greenleaf123/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Conclusion

We recommend that investors with long time horizons initiate positions in Dutch Bros’ (NYSE:BROS) stock on pullbacks. The company, a growing chain of drive-thru coffee shops, because it became a public organization fairly recently, in September last year, is considered a new kid on the block. However, BROS is far from a new firm. It is an established company, founded ~30 years ago, that successfully navigated through the economic uncertainties that unfolded following September 11, 2001, and the financial crisis of 2007-2008. Moreover, BROS’ restaurant footprint spans 11 states with ~500 stores, each of which on an average generated $1.7 million in unit volumes during FY2020.

Consistent with its past, BROS’ future is similarly bright. Being highly under penetrated in the U.S. compared to Starbucks (SBUX), the geographic expansion opportunity is substantial; with the expected exponential growth in sales, margin expansion is unlikely to be far behind; and given the company’s success, new stores are likely to be plug and play in terms of profitability. Overall, an established enterprise, with opportunity for high growth in: revenues, margins, earnings, and free cash flows, over an elongated duration.

We are initiating on BROS with a Buy Rating and 1-year Price Target of $66/share based on our 10-year Discounted Cash Flow model. Although, shares of the company have rallied considerably since its initial public offering, we do not expect a dramatic decline. Therefore, we suggest investors partake of BROS stock on days of market volatility, to participate in an opportunity to generate significant gains on investment.

Investment Thesis

BROS founded in 1992, in Grants Pass, Oregon, is for the most part, a west coast based, chain of coffee shops, that at the end of F3Q2021, had 503 restaurants, of which 241 were company-operated and 262 were franchisee-operated. In 2008, the firm decided to stop franchizing its business and instead focus on further development through the launch of large numbers of company owned and operated stores. The objective behind the decision was to preserve the organization’s culture of speed, quality, and service, and to support the development of its employees.

In FY2020, BROS generated: ~$687 million in retail sales reflecting a growth rate of ~23.5% compared to FY2019, same store sales growth of 2% over the prior year,~$327 million in revenues representing a year over year growth of ~37.3%, ~$5.73 million in net income reflecting a decline of ~75.6% over FY2019 (due to IPO related financial effects), and ~$53.5 million in operating cash flows. At the end of F3Q2021, BROS had cash and cash equivalents of ~$25.9 million and long-term debt of ~$2.04 million, on its balance sheet.

Almost All Of Dutch Bros Restaurants Are Drive-Thrus

Dutch Bros S1

Source: Dutch Bros’ S1, September 2021; Seamist Capital Presentation, January 2022

The predominant element surrounding the BROS story is whether the company can sustain its success as the business continues to expand more rapidly than ever before. The secondary issue is if BROS will eventually decide that existing geographic expansion targets limit its potential and develop the restaurant base at a more rapid pace.

BROS Future Growth Likely A Cake Walk

There appear zero reasons that would hinder BROS from replicating its present success into the future. The primary factor behind the firm’s success has been its culture. By growing from within, with seasoned employees leading the development of new stores, BROS is keeping that culture intact. In addition, the company is in the high margin beverage business, particularly the out-of-the-home coffee business, which generates even higher margins. In that context, based on a report by Mordor Intelligence, the global out-of-the-home coffee industry is projected to expand by a CAGR of ~3.92% between 2021 and 2026. Further, almost all of BROS’ restaurants are drive-thrus, which given post-pandemic cultural trends, is highly favorable for generating customer demand.

Further, although BROS’ restaurant footprint appears significant, the firm is highly under penetrated for its industry. SBUX, although different in that it considers itself a community gathering space, whereas BROS restaurants are drive-thrus, has roughly 15,000 domestic stores. Given that both companies focus on providing beverages, particularly espresso based coffee, we believe that BROS can potentially open thousands of new restaurants. In that respect, considering that in its home state of Oregon with a population of 4.22 million, BROS has 153 locations, the opportunity for footprint growth in highly populated states such as California and Texas is tremendous.

Geographic Expansion Opportunity Appears Wide Open

Dutch Bros S1

Source: Dutch Bros’ S1, September 2021; Seamist Capital Presentation, January 2022

Furthermore, the firm is highly employee friendly, providing its Broistas an intense work environment, and opportunities for professional and economic growth. Therefore, BROS is an employer of choice for a significant fraction of the relevant workforce, helping the company typically side-step labor shortages, similar to that currently engulfing the country. In addition, BROS’ pantry is limited to 11 primary ingredients, the predominant of which are secured through long-term future contracts, insulating the firm from commodity cost inflation, presently affecting the region.

In addition, consistent with the culture pervading the restaurant industry, BROS launched its loyalty program last year. The platform which at the end of F3Q2021 had ~2 million members will support mobile order and pay, and provide BROS an opportunity to use predictive selling to promote and up-sell products that customers are most likely to purchase, as the offers are based on customer preferences as identified through their previous orders. Moreover, given that research demonstrates that customers who order digitally transact more frequently and with higher check values, the program will reflect in material increase in retail sales. Data from the restaurant industry demonstrates that loyalty platforms are highly effective in fueling customer interaction with brands, and that customers frequently purchase through the programs.

Further, given expectations of substantial acceleration in retail sales, we anticipate that marginal costs at the restaurant level will contract resulting in revenue leverage. In addition to higher restaurant operating margins, we expect margin expansion at the corporate level from economies of scale related to: overheads, advertising, and technology. Given the potential increase in retail sales and leverage at the restaurant and corporate levels, earnings and free cash flows are likely to surge over an elongated period, in our opinion.

Overall, we believe that BROS’ ascension to a public company is unlikely to affect the substantial success it has achieved over ~30 years. Instead, with the addition of top level talent to the leadership bench, increased creativity is likely to optimize BROS’ operations and improve returns on shareholder investment.

Longer-Term, Footprint Growth Will Be Decided By Public Investors

Management’s plans to have an ultimate footprint of merely 4,000 stores (with 3,500 launches over 10 to 15 years) appears unrealistic. Given the significant customer demand for its product, the excellent unit economics, the highly profitable business, the readily available financial and logistical resources, that the firm remains under penetrated in states where it has a presence and unrepresented in most regions of the U.S., it is unlikely that large investors in BROS will willfully permit limiting the firm’s capacity to generate profits and free cash flows. In our judgment, over some years, as the founder retires, and a new management takes the helm, public market investors will prevail, and the pace of geographic expansion will accelerate significantly. Moreover, we believe in the viability of BROS as a global company, and expect the organization to begin launching stores in Canada, Western Europe, and the Middle East, sometime in the future.

Risks

New Management Might Be Unable To Deliver. BROS added new leaders to its top management team shortly prior to becoming a public company. Although both the CEO and CFO have previously held key positions at various food service related firms, every company is different. However, based on their performance during the road shows leading to the firm’s initial public offering and at the F3Q2021 Earnings Call, they appeared to: understand the importance of culture to BROS success, and had excellent insights on the key drivers of the business and associated financial figures. However, time will reveal their appropriateness for the roles.

The Founder Could Decide To Retire Early. Travis Boersma and his brother Dane Boersma founded BROS. Although his sibling sadly passed away a few later, Travis Boersma single handedly drove company strategy, until its initial public offering. His pride of ownership is critical to BROS success as it navigates the unchartered waters of being a public company. As someone who understands every nuance of the firm and is its primary stakeholder, he has the wherewithal and leadership pedestal to decide the optimal direction for BROS. Fortunately, given his significant financial interest in the company, he is unlikely to relinquish his hold on BROS just yet, in our assessment.

One-Year Price Target

We utilized Discounted Cash Flow analysis including a perpetual growth based terminal value, to arrive at a 1-year Price Target of $66/share for BROS. We assume a normalized 10-year revenue growth rate of 25%, (vs. FY2020 revenue growth rate of ~37.3%). In addition, we derive our net income for 10-years using a net profit margin of 10% (vs. net profit margin of ~11.9% in FY2019). Based on our analysis of BROS’ historic financial reports, we model normalized 10-year operating cash flows as ~35% of revenues/year and straight line 10-year capital expenditure as ~18% of revenue/year. Furthermore, we deploy a perpetual growth rate of 3% and a weighted average cost of capital of 9% to reach our terminal value and present value of free cash flow figures. We utilize the current diluted outstanding share count of 47.2 million to arrive at our 1-year Price Target.

Bottom Line

Finally, a competitor for SBUX that can match it toe to toe. In our opinion, BROS as a public company is likely to replicate Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) evolution history. Driven founder develops one of a kind company, takes it public, the firm hits a bump on the road, founder retires, and the new leadership decides to go off to the races with restaurant footprint development. We see no reason that BROS can’t develop the restaurant base to match that of SBUX and knock it off its pedestal. Our bet is that BROS evolves into the next SBUX but without the latter’s social activism and drug paraphernalia in stores. Roll over Starbucks, your competition is finally here.