"It may be possible to forget our past but our past is not going to forget us."― Francesca Marciano, Casa Rossa

Today, we revisit Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) for the first time since we posted this article on the company in February of last year. Like most small biotech stocks, 2021 was not a kind year for the company or its shareholders. The company has several potential trial milestones on the horizon, and also recently picked up some significant buying from a beneficial owner. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview

Mersana Therapeutics is based just outside Boston in Cambridge, MA. This clinical stage biotech concern is focused on the development of antibody drug conjugates [ADCs] for cancer patients with unmet need. The stock currently trades just above six bucks a share and sports an approximate market cap of $470 million.

Recent Events/Pipeline:

2021 was not a good year for the company or its shareholders overall. The stock took a major hit in September after Mersana disclosed interim data from an expansion cohort in an early-stage trial for patients with ovarian cancer for its lead asset upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi) that showed a significant percentage of adverse effects for the participants in the study. A company spokesman at the time stated that the 'larger data set provides important observations to support the potential of UPLIFT as a registration strategy and to inform next steps in the UpRi development plan'.

However, judging from the stock that quickly declined by a third after this news, investors were not as optimistic. The shares also slumped to start 2021 when disappointing early stage results were posted from the same program.

The company has two main assets in development, UpRi and XMT-1592. Both have been developed to improve on existing ADC effectiveness. Current ADCs release their cytotoxic payload into targeted cells. However, the drug is often able to cross cell membranes, entering and potentially killing neighboring cells whether those cells are cancerous or not. This effect is called 'bystander-killing'. This is effective when bystander cells are cancerous but toxic if the cytotoxic drug is able to enter adjacent healthy cells. Mersana's candidates are being developed to hit the targeted cells only, controlling the bystander effect for a safer and more effective cancer therapy.

The company's lead asset is upifitamab rilsodotin or UpRi. This candidate is a first-in-class ADC targeting NaPi2b and developed off the company's Dolaflexin platform. It is being studied in UPLIFT, a single-arm registration study in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In the summer of 2020, UpRi garnered Fast Track designation from the FDA for 'platinum-resistant high-grade serous ovarian cancer who have received up to three prior lines of systemic therapy or patients who have received four prior lines of systemic therapy regardless of platinum status'.

The company plans to enroll approximately 180 patients in this pivotal study and kicked it off in the third quarter of this year. Another Phase 3 trial for UpRi monotherapy maintenance in platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer is expected to begin in the second quarter of this year.

This candidate is also being evaluated through a Phase 1/2 umbrella study 'UPGRADE' in combination with other ovarian cancer therapies. Interim results from this trial should be out sometime in the second half of this year.

The company secondary pipeline asset is XMT-1592. This is an ADC created using Mersana proprietary Dolasynthen platform. XMT-1592 comprises the same proprietary NaPi2b antibody and potent auristatin DolaLock payload with controlled bystander effect as upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi). It also includes the additional features of site-specific bioconjugation, precise DAR and homogeneous DAR distribution. The company initiated a Phase 1 dose escalation trial of XMT-1592 in patients with tumors likely to express NaPi2b in the spring of 2020. The company has other potential candidates in earlier stage development, but they are not germane to this analysis.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

Since November, the company has been seen five buy ratings from analyst firms including Wedbush and Robert W. Baird. Price targets proffered range from $17 to $26 a share. JPMorgan doesn't share their optimism as they reiterated their Hold rating and $11 price target on November 20th. A director that represents Bain Capital purchased just over $10 million worth of shares on December 29th and 30th to close out 2021. The firm now owns just over seven percent stake in Mersana. The company closed out the first nine months of 2021 with just over $190 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet after posting a net loss of $45.5 million for the quarter. The company also recently open a new $100 million credit facility with Oxford and Silicon Valley Bank. $60 million of that is available and up to an additional $40 million can be made available based on the company hitting milestones.

Verdict

Mersana has a potentially intriguing developmental approach and platform. The pipeline has some 'shots on goal', analyst support is solid and the recent purchases of a beneficial owner is encouraging. That said, trial results to this point have not been viewed as positive. In addition, Mersana's previous lead candidate (XMT-1522 for HER2 breast cancer) was abandoned for safety, efficacy, and marketplace issues in early 2019. Given that, while I maintain a small 'watch item' position in MRSN, the stock and company are in 'show me' territory at this point in its developmental journey.

"The one charm of the past is that it is the past."― Oscar Wilde, The Picture of Dorian Gray

