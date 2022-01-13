Adrian Vidal/iStock via Getty Images

We're approaching the 1 year anniversary of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio as 45 weeks are now in the past. The articles in this series have become my favorites to write on Seeking Alpha. I have allocated $100 per week of fresh capital totaling $4,500 to this specific account, and I am pleased with its overall performance. Even though 2021 was a strong year for the markets overall, some segments got decimated, and we experienced several pullbacks throughout the year. If Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Facebook (FB) weren't as tied to the indexes as they are, 2021 probably would have looked much different. This specific portfolio experienced rough patches, and there were several weeks where I fully expected to finish in the red but that only occurred 1 time. Through the broad diversification this portfolio has achieved, I have been able to mitigate downside risk, which has led to capital preservation and created a continuous stream of dividend income flowing into my account. While many investors think dividend investing is boring, I love being an equity shareholder in companies that disburse a portion of the earnings per share to me in the form of dividends and distributions.

Currently, the Dividend Harvesting portfolio has appreciated by $273.38, which is a 5.73% return on capital invested. The positions within the portfolio all generate a dividend or distribution, and there is an estimated $298.44 in annualized income being generated prior to compounding through reinvesting these disbursements. I couldn't be happier with these stats as I fully anticipated having a decent number of positions in the red at any given time. The Dividend Harvesting portfolio is accomplishing its objectives and yielding 6.25% from its income. Even though this is my smallest account, I enjoy managing it the most and plan to continue these weekly allocations until I retire.

In last week's article, I indicated that I felt this would be a Global X week, and it certainly was. I have really become fond of Global X's income products in 2021. In week 45, I added to my positions in the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD), Global X Russell 100 Covered Call ETF (RYLD), Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG), and the Global X U.S Preferred ETF (PFFD).

My overall investment strategy outside of retirement accounts includes investing in growth, value, and dividend-producing investments. One of my focuses is increasing the amount of passive income I generate. This specific portfolio and Dividend Harvesting series was created to document creating a dividend portfolio from the beginning. The idea is that when I retire in 30 years, I will have passive income being generated to offset the loss of income from retiring before drawing down on my retirement account. Prior to any compounding or dividend increases, by investing $100 a week for 30 years, you would have $156,000 of capital working to generate income. At a 5% dividend rate, this would generate $7,800 annually.

By actively managing this portfolio and reinvesting every dividend, there is no reason that number can't exceed $12,000 in annual income in retirement, in addition to social security, drawing down on retirement accounts through the required minimum distribution, and any other investments someone may have. If you are interested in generating passive income, please continue to read on, but if you are just interested in capital appreciation, one of my other articles about indexing or growth companies may be more appealing.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo)

A look inside the Dividend Harvesting portfolio

After 45 weeks of investing $100 per week, here's an overview of the full portfolio sector allocations:

Industry Investment Portfolio Total % of Portfolio ETFs $773.66 $4,765.72 16.23% REIT $708.59 $4,765.72 14.87% Closed End Funds $590.42 $4,765.72 12.39% Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels $493.16 $4,765.72 10.35% Consumer Staples $465.33 $4,765.72 9.76% Communication Services $381.75 $4,765.72 8.01% Utility $271.00 $4,765.72 5.69% Technology $208.82 $4,765.72 4.38% Pharmaceuticals $197.71 $4,765.72 4.15% BDC $190.88 $4,765.72 4.01% Industrials $179.95 $4,765.72 3.78% Financials $159.37 $4,765.72 3.34% Independent Power & Renewable Electricity Producers $132.68 $4,765.72 2.78% ETN $40.19 $4,765.72 0.84% Cash $7.66 $4,765.72 0.16%

(Source: Steven Fiorillo)

The amount of capital generated per week continues to increase at an impressive rate. In week 45, I added $9.24 in dividend income to the portfolio, which was an overall increase of 3.2%. Below is the new dividend table I created to illustrate how the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's annual dividend income has increased week by week. I'm in the early stages of growing my annual dividend income from this portfolio. As the years go on, it will be interesting to watch the powers of compounding work their magic as I continue investing $100 a week into dividend-producing investments, reinvesting all of the collected dividends, and getting rewarded with dividend increases some of the holdings. This statistic will be updated every week as it shows exactly how my annual dividend income is growing and can paint the picture of what will happen as I continue to allocate capital each week to this portfolio.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo)

As each dividend is reinvested, the powers of compounding interest enhance the snowball effect after each dividend is paid. Regardless of how large or small, the dividend is, reinvesting the dividends is a powerful tool that can produce astonishing results over time. 45 weeks seems like a long time, but they have gone by quickly. Anyone who decided to follow the premise of saving money each week regardless of how they wanted to invest it would have a nice start to their investing future. I am choosing to invest this capital in dividend investments so I can expand my passive income. After 44 weeks of allocating $100, the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is now generating an estimated $298.44 in annual dividend income with a monthly average of $24.87.

Disclosure about the next chart. When I originally ran the income estimator as I do every week, my numbers were $298.44 in annual dividend income and $24.87 monthly income. When I ran it again to take a screenshot for the article, it showed that RYLD and the Global X S&P Covered Call and Growth ETF (XYLG) do not have a sufficient history of making constant dividend distributions to estimate future dividends. This has never happened before, and in every prior week, they were included in the estimator since these were added. I will put this table in the article as I do every week, but the numbers do not include RYLD and XYLG. I am hoping this is a short-term glitch, and it is back to normal next week. The other thing I realized is that TD's income estimator does not take into account fractional shares. I have to decide if I want to continue using their estimated income for this number going forward or use the number from my spreadsheet. Any input from the reader base would be appreciated.

Estimated Annual Dividend Income $7.44 to $298.44, an increase of $291 or 3,911.29%



Estimated Monthly Dividend Income $0.62 to $24.87, an increase of $24.25 or 3,911.29%



Annual Dividends Generated 12 to 456, an increase of 444 dividends or 3,700%



Weekly Dividends 9 weeks to 50



(Source: TD)

In week 45, I didn't add new positions, so my weekly chart for dividend income remains unchanged. I am still generating 456 annual dividends spread across 50 weeks.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo)

Industry and account composition changes

In week 45 ETFs and CEFs grew in their overall portfolio weighting while every other sector decreased. My personal goal is to not have any sector of the portfolio that exceeds 20% of the portfolio weighting.

Question for the Readers: Please let me know in the comments if you feel I should breakdown the ETFs and CEFs by sector allocation? Currently, I have grouped ETFs as 1 category and CEFs as another. I have ETFs and CEFs specific to certain industries such as Oil & Gas and REITs. I have been considering breaking these out to different sectors to view my sector allocations more accurately. I would love to hear what everyone thinks.

Industry Week 44 Week 45 Change + or - REIT 15.26% 14.87% -0.39% ETFs 14.51% 16.23% 1.72% Closed End Funds 10.05% 12.39% 2.34% Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels 13.11% 10.35% -2.76% Consumer Staples 9.80% 9.76% -0.04% Communication Services 8.02% 8.01% -0.01% Utility 5.86% 5.69% -0.17% Technology 4.55% 4.38% -0.17% Pharmaceuticals 4.28% 4.15% -0.13% BDC 4.10% 4.01% -0.09% Industrials 3.86% 3.78% -0.08% Financials 3.32% 3.34% 0.02% Independent Power & Renewable Electricity Producers 2.98% 2.78% -0.20% ETN 0.88% 0.84% -0.04% Cash 0.19% 0.16% -0.03%

(Source: Steven Fiorillo)

There wasn't much change in my top ten holdings in week 45. British American Tobacco (BTI) was replaced by QYLD. Other than that, everything is similar. AT&T (T) continues to be my largest holding and still exceeds 5% of the portfolio. I am working on bringing this percentage under 5% as I don't want any positions exceeding 5% in the future to mitigate risk.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo)

New Shares being generated annually through new dividends

QYLD has joined T in the 80-89.99% category for new shares being generated from dividends. We have also seen more companies progress into the middle of the grid. Since the Dividend Harvesting portfolio already has an elevated level of diversification, I will focus more on getting positions to generate an additional share annually. I am still going to add new positions but not at the frequency I did building the foundation of this portfolio.

New Shares Produced Annually Through Dividends Prior To Compounding 0-9.9% 10-19.99% 20-29.99% 30-39.99% 40-49.99% 50-59.99% 60-69.99% 70-79.99% 80-89.99% 90-100% VZ BCAT PDI PTY THW AGNC QYLD XYLD MLPX GSBD ARCC GLDI STWD T BP EXG SLVO USA BRMK OHI KHC XOM ORCC MO THW RYLD AMLP PFFD KMI CWEN MPW BTI NUSI AQN ALTY SO ENB QYLG PFFA UTF UTG BDJ JEPI BST OKE C THQ RQI AY INTC XYLG O ABBV ORI ED BMY STAG MMM KO HPQ CSCO

(Source: Steven Fiorillo)

Week 45 Allocations

It certainly was a Global X week. I added an additional share to each of the following funds from Global X, QYLD, RYLD, QYLG, and PFFD. I recently wrote an article on QYLD and discussed RYLD in it, which can be read here. When I wrote the article, the December distributions hadn't been announced, so there were 11 months of distribution data. If you had purchased 100 shares of each fund on 1/4/21 and reinvested each distribution when it was paid, QYLD would have generated $246.56 (9.86% yield), and RYLD would have generated $284.92 (10.45% yield) on your original investment. That doesn't include the December distribution, which was larger than expected. These two funds are income superstars, and I wanted to add to their positions in the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio.

I also added to QYLG and PFFD. QYLG is similar to QYLD, except less of a covered call strategy is written against the portfolio, so investors are able to capture some additional capital appreciation. It's more of a hybrid ETF utilizing a covered-call strategy to generate income, but it will benefit from rising markets more than QYLD would. My exposure to preferred shares is limited, and PFFD is one of two funds I own to broaden my diversification. I wanted to add to PFFD to increase my exposure to preferred shares and to generate additional income from preferred shares.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Global X)

Week 46 Gameplan

I had mapped out my gameplan, and then @Ron1634 threw out a recommendation that I am strongly considering. The suggestion was the Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL Index ETF (HNDL). I had never heard of Strategy Shares, but I was immediately interested when I looked at the holdings. This seems like a hybrid fund with a bunch of different ETF's rounding out the top ten holdings. This is also a monthly income generator and yields 6.17%. If I don't add this in week 46, it's a shoe-in for reader suggestion week in week 50.

My original plan was to add an additional share to the following positions, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (PTY), Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW), Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA), and Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK). PFFA is a new position in the portfolio, and I recently wrote a dedicated article on them, which can be read here. This combination would cost $98.38 and allow me to increase my position in 5 of my current holdings and generate an additional $8.27 in annual income from the Dividend Harvesting portfolio.

Conclusion

Thank you to everyone who continues to read this series. Creating a passive income fund isn't an investment approach that everyone believes in, but it's one of my investment cornerstones. I have a comprehensive investment approach where I invest in growth companies, value companies, and dividend companies/funds. I also utilize an indexing approach with funds for my retirement accounts. Income generation is just one aspect that I focus on when planning for the future. The passive income I'm generating will act as additional income in retirement. I look at this as a Barbell approach because I utilize several aspects of investing in my overall approach.