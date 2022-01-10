Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Cue Health (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:HLTH) is a newer contender in the biotech industry, having been founded in 2010. It has jumped into the spotlight recently thanks to its COVID-19 diagnostic testing product. It IPO’d on the Nasdaq exchange this September and has therefore only released one earnings announcement for Q3 2021. Though it underperformed on earnings, the company shows promise in its exponential revenue growth.

In this article, I will show that if Cue Health is able to bring the same success it did with its COVID-19 testing to other products, investors may be interested in taking a bullish position on the company.

COVID-19 in the Biotech Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic has been an omnipresent event around the world since March 2020. News about the virus changes every day, most recently with the reporting of the new Omicron variant. Healthcare became one of the most, if not the most, important industries as the world attempts to get this new virus under control.

Biotech companies specifically saw the most radical changes as they switched from health issues they were working on to COVID-19 research and product development, whether it be vaccines, diagnostics, or anything in between. The sector, which was already a heavily watched and “hot” industry, saw its valuations soar as investors poured capital into the industry. As a result, the pandemic has spurred record levels of financings and IPOs by biotech companies. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the biotech industry has handily outperformed the S&P 500. For example, in the past two years, the iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ: IBB) has risen by 62%, whereas the S&P 500 has only grown by 47%.

Figure 1: Cue Health's portable home COVID-19 testing system has been able to innovate on the quickly growing medical diagnostics market during the pandemic and land contracts with large companies such as Google.

Cue Health is a biotech company specializing in portable diagnostic testing. It is a fairly new company, having been founded in 2010. However, it has had an incredibly busy year and a half due to its work on its COVID-19 testing products, which accelerated the growth of the company. Cue Health did its part to help people in the pandemic by releasing a portable diagnostic COVID-19 testing product, which uses molecular technology. This became the first portable diagnostic system to be approved by the FDA for at-home and over-the-counter use. Its portable molecular testing process is 97.8% consistent with PCR tests, as tested by Mayo Clinic, and allows users to receive test results on their mobile device in 20 minutes. Its direct-to-consumer virtual health platform launched on November 15th, making its testing more widely available to people across the United States.

One of the more complicated parts of COVID-19 has been the emergence of variants, most recently the Omicron variant. Companies working on COVID-19 related research and product offerings have to ensure that it is keeping up with these changes as new research and variants emerge. Cue Health has kept up with these changes and recently announced that its molecular testing can detect the Omicron variant.

Transition to Public Company

Following the industry trend of IPO’ing, on September 23rd, Cue Health IPO’d on the Nasdaq exchange at an opening price of $16.76, surpassing its pricing expectations range of $15 - $17. On its opening day of trading, shares climbed to $20.45. However, since then, the stock price has fallen significantly.

Because of its recent (IPO), Cue Health only has one public earnings report. In its Q3 2021 earnings report, the company reported earnings per share of $0.13, which was 90.44% lower than its anticipated amount (EPS) of $1.36. Though it massively underperformed on its EPS, it surpassed revenue expectations, reporting quarterly revenue of $223.68 million, which was 17.26% higher than the expected amount of $190.76. This was also a 62.8% increase from its Q2 2021 revenue of $137.4 million and a whopping 4,659.57% increase year over year. It is also important to note that the company’s price-to-sales ratio is 6.47. Since P/S ratios are best used with young high-growth companies, this statistic is relevant for Cue Health as a comparison with its wider industry. The healthcare information and technology industry on average has a P/S ratio of 6.78, which is higher than Cue Health’s, which indicates that the company could be undervalued in the public market. Internally, the company has shown huge year-over-year growth, specifically referring to its revenue growth. Its trailing 12 months revenue is $438.86 million. The company expects its 2021 revenue to be between $580 million to $590 million, which would be at minimum a massive $2,467% increase from 2020’s revenue of $22.953 million.

For rapidly expanding companies, it is well known that cash and investment sources are often a bottleneck to growth. Thus, in scoping out future concerns, the burn rate and ability to raise money are of utmost priority for companies like Cue Health. Fortunately, the company has managed to put itself in an excellent position; not only does the company not have excessive cash burn, but it has actually managed to produce a positive free cash flow.

As to the other point of being able to raise money from outside investment, Cue Health has proved capable in doing so from securing financing rounds prior to its IPO, backed by major investors including Johnson & Johnson Innovation, Koch Strategic Platforms, and ACME Capital. In June 2020, Cue Health raised $100 million in Series C financing and another $235 million in May 2021. Its most high-profile partnership, however, came in October 2020, when the United States Department of Health and Human Services announced that it will invest $480 million into Cue Health to expand production of rapid COVID-19 testing, signifying the strength and success of the company. Huge corporations and organizations such as Google and the NBA use Cue Health’s testing kits for their employees and athletes.

As the company grows financially, it is able to grow out its key executive leadership team, a sign that the company is transitioning from a nascent startup to a more established company. Since March 2021, the company has brought on a Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, General Counsel, and Chief Communication Officer. Admittedly, this can be a cautionary sign in some companies which may, at times, signal instability. In the case of Cue Health, however, the new leadership team represents an overhaul and a step in the right direction now that the company’s future is finally starting to take shape. The new executives boast decades of combined experiences along with impressive resumes with executive positions at peer digital health companies.

Future Product Development

As a recently public company, it is too soon to tell how the public market views Cue Health over the long term. Much of public speculation on Cue Health’s performance in the future is dependent on its product offerings outside of its COVID-19 tests. Though the company is best known for its COVID-19 tests, in order to remain successful after the pandemic is over, it must expand to other health issues. Cue Health has already been thinking about this and is in the midst of planning to expand its diagnostics testing to flu and other respiratory viruses, in addition to women’s health and other health areas. The company is currently at clinical trials in order to expand its diagnostic product offerings to flu testing. The results of the clinical studies are expected sometime in Q4 2021. This brings some level of risk as if testing does not go well, then public valuation will significantly decrease. However, investors can expect to see an increase in public valuation should the trials go well.

The biotech industry is the “hot” industry in the market right now, in large part due to its direct involvement in helping the world get through the COVID-19 pandemic. Investments in this industry have led to record levels of financing. Much of the reason for continued high levels of investment into the sector is due to the fact that investors are waiting to see what these companies will do once it shifts away from COVID-19 related product offerings as the pandemic comes towards an end. Should Cue Health continue to prove that it can be successful in other areas outside of COVID-19 as it continues to dramatically grow, investors may want to take a bull position on the company.