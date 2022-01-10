ThitareeSarmkasat/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

NYSE:NXDT is in the process of converting from a closed end fund to a REIT. With an NAV of ~$23, its current price of $13.50 represents a ~40% discount. Once the transition to a diversified REIT is complete, it will be eligible for index inclusion and will be valued against comparable REIT multiples (which usually don't trade at 40% NAV). With a yield of ~4.4%, investors get the chance to pick up a (temporarily) orphaned asset before it shows up on other investors' radars.

Power Hedge wrote about NXDT (formerly NHF) in June 2021 (NHF: An Interesting And Heavily Discounted Fund In Transition), back when the NAV was $20.68 and the price was $13.59. The NAV has since moved up to $23, but the price hasn't budged. We think the opportunity is even more attractive today.

Background

On November 8, 2021, NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) changed its name to NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust. The name change was part of the process of converting from a closed end fund to a diversified REIT. It recently repositioned its portfolio enough to achieve REIT tax status and is operating during its 2021 taxable year so that it may qualify for taxation as a REIT.

NXDT is really a hodgepodge of assets with no clear strategy yet. It is mainly involved in single family rentals (SFRs), which make up ~43% of NAV and self-storage (~22%).

Source: NXDT Real Estate Holdings Overview

It currently has 37,021,056 shares outstanding. At the current price of $13.60, it has a market cap of ~$502 million and a reported NAV of $835M.

Valuation

Based on its September 30, 2021 N-PORT and its Q3 2021 Fact Sheet, we'll take a look at its biggest positions. It's interesting to compare the recent N-PORT to its March 31, 2020 one- you'll see that the company is slowly selling off its non-REIT assets.

NexPoint Real Estate Opportunities ($491,166,389): wholly owned private REIT that owns a collection of assets, including: VineBrook Homes: nontraded REIT advised by NexPoint, owns and operates a portfolio of ~16,000 single-family rental homes in 16 states across the Midwest, Heartland, and Southeast

Cityplace Tower: 42-story, 1.35 million-square-foot, trophy office building in Dallas (Texas)

SAFStor: owns, develops, and redevelops single- and multistory self-storage properties in under supplied markets with high barriers to entry LLC Interests ($307,961,702) NHF TRS, LLC ($236,010,777)

SFR WLIF I, II, III NexPoint Storage Partners ($101,513,804) ~$1 billion storage platform that targets Generation V or "GenV" facilities in major metropolitan areas across the US. 69 self-storage investments across the US, of which 38 are wholly-owned Miscellaneous ($82,235,049) Grab bag of CLOs, healthcare/utilities/energy/materials stocks, warrants, bonds, rights

The fact sheet has NXDT holding stakes in:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF): publicly traded mortgage REIT, primarily concentrates on lending in multifamily, single-family rental ("SFR"), and self-storage assets Terrestar Corporation: owns and operates a terrestrial and satellite networks Specialty Financial Products: unclear but probably a BDC Metro Goldwyn Mayer: American media company that produces and distributes feature films and television programs IQHQ Inc.: involved in acquiring and building a portfolio of life science real estate Creek Pine Holdings LLC: joint venture investment in 1.1 million acres of prime East Texas timberlands

It seems that over time, NXDT has consolidated its investments under NexPoint Real Estate Opportunities and NHF TRS (no clear indication of what assets fall under TRS).

Summing everything up, we get total assets of $982,876,944, liabilities/other assets (shares sold short) of $145,886,14, so we get net assets of $835,798,460.

Taking the current market cap of $502 million and dividing it by 835,798,460, we get an NAV of 60%.

Risks and Mitigants

Opaque Asset Values: the asset values of NXDT aren't readily calculable using traditional REIT measures since the data isn't readily available (NOI, cap rates, etc.) and we just have to rely on the reported asset values. Yet it seems that asset values are improving, climbing from $17 in 2020 to $23. Logically, it makes sense since single family rentals (SFRs) and self-storage have been beneficiaries of Covid-19. Poor Governance: the CEO, James Dondero has a litigious reputation. From the Institutional Investor:

Almost no one contacted by Institutional Investor would speak on the record for this story, for fear of legal reprisal. Those fears are well founded: Thousands of pages of legal documents show that Highland's co-founder and current chief executive, James Dondero, is not afraid to wage the legal equivalent of war - and doesn't back down when the courts don't rule in his favor.

But on the bright side, he does own ~14% of the company.

Catalysts

Conversion to REIT: a conversion from a closed-end-fund (CEF) to a REIT will bring in a larger investor base. It will also be eligible to be included in various REIT indices. In short, once the transition into a REIT is finalized, there will a lot more eyeballs and analysts on the company, which should help narrow the NAV gap. Management should also be clearer on its future strategy going forward, which will help get the "story" out.

Conclusion

NXDT represents a unique opportunity to buy one dollar worth of growing real estate assets at 60 cents and you get paid a 4.4% yield to wait for the NAV gap to close. NAV has slowly climbed over the past year and the underlying assets (SFRs, self-storage) are increasing in value/benefiting from Covid. On top of that, since real estate assets perform pretty well during periods of inflation (replacement values/rents go up), you aren't paying anything for the build-in inflation escalator.

Based on the analysis above, I recommend taking a long position in NXDT.