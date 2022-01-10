TonyBaggett/iStock via Getty Images

The Fed has decided to address inflation in 2022. The latest Fed minutes indicate that the central bank will transform its quantitative easing program into quantitative tightening in March when it begins to gradually increase the Fed Funds rate. Stocks and bonds fell after the release of the FOMC’s December minutes last week, and precious metals prices turned lower.

Higher interest rates increase the cost of carrying gold and silver long positions as the metals compete with other assets for capital. Meanwhile, the central bank remains far behind the inflationary curve. Over the past weeks, and even after the release of the December minutes, lumber and crude oil prices were still heading higher. Lumber futures rose above the $1,200 level for the first time since June, and NYMEX crude oil probed above the $80 level for the first time since mid-November. Brent futures closed the week north of $80 per barrel.

Gold has been digesting its move to a new all-time high at $2063 per ounce in August 2020. Since then, it has digested the new record peak and has consolidated. Over the past months, it has been trading around the $1800 per ounce level, the current pivot point for the precious metal. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF product (NYSEARCA:GDX) tends to outperform gold on the upside and underperform when the metal’s price declines. With inflation at the highest level in decades, this could be the perfect time to add GDX, a diversified gold mining ETF, to your portfolio for 2022.

Numbers can tell a story

Analysts embrace data to explain market price action. Percentage gains and losses identify bullish or bearish trends as they compare one period to another.

The data is helpful to compare the performance of various asset classes and assets within an asset class. In 2021, stocks, cryptocurrencies, real estate, and most assets rose, while interest rates increased and bonds declined.

While the dollar index rose by 6.34%, the move was a mirage as inflation weighed on all fiat currencies that derive values from the full faith and credit in the governments that issue the legal tender. When measured against most assets, the purchasing power of all fiat currencies declined in 2021.

The S&P 500 index and a composite of twenty-nine commodities made virtually the same percentage gains in 2021

A composite of twenty-nine liquid commodities that trade on US and UK exchanges rose 26.79% in 2021. Five of six raw material sectors posted gains, with double-digit percentage increases in energy, base metals, softs, grains, and animal proteins. The only sector that moved lower was precious metals. Gold, silver, platinum, and palladium prices fell 11.91% in 2021.

Source: Barchart

The chart of the S&P 500 index shows the leading and most representative stock market index rose from 3,756.07 at the end of 2020 to 4,766.18 on December 31, 2021, a 26.89% gain only ten basis points higher than the commodities asset class in 2021.

Rising inflation that erodes fiat currency’s purchasing power likely pushed raw materials and stocks higher last year. A virtually identical percentage gain may have had more to do with inflation than coincidence.

Inflation remains a rising factor in 2022

The liquidity tidal wave and government stimulus tsunami that stabilized economies during the global pandemic remains COVID-19’s legacy. The US Fed, other world central banks, and governments lit an inflationary fuse in 2020 and 2021. At first, the Fed called rising prices a “transitory” event, blaming it on pandemic-inspired supply chain bottlenecks. However, the consumer price index increased to the highest level in nearly four decades led them to sing a different tune at the end of 2021. At the December FOMC meeting, the central bank retired or abandoned “transitory” as inflation turned out to be a structural issue for the economy. Other central banks began tightening credit in late 2021, and the Bank of England increased short-term rates before 2022.

The Fed accelerated tapering its bond purchase program, setting the stage for liftoff from a zero percent Fed Funds rate as early as March 2022. The release of minutes from the December FOMC meeting revealed that committee members favor reducing the central bank’s balance sheet, moving from quantitative easing to tightening during 2022’s first quarter.

Meanwhile, the FOMC forecast a 0.90% Fed Funds rate in 2022 and a 1.60% rate in 2023. Even if inflation begins to recede, a leap of faith, interest rates will remain negative, which is inherently inflationary. Once inflation gets out of the can, it is challenging to push it back down. Therefore, inflation will remain an economic danger in 2022 and perhaps beyond.

Gold is a historical inflation barometer- A new high in 2020 and inside year in 2021

In 2021, lumber, copper, palladium, coal, and other raw material prices reached new record highs. Other commodities rose to multi-year peaks. Gold’s trip to a record high came in August 2020 when the precious metal probed above the $2000 per ounce level for the first time. Gold had been rising in all currency terms in 2019 before the pandemic struck, as it was the first raw material market to signal that inflation was on the horizon.

Meanwhile, gold digested its rise to a new all-time high in 2021.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart, dating back to the 1970s, highlights gold’s 2020 trading range from $1450.90 to $2063 per ounce as the precious metal traded in a $612.10 per ounce band. In 2021, the range was from $1673.30 to $1962.50 or $289.20, less than half the 2020 range. Meanwhile, gold made the high and low for last year in Q1 2021, which was an inside year as the precious metal did not make a higher high or lower low than in 2020.

The midpoint of the 2020 trading range is at $1757.95 per ounce. Gold closed 2021 at the $1830 level, above the midpoint.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that while gold made lower highs from August 2020 through 2021 and early 2022, the lows have been sequentially high since March 2021, forming a wedge pattern. Gold traded around its $1800 per ounce pivot point for most 2021. The nearby February COMEX futures price settled at $1797.40 per ounce on Friday, January 7.

The price action disappointed gold bulls, but it was not bearish. The wedge pattern suggests the price will break out to the up or downside. Gold’s historic role as an inflation barometer suggests that the odds favor the upside despite disappointing price action and underperformance compared to other commodities.

Go for the gold in 2022 with the GDX that magnifies moves on a percentage basis without time decay

Gold mining stocks tend to underperform the metal during price weakness and outperform when gold’s price moves higher. Each gold miner has individual and distinctive risks, including, but not limited to, management, the location of mines, production costs, and other factors. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF product minimizes those risks through diversification. It holds a portfolio of the leading gold mining companies that extract the metal from the earth’s crust. GDX’s top ten holdings include:

Source: Barchart

GDX is a highly liquid ETF with over $12.488 billion in assets under management at $30.01 per share. The ETF trades an average of over 19.88 million shares each day and charges a 0.51% management fee.

Gold rose from $1450.90 in March 2020 to a high of $2063, or 42.2%. The price then corrected to a low of $1673.30 in March 2021, a decline of 18.9%.

Source: Barchart

The chart illustrates GDX’s rise from $16.18 in March 2020 to a high of $45.78 in August 2020, or 182.9%. The ETF dropped to a low of $30.64 in March 2021, a 33.1% retreat from the high. The ETF outperformed gold on the upside and underperformed as the price declined.

Meanwhile, at the $30.01 level on January 7, with gold at $1800 per ounce, GDX is less expensive than when gold was trading below the $1675 level in March 2021.

GDX is an inexpensive gold mining ETF product in early 2022. Gold has held its technical support levels since March 2021 and has made higher lows. With inflation at the highest level in years, this could be the perfect time to add GDX to your portfolio, as every dip in gold since 1999 has been a buying opportunity. When gold finally moves higher, the historical trading pattern tells us GDX will again outperform the metal on a percentage basis.