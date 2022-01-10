Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

At this time last year, I wrote about Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) and was bullish on the stock. Over the past year, the company has returned around 40.82% vs 27.48% for the S&P 500. That is a pretty good return on the stock considering this is after coming off the higher levels earlier this year. I came back around and gave the stock another look to see if there was still any money to be made or whether the company has brought too many future returns forward. The company has a similar set of tailwinds/headwinds as they did last year and these all will play a part when looking at returns moving forward into the coming year. With all the share price appreciation, I will take a look and see if this is still a good stock for the price the market is asking. Then, look forward to seeing how the company can continue to grow through acquisitions and how this can effectively grow the top and bottom lines at the company. Most numbers in this article came from the company's recent quarterly results.

Positive/Negative Catalysts

A few of the company's end markets are still challenged. The automotive portion is being dragged down by chip shortages which is slowing down new production of automobiles. I have heard several opinions on when these shortages will end everything from sometime 2022 to 2025 in some cases. Personally I do not think anyone really can be certain as to when these shortages will end. Chip foundries take a long time to build, and demand for chips certainly does not seem to be waning in any way. As of right now, this is weighing to an extent on RS's automotive end markets and thus causing a certain amount of non-utilization of the company's automotive frame business.

The other sections are more directly related to the COVID pandemic and how the world responds accordingly. The company has an airplane parts business which of course is tied to how many airplanes are made and used. Although the aerospace industry is slowly recovering, this could easily be set back if countries return to any type of lockdown situation. The other major end market that RS serves that has been set back since the pandemic has been non-residential construction. Developers are not exactly clamoring to build large office complexes or other in person facilities since the pandemic began. This has led to significant work from the home movement which many have debated could be a systemic shift away from the typical go to the office culture the US previously had. Trying to speculate on the exact outcome of each of these end markets is probably a futile endeavor. I like to think that we will start seeing gradual return to normal in both of these industries, but there is still plenty of uncertainty to think about moving forward.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the positive catalysts are directly tied to the company's negative catalysts. RS has businesses that sell into the semiconductor industries and these are performing very well and growing as would be expected, given the high growth nature of that sector. Then if Automotive, Aerospace, or non-residential construction sees a greater than expected pick up, the company could see significant beats in both revenue and profits. If as an investor you have a strong opinion on any of these outcomes, RS could be a great way to play whatever that view is.

Future Growth and Culture

The great thing that I mentioned about RS in my last article is that they are very diversified and have been able to pull profits out of the company almost regardless of what individual end markets do. As I mentioned above, the company is experiencing headwinds in three different end markets, yet it is still on track to make a billion dollars in profits this year. Management is continuing to buy new businesses that add to both the top and bottom lines, and given the company's history of building out its portfolio of businesses I would expect these acquisitions to be generally successful moving forward. The general culture at the company seems especially good as well. The company has a Glassdoor review score of over 4 stars. As an engineer in manufacturing myself this is actually a surprisingly high score for a manufacturer. Usually most places I have ever seen are in the 2-3 star range. This can be a big deal especially considering the general labor shortage across the country. Being a high class company that people want to work for will allow RS to continue to keep its competitive edge and beat out generally worse competitors. RS is simply a good company, and I don't see any reason that should change moving forward and this should all lead to more great returns for investors moving forward.

Valuation

After a big 34% plus run in stock price, any sane person would probably ask the question "Is it really worth this price?". Last time I wrote about RS, it traded at a P/E of 20. Now, it trades at around 10. Which means that yes the P/E has dropped even as the stock price has continued its move higher. Now, I can see an argument for why several industrial companies should trade around this level. They tend belong in that 6-10 P/E for cyclical commodity products, but RS is not a cyclical commodity industrial stock. The company does have some commodity product exposure, but the big money from the company comes from significant value add processes. These are not easily disrupted industries and RS has a significant edge and moat. Personally, I think that given the quality of these businesses, future revenue/profit growth, and their general end markets, this company could easily be a 15 PE ratio company. In addition to all that, the company has over $4 billion in current assets and only around $2.6 billion in current liabilities, and long-term debt. Meaning there is about $1.4 billion in the company that isn't attached to any of its businesses value. That alone is 14% of the current market cap of the company.

Investment Thesis

Given the run up in the stock price, I expected myself to be less bullish this year when analyzing the company. However, I still find myself excited about how returns can look for investors in Reliance Steel. Between the recovery of the company's end markets, possible multiple expansion, and continued growth through acquisition, there is no sign that RS is going to slow down. Although I wouldn't expect 38% returns every year from RS, I foresee them staying a leading operator in their sector. I will reiterate the exact same thing I said last year. If you are an investor looking for a high quality industrial stock, Reliance Steel is a buy.