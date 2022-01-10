ronstik/iStock via Getty Images

I'm one of the more prolific writers on Yara International (OTCPK:YARIY) on all of Seeking Alpha. I've been covering the company for some time and will continue to do so - both for premium subscribers as well as readers here on the free site.

Yara International has been a superb investment for valuation-conscious investors. But there comes a point when, unfortunately, it's time to declare an investment fully valued, despite great momentum, upsides, management, and fundamentals.

There comes a time when even the best of businesses can only be considered to be trading at a high premium.

Yara International is rapidly approaching that point.

How has the company been doing & the current problem

It's not a secret that I'm a valuation investor. I will invest, keep a company, and add as long as it's cheap while collecting those appealing dividends. I will then, without any emotion whatsoever, carve that position away from my portfolio if it reaches heights I consider too high. That includes reducing at certain levels.

Yara's results in this current environment have been nothing short of amazing. My investment, which I have built over the course of multiple years with initial investments done at stock prices of about 260 NOK/share, has returned more than 80% including FX, and over 100% including ordinary and extraordinary dividends. It has outperformed the market.

In some of my basic articles, I go through what makes Yara a fundamentally appealing investment - I will not repeat this here. Instead, I will give you a solid update on the business.

The recent quarters, which I've reported here on SA, have increased and added to company earnings and momentum. Yara has used this capital to pay massive, extraordinary dividends to shareholders, to where my yield on my original investment amount is well over 12%. This is the advantage of investing, long term, in a company such as this.

However, with recent trends, I believe more and more that the time has come to set a firm to reduce the target for Yara international and start considering offloading the shares at a premium.

What trends do I speak of?

While the last quarterly results came in at an earnings beat, there comes a point even with Yara when we need to question underlying trends. While the company reported the 10th straight quarter of ROIC increases back in 2021, this is now slowly abating...

You will notice the company mentioned here what I mean to speak about - and I see no reason to present any further information here - so let's get going.

The problem we're seeing is record-high feedstock prices/input pricing. Previously, I've lauded these as a way for Yara to work its price/mix initiatives and pass along appealing price and margin increases to consumers. However, the pricing recently reached a critical level.

Record high natural gas prices led Yara to curtail ammonia production at a number of its plants in Europe in September. Including planned maintenance and unscheduled outages, Yara’s European ammonia production has been approx. 30% ( ~370 kt) below capacity from September to November. (Source: Yara International)

You might think "Well, not a problem. Just increase prices to the farmers/buyers of fertilizer". While this might have been possible earlier, we're reaching a point where it's really valid to ask how much increase in price farmers and other Yara customers are willing to accept.

Clearly, Yara believes this point has been reached - curtailment to production indicates that the company no longer believes itself able to pass along costs to consumers. Not only does this come at the worst possible time due to the recent Hurricane Ida, but the curtailment has also been ongoing for months, with as much production curtailment as 40% across Europe, only recently lifted due to massive fertilizer price increases.

What we're seeing, dear readers/followers, is a perfect storm hitting the global supply/demand balance.

Natural gas pricing is a direct impact on fertilizer. Storages have been dropping across Europe (natgas) since late 3Q21, with reserves less than 60% full, compared to the usual 90%+. There will be no easing from North America, even if there were logistics available - which there aren't. Even if these were, it's likely that freight costs would make this unprofitable.

It's a low-hanging fruit sort of joke to make that our fertilizer production, due to these headwinds, is sort of in the toilet.

From a high-level sort of perspective, I want to make perfectly clear that I believe Yara is doing the right thing here. The company will not and should not operate at a loss. If governments, due to food prices or hunger want the company to produce ammonia or nitrogen to increase output, it's up to them to weigh in on the current margin issues at spot prices for natgas. That has not (yet) been spoken of. The impact on Yara, as of right now, can be seen in terms of the cash flows due to curtailments. ROIC and EPS are fine. EBITDA is doing fine. The far more current metrics of operating capital, investments, and operational cash flow - not so much.

At the same time, as I wrote and am showing you, EBITDA is doing quite well. Pricing is still "doing its thing", where the company is producing. Overseas production assets which operate with different natgas pricing situations are now crucial for the company, with close to 45% of its European operations curtailed.

Yara also remains in a stellar capital position. Net debt is less than 1.32X to EBITDA, and annual cash flows are strong despite this. The company's "flows" are doing fine, and the savings program is on track.

No, dear readers, the danger is to the mid-term and longer-term here. What happens if these curtailments go on?

So, I want to reiterate. The company is fine. Higher EU prices are offsetting the lower volumes. Farmers are still buying the fertilizer that comes out. America is delivering good margins and returns, even if ROIC is down slightly. Asia & Africa are seeing massive increases and ROIC expansion. The company's global production plans are offsetting higher feedstock prices with sales price increases. For now, it's working.

However, fertilizer deliveries are down across most of the western world. 9% YoY in Europe, 9% in NA. Energy costs are through the roof.

I'm not at all concerned with Yara's underlying performance and business strategy. They will do fine. Underlying trends, I'm starting to believe, will not.

What we have been seeing are massive increases in food prices and lowered margins for the farmers across Europe. Management guided during the latest earnings call that Nitrogen is crucial for farmers to be able to produce certain yields, and if production of Nitrogen is curtailed (further), then we might see some issues here (Source: Yara International Earnings Call).

In addition, we, of course, also have a 70%+ increase in freight expenses, again due to gas and logistics prices. Everything is getting more expensive, and there comes a point when A+B no longer equals C.

We're starting to see issues here. The cash flow reversion is the first, reflecting higher inventories and receivables unable to be offset by payables. The current uncertainties have also meant that company management will not provide guidance at this time. They did flag for even higher gas costs both in 4Q21 and 1Q22.

For the time being and global inventories of fertilizer are making sure that most volumes that Yara produces are being purchased, even pre-bought in limited quantities.

The mix of the net debt position and the company's liberal dividend policy, as well as earnings, indicate the potential for future extraordinary dividends. However, the combined headwinds of the global macro backdrop, curtailments, input prices, and a lack of proper hedging as well as a massive recorded impairment which almost equated the divestment proceeds of the Serra Do Salitre Site indicates that all is not potentially well going forward. The company's hedging policies for natgas were, quite obviously, not in shape to deal with the surge in pricing that we've seen.

There are clear positives for the company. Yara is still reporting great results, and it will continue to do so as long as pricing increases can match the input costs/pass-through costs for the energy situation. The company has been optimizing its portfolio for over 10 years, and it's showing results. Its production is well-planned, and it operates plants together with BASF (OTCQX:BASFY). As long as its two major global trends are positive - namely urbanization and worldwide population growth, the resulting demand will be for more food, and therefore, more fertilizer.

However, it still has plenty of ways to go to match ESG standards, better hedging, and has a massively high energy consumption at points in its value chain.

My view & Valuation

In this instance, I'm including into my forecast not only a lasting increase in energy prices but further potential impairments across the company's asset base. The point at which farmers will no longer buy fertilizer, I include in tempered sales revenue rates for the company. I also consider it relevant to include further curtailment in case the company gets signals that prices are no longer being met by buyers.

It's not just natgas prices, but Gas/Petroleum prices that are becoming an issue as well. Lower production of Ammonia doesn't just affect food production, which could become a concern, but affects other industrial segments relying on the stuff, such as the textile industry, healthcare, and the beauty industry. In fact, certain medications (generic) might see supply shortages if this persists.

The issue is that Yara, despite all this, is still trading close to ATH's. We've seen the company almost breach that 470 NOK mark over the past few weeks/months, and my own price target for the company is actually less than that. At this time, I do not hesitate one bit to call Yara International "fully valued", delivering 16-year returns of almost 800% and beating the comparative index by nearly 300%.

Momentum is superb. Investors are clearly expecting this to continue - so I feel excellent starting to take the contrarian view here.

Don't get me wrong. At overall adjusted P/E levels of 15-17X P/E depending on earnings, I'm not looking to sell my shares and run for the hills. Not even close.

What I am doing is sitting down and recalculating my trim points. I'm forecasting upsides. I'm forecasting realistic scenarios based on cash flow growth rates.

These numbers are showing me some concern, especially when you consider that a core part that the company has been trading so high this year is its 2021 yield of 9.26%, paying a full-year total dividend of 40.5 NOK.

I consider this likely to drop going into 2022 - and I'm not the only one, with current forecasts calling for about half this at 20 NOK. Current forecasts, as well as my own modeling, call for sales turning either flat or negative on the tail end of both existing and future curtailment, down from around $14B to less than $13.2B (Source: Author's Forecasts, S&P Global)

Yara has been an amazing investment. It hasn't just significantly outperformed the sector, it has also significantly outperformed the European average.

But it's over.

The upside for Yara is gone. For the next two years, Yara needs to step back and focus on its portfolio as well as on what it is doing with the energy situation. I believe that very likely we will see no more significant improvements in YoY earnings for the coming two fiscal - but rather, the company making a higher operating margin out of lower sales revenues as some of these actions start taking effect.

This is a good thing, but lower earnings usually, drive valuation down.

Unless we see a significant change in macro here, the company's current positive momentum is supported by strong pricing for its products, which is supposed to make up for curtailment and some of the other issues.

This is not enough for me. As a result of this, I have lowered my trim targets and have made plans for when it's time to start rotating Yara here. The company is a basic materials business. This company should not trade far below a 14-17X P/E and based on a current adjusted EPS decline going into 2022-2023, that target is no higher than 450 NOK/share.

For once, I believe FactSet to be somewhat wrong here. The current FactSet analytics forecasts for the YARIY ADR call for fairly flat EPS development, indicating a double-digit upside based on ~14-15X P/E. Because the question becomes for how long a time Yara can sustain these, or higher, fertilizer prices due to energy costs, I believe these targets to be unfairly optimistic. (Source: FactSet). I also believe that analyst accuracy calls these into question.

As I said, I'm happy to take a contrarian view here, and I will "turn on" my investments when potential facts call for me to do so.

I believe they do here.

I believe that the best you can expect out of Yara with a PT of 460 NOK going into 2022-2023 is a 10-13% annual CAGR - but the potential downside is more significant than this.

At these levels, the company fulfills my targets of market-beating returns - but I'm calculating ways to unwind these investments and where to put my capital should the need arise.

It's my suggestion that investors look into what they want from their Yara investments and consider the facts.

Thesis

My thesis for Yara is now:

I have been neutral and "HOLD" on the fundamentally appealing Yara for a long time. At this point, I'm starting to see even more risk in this investment, despite a mostly sound business.

At these prices, I'm calculating my rotation targets - and my PT is 450 NOK for the company. My rotation/reduce target is not all far from this. Given recent trends, I find it likely we'll see another price surge/valuation surge, and current facts call into question what to do at this point.

This is a very interesting investment given the current macro backdrop and potentials - but we're at very expensive levels, and on the current forecasted dividend, the yield will go down to less than half its 2021 yield.

Yara is a "HOLD" here. A price target that I would consider attractive for investment based on my goals would be around 450 NOK/share - though every investor, of course, needs to look at their own targets, goals, and strategies. I would also always consult with a finance professional before making investment decisions such as this.

Remember, I'm all about :

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

Yara is currently a "HOLD"

Thank you for reading.