Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) has seen a decent rebound with 12% share price appreciation since the start of the year. However, it still remains well below the $10-level that it traded at in the October / early November timeframe. Sentiment has apparently been working against the stock, and this has driven the stock into bargain territory. In this article, I highlight what makes ET a potentially good choice at present for value seekers.

Energy Transfer Is Up 12% And Looks Set For More Growth

Energy Transfer is an MLP (note: Schedule K-1) that’s one of the giants in the midstream industry, a status that was all but cemented after its acquisition of Enable Midstream. Its assets include crude oil, natural gas, and NGL pipelines and processing facilities that span across Texas and the mid-continent region.

Notably, the recent Enable Midstream acquisition expands ET’s scale and footprint across the states of Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, and results in increased connectivity for ET’s natural gas and NGL transportation segments.

Energy Transfer is seeing strong execution as NGL (natural gas liquids) increasingly comes to the forefront. This is reflected by ET reaching a new record in the third quarter for NGL transportation and fractionation volumes. As shown below, ET has seen a significant ramp in NGL exports as global demand has soared.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

In addition, the company recently completed its strategic Permian Bridge project, which provides increased connectivity and efficiency between ET’s natural gas gathering and processing assets in the Delaware Basin with assets in the Midland basin.

Meanwhile, ET continues to generate robust distributable cash flow of $1.31 billion during the third quarter. While this is down from the $1.69B generated in the same period of 2020, the difference is due to approximately $300M of one-time gains from optimization activities that did not re-occur in the latest reported quarter.

Looking forward, ET may have opportunities to expand overseas, as it’s faced with an increasingly restrictive political environment domestically. This is reflected by ET’s recent signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Republic of Panama to study the feasibility of a Trans-Panama Gateway LPG pipeline, along with the potential creation of a new strategically located NGL hub in Panama.

Meanwhile, ET maintains a BBB- investment grade credit rating, and management has reduced long-term debt by $6.6B since the end of 2020. It also carries a safe net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.7x, and Morningstar expects the leverage ratio to be at around 3.5x for 2022.

Plus, ET’s distribution is well-covered at a DCF to distribution coverage ratio of 3.17x. With growth capital spending expected to decline to $600M in 2022 and 2023 (down from $1.6B in 2021), ET could focus its excess cash flows on further debt reduction, unit buybacks, and distribution growth.

Risks to ET include the recent ruling that it must pay $410M as a result of the failed merger with Williams Companies (WMB). In addition, ET’s management has a reputation for “empire building”, and it remains to be seen just how accretive the Enable Midstream acquisition will turn out to be. Lastly, the 48 criminal charges against Energy Transfer from the Pennsylvania Attorney General in relation to the Mariner East pipeline construction will likely result in fines that are unknown at this point.

Nonetheless, I see ET as trading in value territory at the current price of $9.24 with an EV/EBITDA of just 7.2x. As shown below, ET is materially cheaper than its large midstream peers, which carry EV/EBITDA ratios in the 10-14x range.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Morningstar has a $16.50 fair value estimate and Morgan Stanley (MS) recently named ET as its new Top idea in the midstream oil and gas industry. MS believes ET will outperform in 2022 due to commodity price inflation and durable above market free cash flow generation.

The firm also sees capital returns as being a potential catalyst for Energy Transfer, with a combination of distribution step-up and common-unit buybacks in 2022 and perhaps as early as Q4 2021, which just ended.

MS has an overweight rating with a $12 price target. As shown below, sell side analysts have a consensus Strong Buy rating with an average price target of $14.18. This implies a potential one-year 60% total return including distributions.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Investor Takeaway

Energy Transfer has cemented its status as a North American midstream giant, and is benefiting from strong global demand for natural gas liquids. Panama represents a potential international growth opportunity for ET.

Meanwhile, the company is paying down debt and could raise the distribution this year as growth capital spend is expected to come way down. I see value in ET at the current price and valuation, especially compared to peers.

Lastly, it’s worth noting that the company has 2 preferred issues (ET.PC) and (ET.PD) that yield above 7%, as they could be good options for investors who are more risk averse.