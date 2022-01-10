How To Survive Volatility In 4 Simple Steps: The HACK Strategy

AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Fear, uncertainty, and doubt (or FUD for short).

That's what most headlines and articles seem focused on these days.

We are getting our usual share of discussions about quantitative easing, interest rates, inflation, or whatever the Federal Reserve will do next.

Christopher Mayer, in his book 100 Baggers, reminds us:

“I read every day somebody, somewhere writing about QE or interest rates or the dollar. They are mostly rehashing the same old narrative: “When QE stops, stocks will fall.” “The dollar is going to collapse!” “When interest rates go up, stocks will fall.” I mean, for crying out loud, how much more can you read about this stuff? And for how many years on end?”

In times like these, the most impatient investors tend to call it quits. They cannot sustain the idea that their precious portfolio could go down, even temporarily. So they panic.

Some investors read headlines and suddenly believe they can predict what the market will do next with certainty. As a result, they are willing to sell all their stocks because, let's face it; the stocks are going down.

At least for a few months.

Years maybe.

You might hear about investors flocking to safety, running away from equities, or claiming that it might be the beginning of the mother of all bear markets. This agitation may cause you to question your investment strategy.

Today, I'd like to help you hack your way through this noise.

To do so, I conveniently chose the acronym "HACK" to cover the four simple steps that can boost your portfolio returns, particularly in periods of uncertainty like we are going through at the moment:

Holding Period: Expand your time horizon. Allocation: Diversify your portfolio. Cash: Improve your cash position and inflows. Knowledge: Gain awareness and conviction.

A hack is a clever solution to a tricky problem.

And when it comes to investing, you have a problem: your brain!

Your brain is "always on." It comes with baggage, including a truckload of biases and heuristics that will get in the way of your success if kept unchecked. Even with the best intentions, we can mess up a well-thought-out plan.

The average investor has underperformed almost all investable asset class returns over time, as illustrated below by the data from Richard Bernstein Advisors.

The leading cause of this underperformance is behavior and temperament. Unfortunately, most investors are hardwired to get in the way of their portfolio's success over time.

I'm a big fan of safeguards and rules to protect your portfolio. These are the big-ticket items that can put you on the right track and limit the impact of the mistakes you'll inevitably make. The goal today is to favor leverages that improve your odds of success.

Let's review why these four simple steps can hack your way through the noise.

1) Holding Period

The stock market is a very unpredictable place. Even investing in a benchmark like the S&P 500 (SPY) will give you your fair share of emotions.

As explained in my article about 5 Ways To Prepare for The Next Stock Market Crash, recognizing how often market crashes happen can give you a better idea of what you are getting into when investing in equities.

Here is the historical frequency of pullbacks identified since 1928:

Market drawdown Historical Frequency 10% Every 11 months 15% Every 24 months 20% Every four years 30% Every decade 40% Every few decades 50% 2-3 times per century

Here is a visual way to see it with the market drawdowns from the previous high in the past 70 years, using the S&P 500:

Data by YCharts

The market is merely a proxy to reflect the volatility we have to cope with when investing in equities. But, unfortunately, it can get much worse than this.

If you invest in factor ETFs, the volatility tends to increase. In addition, the smaller the companies, the higher the volatility, as illustrated by the drawdowns from the three Vanguard ETFs below: Large (VV), Mid (VO), and small-cap (VB).

Data by YCharts

You can imagine how things can get even more intense at the portfolio level with a selection of individual stocks.

In the heat of the moment, drawdowns and portfolio underperformance can leave you hopeless. We all suffer from recency bias. In sports, you're only as good as your last game. In investing, a portfolio is only as good as its returns in the current year.

What an oddity, isn't it?

For example, Cathie Wood's ARK funds (ARKK) and (ARKW) are currently bandied around as terrible performers and laggards by the financial media, even though they are beating the market by a factor of 2.5X or more in the past seven years. Unless you have the memory of a goldfish, the laggard is the S&P 500 here.

Data by YCharts

This logic also applies to individual stocks. The rising stars of the early phase of the pandemic are often considered terrible investments today, even though they are still market beaters if you zoom out and take the 30,000-foot view.

For example, many of the "COVID darlings" are trading more than 50% from their previous high today. Yet, they have been crushing the market by a factor of 2X or more in the past two years. That includes companies like Twilio (TWLO), Sea Limited (SE), Cloudflare (NET), DocuSign (DOCU), and Zoom (ZM).

Data by YCharts

Even Teladoc Health (TDOC) and Roku (ROKU) have been crushing the market in the past five years, despite trading at a fraction of their previous high.

Data by YCharts

We tend to focus on our immediate performance to judge a strategy, which will likely guide us to the wrong conclusion and tempt us to tinker with a portfolio at the worst possible time.

When I look at my portfolio, I like to focus on the investments I made five years ago and prior because they are the ones that had time to compound and start telling their story.

This past week, the market has reacted sharply to the Federal Reserve minutes. Historically, when interest rates are expected to rise in the near term, the market suffers what is called a "rate shock." Gavin Baker recently shared insights from Morgan Stanley showing that expensive tech stocks are already reflecting most of the typical rate shock downside move. By the time you consider tinkering with your portfolio, more often than not, the bad news is already reflected in the share price.

There is always a new doom and gloom scenario to read. Pockets of mania lead to fresh articles about the bubble du jour. From Brexit to Trade Wars to inflation, terrorist attacks, and bear markets of all kinds, it's as if the end of the world is always around the corner.

Thankfully, there rarely is a call to action if you are a disciplined investor. The best course of action over the years was to remain invested through thick and thin and stay the course.

If you invest with a multi-year time horizon, none of this should matter. You can skip macro headlines and focus on the actual businesses you're investing in (or whatever it is you enjoy in life!).

According to a research note from Bank of America Securities, the average time for the market to get back to where it was after a drawdown of 20% or more is 4.4 years. This is why most advisors recommend investing in equities only if you intend to hold your investment for the next five years. Even assuming you have terrible timing and invest right before a bear market, you will still have an excellent chance to be back in the green after five years.

Expanding your time horizon removes the need to do well "now" and eliminates the need to have perfect timing in and out of a stock.

The graph below shows the total returns of stocks, bonds, or a blended portfolio depending on the time horizon. The data is based on over six decades of stock market performance.

Over a 1-year timeframe, the range of outcomes can be extreme, from a loss of -37% to a gain of 51%. However, the longer the time horizon, the less likely you will lose money. Over a 20-year rolling period, investing in stocks always leads to positive returns. Even the worst period tested had a 6% average annual return.

By now, you know the first step of the HACK strategy.

Repeat after me: "Expand your time horizon!"

Ultimately, stock performance is driven by the underlying businesses and earnings per share growth. So give them time to execute on their story and enjoy the returns beyond the vicissitudes of the market.

2) Allocation

The second leverage available to maneuver volatility is your allocation.

Failure to diversify is far more common than a failure to concentrate. I wrote about this extensively in my previous article about The Delicate Art Of Balancing Diversification And Concentration.

Most readers know that I've advocated for letting your portfolio concentrate for you. I discuss it in my article covering the coffee can portfolio approach.

This idea is simple. Since we can always be wrong, there is no need to take oversized bets. A starting position should be reasonable as part of a portfolio. You don't have to go "all in." I've always enjoyed the idea of investing like a VC and letting your portfolio do the heavy lifting. Your portfolio concentration should result from its sheer performance over time, not your intimate conviction. And you can achieve this by letting your winners run.

Start with a small position, built slowly over time.

Let your portfolio concentrate for you without tinkering with it.

Over time, it will naturally concentrate in your best performers.

The size of an investment should be proportional to your probability of success. An educated investment decision should be like a game of Texas Hold 'em poker where you would be able to see everyone's cards and make your decision accordingly before seeing the flop, the turn, and the river unfold.

You must recognize when you have a good hand with odds in your favor. As explained by Annie Duke in her book Thinking In Bets:

What makes a decision great is not that it has a great outcome. A great decision is the result of a good process, and that process must include an attempt to accurately represent our own state of knowledge. That state of knowledge, in turn, is some variation of "I’m not sure."

A well-balanced portfolio with a large number of companies of all sizes, categories, and geographies should not need any tinkering to survive a market crash.

Blackstar Funds have reviewed the historical distribution of 8,000 stocks trading on the NYSE, AMEX, and NASDAQ over 23 years (1983-2006). The results? 25% of all stocks were responsible for all of the gains.

Most stocks can't keep up with a diversified index (64% underperformed the Russell 3000 during their lifetime).

Only 6% of stocks significantly outperformed the index (500% or more).

Many investors obsess over how many stocks they should own. I'm often horrified hearing about investors holding only a handful of stocks. Unless your luck is significantly above average, the chances are that about 2/3rd of your investments will underperform the market.

For someone holding a portfolio with less than ten positions, just one position will likely drive all returns over time. Now, if your luck is slightly below average, the portfolio may be doomed. And make no mistake, even your highest conviction can fail for unforeseen reasons. So it all comes down to luck, whether you like it or not.

I often come across the idea that a portfolio with too many holdings is unlikely to generate alpha and you may end up closely matching the indexes. However, if failure leads to matching the market returns, I find this outcome perfectly acceptable. When you consider that most hedge funds end up underperforming the S&P 500 after factoring fees, failure is all relative.

The average investor underperforms the indices. This underperformance is caused by temperament. As a result, if holding more stocks can help you stay the course, that's a trade-off well worth considering. When your most significant risk is to 'only match' the market returns, you can sleep at ease.

How many stocks should you own? I discuss it in more detail in this article. Ultimately, the correct answer will be different for everybody. But when it comes to surviving volatility, more is better.

3) Cash

Investing is too often perceived as a dichotomy.

Are you bull or bear?

Were you right or wrong to invest in company XYZ?

More often than not, there is a lot more nuance to it. And when it comes to handling volatility, cash management is king.

Cash is a vast topic because it covers several areas of personal finance:

Emergencies.

Paying off short and long-term debt.

Future withdrawal to cover extraordinary expenses.

Investing money you will eventually need to withdraw from the market soon can lead to a permanent loss of capital. So we are only talking about the cash dedicated to investing here.

Once your immediate and future needs are covered, cash has a crucial role in helping you survive volatility in two ways:

Cash position (cash on your balance sheet, if you will). Cash inflows (your cash flow statement, new money coming in from your income and savings).

Let's cover the cash position first. Maybe you have cash on the sidelines, and you wonder when or how to put it to use. Unfortunately, many investors go all-in at the first sight of a market pullback by a few percentage points, only to feel buyer's remorse when the market continues to fall.

I love this blog post from Morgan Housel covering his cash deployment strategy in the context of a market drawdown. He shows how much cash he would deploy in the market based on the intensity of a market sell-off (using a theoretical $1,000 set aside).

For example, I currently have about 10% of my financial assets in cash for emergencies, alternative investments, or future expenses. If the market crashed as it did in 2000 or 2008, I would have no problem putting some of this cash to use in the stock market, following an approach similar to the one presented by Morgan Housel above.

What matters is that my existing positions remain unchanged through the volatility so that I don't get in the way of my portfolio success at the worst possible time.

Now let's discuss cash inflows.

We all have different circumstances, and not everybody can regularly add new money to a portfolio. However, making sure you build a life that can empower you to do so is essential. It can be done by living below your means. Saving is a matter of making more, spending less, or a mix of both. If you cannot save money regularly, investing is probably not where your primary focus should be.

By regularly adding new money to the market, you become a net buyer of stocks. It can lead to tremendous results because you end up dollar-cost averaging (or DCA). Investing a fixed amount at regular intervals not only forces your way into the market but also eases your way in.

Dollar-cost averaging is a favorite practice of Benjamin Graham, Warren Buffett's mentor. It means investing a set dollar amount in the same investment at fixed intervals over time. This strategy leads you to buy more shares when prices are low and fewer while prices are high.

The potential to lower your average cost per share is an obvious benefit of DCA, but it's not the main one. It can:

Remove your emotions from the equation.

Guarantee a disciplined approach that will prevent you from going "all-in" at any given time or skipping investing for months or years on end just because you believe that "the market is about to crash."

Make you buy low since DCA involves buying more shares when the price is low and less when the price is high.

Most investors derive their available funds from their income stream. Therefore, DCA can be convenient and automate the investing process in line with how most investors generate savings. You may not realize this, but you are already dollar-cost averaging if you set up a monthly contribution to a retirement account. It can be achieved via target-date funds or broad market ETFs that follow the S&P 500, emerging markets (VWO), or specific sectors such as REITs (VNQ) or the Nasdaq 100.

Investors without a process will tend to panic in a market crash and sell their positions by convincing themselves that they need to "raise cash" (usually to invest in so-called "safer" investments or simply take a break). Building a position slowly over time is more likely to empower you to stay the course when the market inevitably suffers a significant sell-off of 10%, 20%, or even 30% from previous highs like it did in March 2020. With a DCA mentality, you are more likely to look forward to accumulating more shares when the market falls.

I add new funds (fresh savings) to my portfolio every month. As a result, I will be investing at market tops and bottoms. So I can ignore the noise of the macro headlines, and I get to sleep well at night.

4) Knowledge

Three types of knowledge will help you survive volatility.

Know yourself.

Know the history of market returns to achieve portfolio suitability.

Know the businesses you are investing in (conviction).

Let's cover them one by one.

Know yourself.

As put by Adam Smith in The Money Game:

If you don't know who you are, (the stock market) is an expensive place to find out.

We all have different circumstances that will lead to a different perspective on a portfolio's movements.

You should ask yourself if you have built a system that makes room for mistakes, unforeseen failures, or simply bad luck. Then, when the tide turns, you'll be prepared to face the consequences and will be far more likely to stay in the game. Investing should be a rewarding and enjoyable journey, not a source of stress and sleepless nights.

To know thyself is the beginning of wisdom. - Socrates

If you know watching your portfolio too closely could lead you to overtrade, maybe start by uninstalling your trading app from your phone. Check prices only when the market is closed. Be deliberate.

Some form of humility also goes a long way. Since we don't know what we don't know, it's essential to accept that we may not completely understand what we are doing. Accepting this can help keep a nuanced approach at all times.

Know the stock market history.

Historically, the market has gone up over time, with an average 10% annual return over the last 92 years for the SP&P 500 benchmark and 74% of the years being positive.

The graph below by First Trust Advisors shows bull and bear markets since World War II.

A Bull Market is measured from the lowest close reached after the market has fallen 20% or more to the next high.

A Bear Market is defined as the index closing at least 20% down from its previous high close. Its duration is from the previous high to the lowest close reached after it has fallen 20% or more.

Two conclusions should remain with you:

The stock market goes up much more than it goes down (several bull markets have lasted more than ten years, at more than 17% average annualized return). When it goes down, it goes down fast and sharply (bear markets have lasted less than three years, from -22% to -83%).

A bull market might seem like a steady path up and to the right, but volatility is present in all market conditions. Red days and moments of doubt are ubiquitous, even through bull markets. Knowing more about the stock market history can help you put the current market in context and keep a long-term perspective.

Over the past 150 years, the market has followed GDP growth closely. Of course, nobody can predict what comes next, but the longer you stay on the sidelines, the more likely you'll underperform.

Before paying attention to the newest article claiming that "this time is different" or that the market will fall and never recover, consider this additional wise line from Adam Smith in The Money Game:

The end-of-the-worlders, doomsayers, and gold-bugs have existed in markets forever and their calls will never cease.

Know the businesses you invest in.

You can borrow ideas and opinions, but you can't borrow conviction. So the most helpful tool in the arsenal of the long-term investor is to build a strong understanding of the fundamentals of the businesses held in a portfolio. That's the only way you can feel at ease when a portfolio inevitably underperforms or a stock suffers a significant pullback.

Peter Lynch, the legendary former manager of the Magellan Fund at Fidelity, says we should invest in what we know. He's focused on a business story, with a thesis built on well-grounded expectations of what the company is expected to do over the years and how it may positively impact the fundamentals.

The better you understand a business, the more likely you'll invest in a company that suits your portfolio. And when the inevitable pullbacks occur, you'll be much more inclined to weather the storm.

Final Word

We can all use a hack or two to deal with the challenges the market throws at us. We can dramatically improve our odds of success with suitable systems in place.

Let's recap:

Expand your time horizon. Diversify your portfolio. Improve your cash inflows. Gain knowledge, awareness, and conviction.

I believe working on these four leverages can tremendously help you hack your way through this volatile market.

What about you?

How do you cope with volatility?

How do you filter out the noise of the doomsayers?

Are there other systems that have helped improve your behavior?

Let me know in the comments!

In the meantime, stay healthy and invest on!