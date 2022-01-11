maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The One Way Bets

This article is on my second One Way Bet for 2022 and beyond. Over the last year, I have been working to get more concentrated in my favorite investments, as I think we are headed for an interesting time in the markets. I have placed three large bets on huge opportunities in today's market that I think are massively undervalued and provide market beating upside for risk tolerant investors.

I think they are all asymmetric opportunities in today's funny money market, and I feel pretty good about hitting on all three. I wrote last week about my first bet covering two out of favor MLPs, with Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP). If you are interested in reading those articles, here is a link for Enterprise and a link for Magellan.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is certainly bound to attract a different type of investor than EPD and MMP, two energy companies with huge tax advantaged yields. As one of the major tech giants in China, Alibaba has a complex risk profile that isn't right for everyone. However, when you look at tech giants in the US and their valuations, I think Alibaba provides a fantastic opportunity for investors with contrarian tendencies.

Blood in the Streets

I wanted to lead off with a quick recap of 2021 for shareholders of Alibaba. If you have a minute to spare, go ahead and watch this video for a good laugh and to get a good idea of what it felt like to be a shareholder in 2021. I'm not sure what drives anyone to do something like that, but it has been a similar experience for myself and many others who started buying Alibaba last spring.

That's right. In under a year, Alibaba's stock was cut in half. For me, it's difficult to comprehend why the stock of China's dominant e-commerce platform and cloud computing company would struggle in the COVID-19 environment, which is only accelerating the rate of technological change. However, the string of negative news headlines that began with the cancellation of Ant Financial's IPO drove a prolonged selloff that has created this opportunity.

To Buy or Not to Buy: That is the Question

I wasn't too interested in purchasing Alibaba until April, when I heard that Charlie Munger added a sizable stake in Alibaba to the Daily Journal portfolio. I don't blindly follow any investors into trades but this investment in particular caught my eye. His investment, along with discussions with a couple of friends who are familiar with the technology industry and China, pushed me to take a closer look.

I'm not going to cover the business in too much detail as I'm sure most of you are familiar with the company, but there are a couple pieces that I did want to cover. The first thing I like to do when evaluating a company is take a look at the balance sheet. As most people familiar with Alibaba are aware, the balance sheet is a thing of beauty.

9/30/21 Financials sec.gov

Now I don't typically include full financial statements in my articles, but here I decided to make an exception for Alibaba's balance sheet. You won't be able to find many large cap companies out there with the kind of cash pile that Alibaba has. With over $70B in cash and short term investments at the last report and a market cap of $343B, Alibaba had over $25 in cash per share at the end of September.

Alibaba has a minimal amount of liabilities when compared to assets, and I also wanted to briefly touch on the income statement. The revenue of Alibaba's largest segments, e-commerce (which represented well over 80% of Alibaba's revenue) and cloud (just under 10%) both experienced revenue growth over 30% for the first half of the fiscal year.

I'm sure investors are familiar with the total addressable market for e-commerce in China (hint: it's very large), and I think the cloud portion of the business will continue to grow rapidly and eventually become a larger portion of Alibaba's overall business. Alibaba has other small segments (digital media and innovation initiatives), but they are not as material to the bullish thesis on Alibaba as the e-commerce and cloud segments.

The last piece of the business I wanted to touch on before jumping into the ADR structure is the stake in Ant Financial. Ant Financial is half of the fintech duopoly in China (the other half is Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChat Pay), and Alibaba owns 1/3 of Ant. When you look at Alibaba and the business segments, they either dominate an industry like ecommerce, or are well positioned to dominate in the future, like they are with cloud computing and fintech with Ant.

VIEs, ADRs, and the CCP

One of the most obvious red flags with an investment in Alibaba is the Variable Interest Entity structure for the ADRs. I think the chances of China doing anything to blow up the VIE structure or delist Alibaba remote (<2%). Despite the fact that the CCP can be heavy handed at times (which is obvious from the regulations in the last year), I don't see why the Chinese government would significantly hurt the future of their tech giants because it would do lasting damage to the Chinese economy.

One other thing to note is that in the worst case scenario of a delisting, investors can trade their ADRs for shares traded on the Hong Kong exchange. While a delisting for a company that isn't dual listed would be a real issue for investors, shareholders of Alibaba would be able to exchange for Hong Kong shares. Some investors are already converting their shares, but I will be holding onto the ADRs for the time being.

Valuation

For a company like Alibaba, understanding the company and its future potential is just as important as understanding the numerical factors like P/E, revenue growth, and cash flows. Alibaba currently trades at blended earnings multiple just under 15x, which is massively undervalued when you consider the revenue and earnings growth in my opinion.

If shares eventually trade at 20x earnings (which is the expected earnings growth rate), we would be looking at shares above $230 by early 2024 and a 30% annualized rate of return. If shares head towards the normal earnings multiple of 31x, we would see shares head towards $360. I don't know how much multiple expansion we will see, but I feel confident that we will see some in the coming years. Not only is Alibaba trading at all time low earnings multiple, but it is also trading at an all-time low operating cash flow multiple.

Operating Cash Flows fastgraphs.com

This is where things get really interesting for Alibaba. Share price has followed operating cash flow growth closely until the share price dislocation that began late in 2020. With a current blended cash flow multiple below 12x, Alibaba is poised to rip higher if shares return to the normal cash flow multiple of 22.5x. I'm not sure if Alibaba will rerate to higher multiples soon, but as the business grows rapidly, it will be harder and harder to ignore this wonderful business at a rock bottom price.

Potential Catalysts

There are a couple potential catalysts for shares of Alibaba in the near and mid-term. The first is the buyback program. In the September quarter alone, Alibaba repurchased just under 27M ADRs for a little more than $5.1B. I think buybacks would have continued at this rapid pace in the last quarter with the share price being even lower. Another catalyst, and one that is rarely mentioned, is the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Sports and competition have the ability to bring people together, even when there are differences between nations and cultures. I think that the negative news cycle on Alibaba is going to change as the Beijing Olympics approach and we will see a huge change in sentiment on the stock. Sentiment is what drove shares down to irrationally low prices, and while it will probably continue to be a volatile stock, I think Alibaba could see an explosive move upward as sentiment continues to improve.

While the US government has decided that we will not be sending government officials to the games, US athletes are still able to compete. While I'm not thrilled with the diplomatic boycott, no one watches the Olympics for the government representatives. As long as the athletes are there competing, I think it will drive news coverage that isn't about the conflict and tension between the two countries.

Charlie Munger: Buying Shares for His Birthday

The last potential catalyst is renowned value investor Charlie Munger. He has gained notoriety in the financial world as the right hand man of Warren Buffett as well as frequent humorous outbursts on various topics. He recently turned 98 on New Year's Day, and was in the news recently for doubling his stake in Alibaba for the Daily Journal portfolio that he manages.

Many authors writing on Alibaba note that Munger is very bullish on China and more specifically, Alibaba, but I haven't seen any that draw the connection to Li Lu. Lu is the founder of Himalaya Capital Management, a firm that focuses on publicly traded companies in Asia, primarily in China.

Lu is the only outside manager Munger has invested with and he has called him the Chinese Warren Buffett. He introduced BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) (OTCPK:BYDDY) to Munger and Buffett, and now Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) owns 25% of the company (Himalaya owns 2.5%). With his connections and understanding of China, I don't think Munger would be buying Alibaba's ADRs as aggressively as he has over the last year without being confident that the delisting risk is minimal to nonexistent.

Conclusion

When you look at today's market, there aren't many opportunities that present the asymmetric risk/reward profile of Alibaba. Starting valuations are just too high for most companies. Alibaba is a company that has built a moat in three rapidly growing industries in the most populated nation on Earth and the stock is on sale due to regulations from the CCP and the related news cycle.

The company trades at a massive discount to historical valuations and the growth potential of the business. When you look at the cash position and evaluate the company's investments and dominant core businesses, there is significant upside for shareholders of Alibaba.

I have been buying shares since last spring, starting around $230 per share. I continued to add to the position and I started buying pretty aggressively in December into January. My cost basis is now just under $160 per share and I have built Alibaba into my third largest position. I think investors with the ability to stomach volatility and an understanding of the VIE structure could see outsized returns by buying Alibaba at these prices. I have been buying lately and I'm not the only one.

Buying shares now could lead to massive returns as the valuation expands to catch up with the growth trajectory of the ecommerce, cloud, and fintech business segments of Alibaba. Shares of Alibaba are a strong buy today, but risks are present from the VIE structure of the ADRs. For investors willing to take on some risk and buy shares of Alibaba, the reward could be massive.

I would be fascinated to hear your thoughts. Feel free to leave a comment below.