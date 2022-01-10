sefa ozel/E+ via Getty Images

With the latest sell-off in high-flying semiconductor names like NVIDIA (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), I believe technology investors should focus their research efforts on better valuation choices outside of the Big Tech names. If you want to participate in future growth in the semiconductor space, why not own steady growers with smarter upfront valuations and returns to back you up?

As opposed to the nosebleed, almost impossible valuations of NVDIDA (which I explained a few months ago in early November here was likely destined to underperform the overall stock market), the antithesis relative bargain pick in the semiconductor industry is Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR).

If you will, Amkor's operating business does best when the whole industry is growing rapidly like 2021-22, as it services electronics manufacturers of all shapes and sizes. In addition, because of its status as a middleman, demand cycles of boom and bust have less effect on operating results. So, Amkor's numbers are generally less volatile and slower growing than the fast-paced moves in the usual semiconductor names hyped by Wall Street.

My bullish thesis is built upon decent projected long-term growth that can still be purchased at a rock-bottom valuation vs. peers and competitors.

The Business

Amkor provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services all over the world. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, plus test and drop shipment services. Amkor also sells flip chip scale semiconductors for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer devices, flip chip stacked scale memory and processor packages for mobile devices, plus flip chip ball grid arrays for networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications.

The company is a type of middleman in the supply chain, parked after the inventors/designers of base electronics and wafer foundries push out modules, but before final parts are sold to original equipment manufacturers [OEMs] that directly market gadgets, computers, cars, and equipment to consumers/businesses.

Cheap Valuation

The main reason to be bullish on Amkor today revolves around a valuation that has not moved much vs. its 10-year history, measured against a semiconductor and semi equipment industry valuation that has reached for dramatically higher levels in 2021-22.

To illustrate a complete picture of this relative bargain idea, I have drawn a decade-long chart of total enterprise value (equity + debt - cash) to trailing annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Basically, we can repeat this financial exercise with peers to create a balanced apples-to-apples comparison ratio of true income generation available on the price paid to buyout each asset, including the net cost to pay off all debt. The peer and competitor comparison group includes semiconductor equipment and suppliers Ichor Holdings (ICHR), Onto Innovation (ONTO), Azenta (AZTA), CMC Materials (CCMP), Photronics (PLAB), Nova Ltd (NVMI), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Applied Materials (AMAT), Ultra Clean (UCTT), Lam Research (LRCX), and Teradyne (TER).

My argument is Amkor is just as inexpensive, if not a smarter value-centric buy currently than Photronics, a company I have written several bullish articles on since early 2021. The last PLAB effort is linked here.

Enterprise value to trailing cash flow generation is also quite the bargain at 6.6x vs. the peer group median average of 16.5x. In terms of "margin of safety" investing, if the world changes and semiconductor demand slips into recession, Amkor's share price should survive a downgraded outlook much better.

Price to book value has not risen much the past five years, despite the fact the rest of the peer group zigzagged to record heights during 2021 (outside of Photronics).

Looking 1-year into the future, equity pricing vs. analyst estimates of sales are quite the bargain at 0.9x. The median average, peer group multiple is 4.5x!

Amkor's forward P/E of less than 10x is also a screaming buy, relative to the semiconductor equipment and support industry, selling at roughly HALF the median average.

Amkor just started a regular dividend in 2021, with a current yield of 0.7%. This cash distribution is nearly a leading number for the peer group.

What are the excuses for Amkor's low valuation point in early 2022? I think it has more to do with its lagging stock performance curve the last five years, than investors preparing for a brighter future at Amkor.

The debt to asset ratio has shown solid improvement since 2017. Below you can see the ratio has declined from nearly 40% to 17.8% in the last quarterly report. Moving from the most leveraged setup in the group to the bottom half has been accomplished as a function of limited capital expenditures during the strong upturn in semiconductor industry sales during the pandemic.

A second reason to feel Amkor's financial future may be brighter than in the recent past is net profit margins are the highest now in many years. I am modeling the improvement in debt management and a continuation of strong semiconductor demand generally in 2022 will keep margins high, and help the company beat roughly flat earnings expectations for this year vs. 2021.

Short Squeeze Potential

What else could support a higher stock quote? One factor potentially adding to buying pressure in 2022 is Amkor's large short position, the biggest in four years pictured below.

The 5% short interest of share float looks smaller than many squeeze candidates. However, management, insiders, and the founding Kim family tightly control 67% of the company. [Originally a South Korean outfit started in 1968, Amkor moved its headquarters to Arizona in 2015.] Pictured below, I have a Yahoo! Finance breakdown showing the sum of insider and institutional holdings (pensions, mutual funds, hedge funds, banks) far surpasses 100%, boxed in red. When you include ownership by individual investors, long holdings already are well above the number of shares issued. It is possible the official short number is understated.

Another explanation may be found in several big trades by the Kim family. The timing of different required SEC transaction filings could be a factor in the greater than 100% long total, not fully explained by the official 2% short position of outstanding shares issued. In fact, my supply/demand analysis suggests without the net liquidation of 12.9 million shares over the past 12 months by the Kim family, the stock price could be dramatically higher. In a nutshell, the controlling family's liquidation has kept a lid on the quote and may explain its ultra-cheap valuation today.

Here's the bottom line. If Amkor can report stronger-than-expected results in 2022 and the Kim family becomes net buyers instead of sellers (a substantial $46 million purchase was just made by Agnes Kim at $24.68 a share), the short position is really stuck. A rush of short covering (buying) on top of new interest by regular investors and institutions could easily pump the stock above $30, again assuming operating results improve. Under this scenario, shorts may find it quite difficult to cover without bidding price higher to attract new supply.

Upside Technical Momentum

Amkor has been showing up in one of my favorite proprietary computer screens looking for an absence of overhead supply (usually a short-term phenomenon). The stock was starting to get into gear last week, before intense selling hit all technology names, related to sharply rising interest rates.

The stock has been trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages again, for the first time since September. A low 14-day Average Directional Index score under 10 a few weeks ago signaled a situation of near balance between buyer and sellers, circled in green below. Similar scores for the ADX have been a spot to consider accumulating shares.

Plus, the Negative Volume Index and On Balance Volume readings have been performing nicely since May. The NVI has been trending higher since October 2020 (marked with a red arrow), and OBV has been in a healthy uptrend the whole 2-year period drawn (marked with a blue arrow). In unison, the two indicators are signally buyers have been more aggressive than sellers on both high- and low-volume days.

My view is buying shares at a price lower than the latest Kim family purchase price of $24.68 is a good idea. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages around the $23.50 area should be supportive over time. And, a minor 5-10% market correction shouldn't pull Amkor under $21 (the lowest price trade in five months), if you are searching for a sell-stop level. I have highlighted my proposed "Buy Zone" below with a green box, depending on U.S. market direction and interest in the semiconductor sector. Friday's $23.71 close falls well within this window.

Final Thoughts

Pulling all the pieces of the puzzle together, I am very comfortable buying shares under $24. Assuming a stock market crash is not next in January-February, I believe downside is limited to the low trades of $21 to $21.50 in November-December. The upside could be considerably above $30 in 2022, if the company performs stronger than now expected by Wall Street analysts.

What could go wrong? My initial worry is the Omicron COVID-19 variant may further disrupt the semiconductor supply chain out of Asia. Such may bring a weaker first half of the year, with the second half potentially playing catch-up. A global recession caused by COVID disruptions all over the world at the same moment (which I have been discussing for many weeks) could prove a real short-term problem for Amkor and most other technology firms. However, I feel a stock price in the $21-24 range already discounts a somewhat weaker economy. In addition, the high price of $29 was reached in September, and the stock quote has not fully participated in industry upside since late summer.

Another primary risk is a general bear market hits Wall Street as interest rates follow rising cost-of-living adjustments (inflation) in the macro economy. A 20% or 30% decline in the major U.S. equity indexes is a real possibility during 2022, from record high overvaluations on business sales or GDP output, alongside overconfident retail investor sentiment. Amkor may try to fight such a scenario, but I can envision a $20 price scenario into summertime, given a significant equity drop overall.

Essentially, using the fundamental ratios discussed in this article, and a reasonable relative setting vs. peers, Amkor's "fair value" is closer to $30 today, rising to $35 with stronger-than-expected 15% EPS growth the next 18 months. So, I come up with downside risk to $20, and upside in a best-case economic scenario all the way to $35 in 12-18 months. I own a small position in a diversified long/short portfolio, and may increase my stake in the coming days.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.