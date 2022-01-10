Geber86/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction and Thesis

The world is changing fast as everything is being digitalized and automated for maximum efficiencies and convenience. Throughout the past 2 years, Covid-19 has sped up this process. The pandemic brought an unprecedented period of time where millions of people around the world had to lock down in their homes bringing demand for a digital service to its peak. I believe that this phenomenon seen during the pandemic was not simply a temporary result of the pandemic. In fact, I believe that such a phenomenon triggered an inevitable roadmap toward even more digitalization and automation in a multitude of industries including healthcare.

The Healthcare industry, especially in the United States, has been one of the most inefficient industries. For the American people, the service was notoriously expensive, time taking, and inefficient. However, riding the secular trend of continuous digitalization and automation, a company called Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) is attempting to digitalize the healthcare industry making it more accessible, efficient, cheaper, and faster.

Teladoc is a company that offers a digitalized solution to numerous healthcare services allowing patients to stay at the comfort of their homes to save time and improve satisfaction. However, not all healthcare services can be done digitally, so Teladoc attempts to be the first door-step and a complementary solution to the trillions of dollar physical healthcare industry. Because of the company's current progress and the position in the market, I am bullish on Teladoc. I believe that the company is ready to capitalize on a massive digitalization movement in the healthcare industry.

Why Digital Healthcare Solution?

It may seem like a terrible idea to digitalize the experience of physically seeing a qualified healthcare professional such as a doctor. However, for certain applications, a digital solution may be needed or even wanted. As I have stated previously in the article, Teladoc is striving to be a service that complements the existing healthcare industry, not a service that will replace and revolutionize the industry.

Patients with chronic illnesses need digital healthcare services. Teladoc's digital service can offer patients constant monitoring of symptoms through digital technologies including smartwatches and aurora rings, or a patient may simply constantly update their symptoms digitally. This will allow the patient to be safe and constantly monitored. Further, numerous patients want digital healthcare for many services including mental health, chronic illnesses, and primary care because it is easier to use, faster, and more convenient.

For this reason, Teladoc's management team estimates an immense opportunity for the company estimating the company's TAM at about $261 billion compared to an estimated 2021 revenue of about $2 billion dollars showing that there is significant demand and opportunity for Teladoc.

Digital Whole-Person Solution

Digital whole-person healthcare solution is at the core of Teladoc's strategy to capitalize on a massive digitalization demand in the healthcare industry. We, as a human, have many needs. A patient might require a chronic illness solution along with mental health consultation, and during the flu season, the same patient might require primary care solutions. Further, one might require a dermatology assistant. The need for each individual can be immensely diverse and nearly endless, so capturing all of this demand is the priority for Teladoc because achieving to do so will allow the company to be more efficient while achieving immense growth.

To give an example of why digital whole-person care is important, I will use our imaginary friend, Bob. Bob uses Teladoc's primary care service because he had a fever and did not have the time to visit his local clinic. After talking to the doctor and uploading his diagnostics, Bob gets a prescription; during the process, Bob realizes that he could easily visit a dermatologist digitally to fight his acne or a multitude of skin problems. Later on in life, he is stressed out needing mental care solution. Remembering the fast accessibility of Teladoc, he visits a mental health professional. Further, through continuous diagnostics and screenings over the years, Bob may find out he has other illnesses needing even more care. This is an immense opportunity. A patient receives easy to access a multitude of healthcare in a single software that can be accessed from anywhere while Teladoc becomes the front door of the healthcare industry.

Teladoc already has enough services to cover about 80% of its patients' needs, so once a patient uses Teladoc's service for the first time whether it is mental care, primary care, or etc., the same patient has the potential to return to Teladoc for other medical needs. Suddenly, no one has to visit a dermatologist's office and wait for hours even with a reservation. Then, wait for more hours at a primary health clinic the next week, and wait weeks to months for mental health reservation and wait hours to see a doctor. Even regular doctor visits for chronic conditions can be a relic of the past. Ultimately, until it is absolutely necessary, patients do not have to visit a multitude of hospitals and clinics, most people can simply use a digital health care service whenever they want and wherever they are. Therefore, I believe the flexibility and the convenience that the digital healthcare service provides will allow Teladoc to capitalize on a massive opportunity. Teladoc will attempt to be the first doorstep to nearly all types of medical needs in the near future.

Guidance, Financials, and Valuation

During the investor day presentation, Teladoc's management expected about 25~30% CAGR from 2021~2024 backing up the fundamentals and the visions that the company has showing a strong growth rate.

Teladoc's financials and growth are firing on all cylinders. Starting off with the 2021-Q3 earnings report, the company reported $522 million in revenue, which was a growth of 81% year-over-year while the adjusted EBITDA was $67.4 million compared to $39.5 million in 2020Q3. Further, the company had an outstanding long-term debt of about $1.21 billion compared to $1.38 billion in 2020Q3, which decreased the interest rate paid on debt relative to revenue from 5.9% in 2020Q3 to 3.6% in 2021Q3. The immense debt, in my opinion, is manageable because the company has about $823 million in cash with total assets of $17.6 billion. On the other hand, the total liability was only $1.67 billion bringing the total liability to asset ratio at about 94.89%. Stock-based compensation, SBC, also decreased immensely both absolutely and relatively compared to the revenue. SBC was $86 million in 2021Q1, $83 million in 2021Q2, and $72 million in 2021Q3, which equates to 19% of revenue in 2021Q1, 16.5% of revenue in 2021Q2, and 13.8% of revenue in 2021 Q3. Finally, because the company is operating at a near break-even level of about $-8.7 million EBITDA while showing improvements around the board, I believe profitability may be achievable in the coming few quarters. Therefore, considering the company's continual improvement, I believe the financials of the company is in great shape.

Valuation, unlike the financials and fundamentals, is not as great. The company currently has a valuation of about $13 billion with an expected 2021 revenue of about $2 billion putting the price to sales ratio at about 6.5, which is fairly high, and because the company is still unprofitable due to putting growth first over profitability, the valuation of the company may continue to get squeezed in the short-term going forward. However, considering the potentials of the company in the industry, I believe this valuation is very reasonable, and have initiated a long position on Teladoc.

Risks

Teladoc is unprofitable, and the company is expected to put growth over profitability for the time being. Therefore, rising rates in 2022 and a potential slowdown in the economic recovery or growth threat Teladoc along with the high inflation rate. Further, the public perception of the limitations of the digital healthcare solution may slow down the adoption of digital healthcare ultimately slowing down Teladoc's operations as patients do not necessarily have to use digital services due to fewer lockdown restrictions from the pandemic. Finally, potential competitions going forward may curb the expected growth rate.

Summary

Teladoc is attempting to become the all-in-one digital healthcare service that complements the current healthcare industry. The overall trend of digitalization and continual longing for cheaper, faster, and more convenient services will aid Teladoc's growth as the company focuses on providing whole-person digital healthcare solutions. The company is already seeing significant progress in achieving its long-term vision through strong revenue growth and improvement in operations shown in financial metrics. Therefore, I believe Teladoc is a buy.