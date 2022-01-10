Daniel Grizelj/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Recently, we have covered a variety of fixed income ETFs. From short-term corporates to total bond market funds, we have reached a simple, but troubling, conclusion. As of now, corporate debt is an unattractive asset class. Having benefitted from every possible tailwind, the party is ending, reflected in the recent performance of long-term bond funds.

Given most investors have committed to some degree of bond exposure, these declines highlight the necessity for alternative fixed income assets which are better insulated from the coming headwinds. As investors explore the trenches of fixed income, they will come across unfamiliar faces which can be both complex and intimidating. Today, we will break down the XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT), a new CEF which covers some of these alternative opportunities. In the discussion, we will explain several components of the fund’s portfolio and discuss how the distribution may fit into a well rounded portfolio.

The Fund

XFLT is a closed end fund that invests in a portfolio of floating-rate debt instruments and structured credit investments within the private markets. This means XFLT’s debt is not publicly traded and thus unavailable to most retail investors. This is a good opportunity for diversification, even complementing a total bond market fund. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its portfolio in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The portfolio is well constructed with the largest allocation being to combined CLO debt and equity investments. Following at a close second, senior secured first lien loans represent approximately 43% of the portfolio. The remainder is allocated to other debt and an immaterial allocation to equity.

The fund has nearly 500 holdings which are trading at a slight discount on average. With an effective maturity of 7.83 years, the fund is also well spread across short and long term maturities. The fund is structured as a term trust, meaning it is limited in its existence. The fund will be liquidated in 2029 and assets returned to shareholders. The limited term could act to limit the fund’s deviation from net asset value.

Immediately, we will realize that this is not our father’s bond fund and these categories are possibly unfamiliar. Let’s dive deeper into the fund’s two largest allocations.

What are senior secured loans?

Business development companies are specialty finance firms which provide debt and equity financing to companies which are otherwise unable to access the capital markets. BDCs target firms in the middle market economy, which can often be volatile. In turn, these smaller firms generally seek out BDCs as a main source of financing either for growth or recapitalization. To account for these risks, BDCs generally lend capital with high interest rates, secured to the borrowers' assets. The resulting loans are called senior secured loans.

Investors should expect to receive a premium yield given the risks of middle market lending. The yields must be high enough to adequately compensate for the risks of private lending. Luckily, they are, with many BDCs generating impressive dividend yields.

However, unexpectedly, the secured loans inside of BDC portfolios have performed well during periods of stress as well. It goes so far as to say they have outperformed high yield corporate bonds. Default and recovery rates have outperformed those of high yield counterparts, most significantly during periods of stress. A higher yield with better downside performance.

The result is an asset class often overlooked by investors due to surface level risks. Investors looking for exposure to this debt can find it in the form of business development companies or funds such as XFLT. The best part about these loans is that they are nearly exclusively floating rate, meaning they are not exposed to interest rate risk in the event rates go up. Today, that is an attractive opportunity given the Federal Reserve is anticipated to increase rates several times soon. Inherently, senior secured loans are undeniably risky highlighting the need for adequate diversification. One form of diversification leads us to our next allocation in XFLT’s portfolio, the collateralized loan obligation.

What are CLOs?

The phrase “Collateralized Loan Obligation” probably stirs up unpleasant memories of the Great Financial Crisis. Often lumped in with the broader category of securitized debt, the category’s reputation was tarnished by the crisis. However, if we dive deeper, we will see this association may not be necessarily appropriate. Mortgage loans were the genesis of the financial crisis, not CLOs. Why did CLOs get lumped in with the broader housing crisis? Let’s leave mortgages in the rearview and focus in on Collateralized Loan Obligations for the moment.

Collateralized loan obligations provide securitized exposure to senior secured loans. As mentioned above, senior secured loans are typically made to companies which have less established credit and may not be able to efficiently access large scale capital markets. CLOs account for the majority of senior secured loan demand. This makes CLOs critical to the health of the broader economy. CLOs eat up a large portion of all senior secured debt, enabling companies across the United States to finance their operations.

Loans generated by BDCs and other special situations such as leveraged buyouts can be unattractive on an individual basis due to their risk profile. Companies turn securitize large portfolios of this debt into a single security called a collateralized loan obligation. This security is then fractioned out into pieces called “tranches”. These tranches are not equally divided, but rather prioritized based on their claim to the portfolio’s cash flow. There are two categories of tranches, debt tranches and equity tranches. As with a traditional capital stack, debt has a prioritized claim to cash flow and assets. In the case of a CLO, interest cash flow from the portfolio must completely fill the AAA debt tranche before filling the AA debt tranche and so down the line. Once all obligations to the debt tranche have been satisfied, money goes to the equity tranche. The equity tranche is usually held by the originator, but sometimes sold off as well.

Due to the complex and active nature of underlying portfolios, CLOs must pass a series of coverage tests to ensure investors are protected. Given the strength of senior secured loans as displayed above, CLOs have surpassed expectations, especially in the equity tranche. The structural protection of CLOs has generated strong returns for investors who are willing to accept the risks. The protection has proven useful over history as CLOs have performed well in terms of default rates. Between 1994 and 2019, 0.3% of CLO debt tranches defaulted. In numbers, this amounts to 38 defaults out of 10,894 rated collateralized loan obligation tranches. Remember, this period includes the Great Financial Crisis…

There have been no defaults of CLOs generated since 2010, including down to the B tranche. High quality CLO tranches are often utilized by large, institutional asset managers due to their reliable cash flow streams. These institutions include insurance companies and pension funds. On the other hand, lower rated debt and equity tranches are generally available to the public through either public funds or BDCs. Eagle Point Credit (ECC) is an alternative option to XFLT which offers direct exposure to the junior debt and equity tranches. For XFLT, CLO equity accounts for 38% of the portfolio and debt accounts for just 9%. XFLT is targeting the riskiest portion of the CLO market.

Performance & Yield

XFLT has performed well due to strength in the credit markets. In recent years, aggressive action of the federal reserve has led to strong liquidity which has especially smaller companies which generate senior secured loans. Being that these loans are generally floating rate, they are also poised to benefit from upcoming rate bumps.

Where XFLT truly shines is in its current yield. As most investors are aware, yields for bonds have never been lower. While this has been a positive factor for bond performance, it means investors looking to place new capital are in a tricky position. Their new bonds will almost surely decrease in value when rates rise, while also providing a weak income stream from a yield on cost perspective. Luckily, XFLT offers a generous yield stemming from the premium interest rates of senior secured loans and junior CLO tranches.

Since inception, the fund has dramatically outperformed the Vanguard Total Bond Market Fund (BND) at the expense of elevated volatility. That comparison will likely draw well deserved criticism given the risk profiles of these two funds are radically different. BND offers exposure to U.S. government bonds and investment grade rated corporate bonds. XFLT offers exposure to loans made to companies too small to access the public markets. Let that be clear. Even still, the importance of absolute return is still paramount for investors with long time horizons.

XFLT kills two birds with one stone offering diversification and a superior long term rate of return, should markets be sustained. So where does XFLT fit into the picture.

Conclusion

We have covered a summary of XFLT and how the fund provides a different kind of income opportunity. Most investors may not have exposure to these assets classes as part of their traditional 60/40 portfolio. Given the yield starved world we live in, the 40% in that allocation faces some serious headwinds. It is most likely not prudent to change your portfolio’s income allocation to XFLT entirely. The risk profile is high and past performance does not predict future returns. However, the fund does go a long way, even with a small allocation. Investors may find that a small investment in XFLT could add a meaningful yield premium to an income allocation. If you are willing to stomach the day to day volatility, the long term performance of senior secured loans as an asset class is an attractive opportunity.