Danila Shtantsov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

While Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) is showing great top-line results, its margin faces challenges due to inflation.

At a glance, with a current price level of $40 and a dividend yield of 3%, the price does not seem expensive for its passive dividend income. However, I would not recommend entering this stock for long-term value investors because of its high debt leverage, continuous demand revisions, and margin compression challenges.

Main Updates for Y2021 Q4

1. The illusion of Sales growth: Sales growth has increased, but its gross margin $ has decreased

In the latest Q4 2021 earnings call, FY2021 revenue exceeded $3.0 billion for the first time and had an impressive 7.3% organic growth.

From the table below, the YoY revenue growth was doing well, especially from 2019 to 2021, but that does not translate to a solid gross margin. The gross margin percentage has decreased from 42.6% in 2019 to 39.8% in 2021. This decrease was caused by higher input costs and the inflation impact. The company has mentioned that it will continue to focus on cost reduction efforts, but inflationary pressure will persist through 2022 and beyond.

Regardless of how the inflation trend evolves over the next couple of years, it will be hard to expect further margin improvement due to its surrounding competition landscape. Hence, there is not so much expectation from the top-line.

Source: Author's financial model

2. The company has a low-moat business model

The combination of the two facts - 6 to 7% organic sales growth and a somewhat negative trend in the margin - indicates that the company transferred the inflation pressure to consumers. However, this financial trend reminds me of my previous coverage on the company that premium battery products like Energizer are low-moat businesses with low pricing power.

The battery business is highly competitive, both in the United States and globally. Additionally, more and more devices are built using built-in rechargeable batteries, inevitably impacting the demand for traditional batteries.

In a price-conscious market today and with batteries being readily available via online shopping, I view that the brand power for the consumer battery industry will gradually decline. With a low-moat business model, the only way for the company to increase financial performance and sales would be through diversification through acquisition and creating synergies.

With the current leverage and my cash forecasting, the company does not have enough room to conduct a sizable investment within three years.

3. Interest expense over EBIT should improve, debt leverage remains high

Over the last 18 months, the company refinanced its long-term debt facilities by leveraging the better debt market. This helped reduce the interest expense by $33.2M in FY2021 compared to FY2020.

With a lower interest expense and continuous growth, the interest expense to EBIT ratio should improve over time. However, the company has a scheduled repayment obligation of $12.0M annually from 2022 to 2026 and $3,286.7M thereafter, the reduction at $12M (or 0.3% of the loan) per year is meager. This puts the company in a high leverage position, and its operating cash flows go towards paying its interest expenses.

Source: Author's financial model

Source: Author's financial model

4. Growth prospects in the Auto Care business

The company consists of three business segments. Based on the FY2021 revenues, 75% were Batteries, 20% from Auto Care, and 5% from Lights and Licensing.

The Auto Care segment has higher demands and distribution in North America and its international market expansion. The robust performance of approximately 17% growth in the auto care business has contributed to its overall revenue growth. The management is optimistic about the future of the Auto Care business, coming from consumers' spending on their cars and cleaning products. There are still opportunities to expand the Auto Care business, whether in product improvement or market expansion.

5. Challenges ahead

Post-pandemic, the company will have to face the reversion of the COVID trend. During the pandemic, people bought more batteries due to the increase in IT gadget consumption, increased time spent at home, and the purchasing pattern changed to bulk purchasing and low sensitivity to price. These trends will reverse out from Q2 or Q3 of 2022, which the company already forecasts. That goes the same for the Auto Care segment - during the pandemic, people spent much more on domestic matters and car gadgets than travel and external subjects. Same as batteries, this may revert to pre-pandemic spending habits.

The cost of products will remain high due to COVID inflation remnants, but I question whether the company can sustain its elevated battery prices to consumers.

6. Assessment of cash-flow trend and dividend rate

The company started paying a dividend in 2015 and has continued to provide some annual dividend growth. The company paid out dividends worth approximately $20M on the common stock in the latest quarter. Even though the company's earnings could cover the dividend payout, it is still a considerably high payout ratio at 2021's 62.21%.

Source: Author's financial model

The company's operating cash flow has fluctuated widely every year, rising from $149.5 million in 2019 to $376.4 million in 2020 before dipping to $179.7 million in 2021. With a $20M quarterly dividend payment or about $80M per annum, the cash flow must be more vital to sustaining the dividend in the long run.

Let's not forget that the company has a high leverage ratio and high-interest costs. If there are a few hiccups in cash flow for the upcoming quarters, it will strain the company's cash to sustain the dividend policy and preserve the cash to make the buffer for loan payment.

Source: Author's financial model

Conclusion

All in all, this is my price range for the Energizer holdings:

Source: Author's financial model

As I commented initially, the company has its brand power, and fundamental business has been constantly stable. So it is not a bad idea to put money for this stock for the short-term (2 years horizon) as the price does not seem expensive. However, this is not the right stock if you are looking for a stock with more than 3 to 5 years long-term vision or undervalued stock with growth potential. Thus, the price drop-down from the last year's peak range of $50, I wouldn't call it a golden opportunity to buy and view ENR's value as nearly as fair, along with the 3% dividend yield and cash-flow fluctuation risk.