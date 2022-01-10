ImagePixel/iStock via Getty Images

Back in 2018, Fidelity released three new index funds for its clients to invest in. One was a total market index fund (FZROX), another was an international index fund (FZILX), and the third was a large-cap index fund (MUTF:FNILX). These three funds were all established with an expense ratio of 0%, tools to attract investors towards Fidelity's other investment products. This article will take a look at Fidelity's large-cap index fund, FNILX, and discuss why I believe it may be reason enough to go and open a Fidelity account.

S&P 500 Appeal

The S&P 500 is one of the markets' premiere indexes, tracking 500 of the most valuable companies listed on American exchanges. This asset class offers relatively low volatility and access to a basket of companies that most individual investors couldn't possibly hope to own. With an average annualized return of 10.67% since its creation in 1957, the general thesis behind the index is tried and true. When it comes to a steady investment option, I don't think there's any better example of this than the classic S&P 500 fund.

These funds are incredibly well-suited for those looking for long-term capital appreciation. Have you ever heard the phrase "time in the market always beats timing the market"? The general idea behind this philosophy isn't all that complicated. In general, investors will try, and fail, to correctly predict the peaks or the bottom of the market. This guessing game can often prove quite costly, as the graphic below notes.

Source: Fidelity

The data is clear. The best way to build wealth with these funds is to continuously add to the position. Most importantly, investors mustn't grow desperate when market conditions seem bleak. It's far too easy to have an emotional response but that's often when money is left on the table. Disciplined investing is likely one of the most important principles of playing the public markets. Index funds, especially those that track the S&P 500, are some of the best long-term investment options available.

Why FNILX?

Thus, the S&P 500 fund in any form should have a place in your portfolio. But why is FNILX the best fund to track it with? FNILX is no "classic" S&P 500 fund. Fidelity's Large Cap Index Fund doesn't even mention the S&P 500 in its name. While this may seem strange, perhaps indicating it doesn't necessarily track the S&P 500, I assure you that the reason is indeed very practical. Standard & Poor's charges a licensing fee of .03% funds under management as well as $600,000. By not including "S&P 500" in the name of the fund, nor the index it claims to track, Fidelity effectively dodges the licensing fee. The result? An S&P 500 index fund with a 0% expense ratio.

Without the S&P 500 name, or the explicit use of the index as the fund's benchmark, how can investors be sure that this is truly an S&P 500 fund versus just a large-cap fund? The image below demonstrates the comparative performance of FNILX and the S&P 500 over the last three years. Unfortunately, having only been launched in September of 2018, that's the limit to as far back as we can go.

Source: Fidelity

Clearly, the two are closely correlated. Though, just as clearly, there isn't exactly a one:one trading pattern between FNILX and the S&P 500. This comes down to a slightly different underlying strategy. FNILX takes the 500 largest American stocks, which is not quite the same as the S&P 500. This may seem an awfully large contradiction of everything I've written thus far touting the efficacy of an S&P 500 fund. Though, I'd disagree.

While not 100% aligned with the S&P 500, this is the closest that Fidelity can get without literally making an S&P 500 fund. The desired outcome, at the end of the day, is still achieved and at no cost to the investor. Well, for now. As the graphic above notes, FNILX has actually outperformed the S&P 500. This isn't by any huge margin, but it is greater than the .0945% expense ratio that (SPY) investors are charged. While this outperformance was in Fidelity's favor, it seems that a bear market may be slightly more favorable for the S&P 500.

Looking only at market value, the approach taken by FNILX may lend it more exposure to momentum. It will also likely increase exposure to companies with poorer financial standing. Tesla (TSLA) is a prime example of this, having only been added to the S&P 500 in December of 2020. Companies that have high momentum behind them and/or do not have the best financial situation tend to underperform in bear markets. Because of the S&P 500's strict inclusion standards, it avoids companies in poor financial standing.

Though, it could also be argued that FNILX simply offers a more efficient alternative to the S&P 500. Instead of having to wait for quarterly rebalancing, as the S&P 500 does, FNILX rebalances pretty regularly in accordance with the market's current standing. The fund's greater flexibility means that it will often own companies before their inclusion into the S&P 500 and will sell companies before they get dropped. Additionally, in direct contradiction to the prior argument, FNILX actually slightly outperformed the S&P 500 in the only stock market crash in their shared history. While it's a shame there isn't more data to look at, this does seem to indicate that the nimbleness of FNILX may actually prove to be a better form of handling crashes.

Investor Takeaway

There's only so much time one can spend researching the markets to successfully achieve alpha. There will always be a point of diminishing return. Because of this, S&P 500 funds should be a part of any investor's portfolio as a relatively safe source of long-term capital appreciation. FNILX seems to offer the best version of this fund. I'd almost argue that this fund is reason enough to open a Fidelity account. To be fair, that is the purpose of the fund. A zero-fee fund, obviously, doesn't make any money for the company. However, using the fund as a tool to encourage investors to open Fidelity accounts, which they may then use to purchase funds that do contain fees, does make sense. While this may turn some people away, the only reason this is a successful marketing tactic is because it's a damn good product.