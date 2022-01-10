piranka/E+ via Getty Images

Healthtech is an interesting market, to be sure, where there are a lot of commercial challenges to overcome, especially in the US. Sadly, the US is plagued by serious issues that could be considered existential threats to the country in myriad ways, thinking about the horror of the opioid epidemic, deaths of despair, and the generally high healthcare costs due to a crystallized, highly guilded healthcare system. Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) attacks these issues with both its treatment areas and its treatment modalities, and we think that payors, a.k.a the Pear customers, have every incentive to be on board this trend to create savings in their insured pools and drive more digitalisation in healthcare. As the DTx category creator with 510k approved and marketed products already available to patients, Pear could reap large benefits as first movers in the fecund area at the intersect of both digital and mental health. Naturally, this VC style exposure that has come onto the market through a SPAC has its risks, like the substantial volatility seen in the price declines of more than 40% from the SPAC issue price, as well as execution risks. Nonetheless, we think that the size of the market and severity of the problem mean that even with quite conservative assumptions, execution of a inherently cash generative business model would render today's valuation low with substantial upside.

Digital therapeutics is something that is developing since a couple of years ago in the developed world. Germany has its own special fast track programme consider Class 1, 2a equivalent digital therapeutics for prescription approval and public insurance reimbursement, and in the US the FDA market clearance process that apply to digital therapeutics is also in place.

Pear Therapeutics is a category creator in the US in that their reSet programme for substance abuse disorder patients was the first ever prescribed digital therapy, commanding a substantial price tag of $1,665 for a 90-day programme. This is thanks to the reimbursement parameters for prescription therapies, as opposed to non-prescription therapies, being so favourable. As for the quality of reSet as a therapeutic product, retention rates are strong so that 90-day treatment durations often turn into several back to back programmes extending beyond a year. The logic is that the app is efficiently saving the healthcare system from ER and hospital visits due to drug related overdose using digital and highly scalable modalities.

The digital modality will help avoid stigma for seeing a doctor about certain mental health conditions, and it will also be leaning into the more efficient telemedicine modality of supplying this sort of treatment rather than going into a doctor's or therapist's office for cognitive behavioural therapy or medical prescriptions.

While the debut of prescribed digital therapeutics was substance abuse treatments, there is also Somryst recently approved for Insomnia, with other therapies for different treatment areas in the Pear pipeline.

These therapies in the pipeline exist much like drugs would in a typical pharmaceutical pipeline, except with all the therapies equivalent to being some combi-therapy, or something like adjuvant drugs (last-line drugs), which are less valuable usually, but still benefit from excellent reimbursement parameters due to their prescription status.

Addressable Market, Far-Out EBIT

Indeed, these therapies cannot be used standalone, and will often be combined with other actual chemical-based drugs. This is related to one of the chief commercialisation issues that the company will have to deal with, which is that in not being the primary treatment, promotion to doctors will have to be more involved to make sure they take the initiative to prescribe it to appropriate patients. Current revenues illustrate this difficult position of having to create a market. Thankfully, means of convincing physicians of the benefits of new therapies are already facilitated by conferences and other knowledge sharing programmes.

Given the breadth of treatment areas related to mental health that the company is targeting, and the excellent reimbursement prices they are currently getting, with an effective marketing push, and with compelling clinical data in future areas, the financial future looks quite bright thanks to an inherently cash generative and scalable product and model. Considering prevalence figures and assuming quite low penetration rates, taking into account the extent of stigma and unmet need in some of the more peculiar markets, we can find the total obtainable market. These are US only figures.

Cognitive is based on figures from similar apps like Lumosity, and the PEPY which is the contract value with a payor per year is based on the Somryst price tag, with a slight discount for the sake of being conservative, to account for the possible reimbursement parameters that the company might obtain in emerging areas, where the reSet price of $1,665 is less likely to achieve. 2026 is an arbitrary estimate of when deeper penetration of digital therapies might be accomplished given that Pear forecasts more major revenue only beginning in 2024. The fixed costs are scaled from around $14 million in annual technical costs per treatment line (tech infrastructure, app development) + 25% of revenue into R&D, and we have assumed 25% of the revenue will be eaten up by marketing costs. This GM is relatively low in assumption because this is a B2B business model, where marketing is usually cheaper (we think back to Tivity Health (TVTY) and Nutrisystem differences), but we have been conservative to account for more difficulty in educating the market.

Without GDPR data protection laws in the US, the patient reporting features and other aspects of data collection that are appropriate for the digital modality could be monetized more easily for more shareholder value through even lighter and more cash generative business models involving possible partnerships with pharma companies, many of which have products with side effects that Pear Therapeutics PDTs will address. And with the size of the markets under the assumption that Pear continues with its current pharmaesque model, the valuation is already attractive. Also note that migraines are an attractive market due to the substantial amount of absenteeism and lost productivity experienced by corporations that have migraine sufferers in their ranks. This could be Pear's next big area.

Let's consider the fully diluted structure to understand what the real multiple is here on the future 2026 opportunity, assuming that all the earn out shares are allocated based on successful performance and the current cash balances.

As you can see, there's an apparently massive margin on safety on the 2026 operating income, assuming that things go really well and the total obtainable market, with very meaningful penetration indicating dominance, reflects major leadership by Pear.

However, there is a risk that by creating a category, they are paving the way for other entrants to also launch their own products that tackle similar, very trendy, mental health categories. There is also the immediate execution risk in that physicians could be difficult to convince in prescribing widely these new categories of products. However, even assuming much lower penetration rates on the overall US prevalence figures for each treatment area:

We still get a very attractive multiple, perhaps due to our assumptions about R&D intensity.

Even supposing a ballooning of R&D to 40% of revenue under the new penetration assumptions, which seems unfair given that the current expenses are only $83 million, much of which is likely to be R&D, and contributed to the launch of the reSet product which is already successful and gaining traction with full approval, we still get a very nice multiple.

Remember that due to dilution effects from lots of warrants at low exercise prices held by various parties not including public market investors such as ourselves, there will be an additional dilution effects at several stages both immediate and after the consummation of the SPAC merger.

By our collected SEC figures, each public dollar is going to eventually get diluted by 27% because of substantial earn outs, warrants and other share vesting rights held by other parties, (according to our understanding of the filings, PLEASE do your own due diligence), so if the market capitalisation is $0.8 billion as of today, then we're paying effectively around $1.1 billion based on current prices once you consider those dilution effects, which is what we've been using in the tables.

They already have 20 million in payor insured populations as reimbursement beneficiaries through their payor partnerships, which account for a little less than half of what could be achieved in the best-case scenario of partnership proliferation, and this is early days. To fully reap the benefits of that already quite large insured population, physician education is the next pertinent phase to drive revenue growth. Based on the long horizon and relatively secure start for what's essentially a VC exposure, I think that the 2026 income figures are entirely possible, and margins akin to biopharma is not at all out of the question thinking logically about tech and knowledge-based business models. In fact, even better economics are possible thanks to the digital nature of the business, and the lower burden to PDT companies due to the lower likelihood of things like cognitive behavioural therapy, which some of their programmes are based on, causing accidental harm like a researched molecule or chemical might. Overall, the mental health and digital therapeutics market opportunity is demonstrably large, and I think the ~$1.1 billion post-dilution equity value or $0.69 billion EV as a price tag is not particularly expensive for access to this opportunity. We rate it a buy.