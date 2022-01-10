erlucho/iStock via Getty Images

Background and Overview

Vale is a major mining corporation based out of Brazil. Vale has been a bullish pick of mine for some time. I wrote about Vale (NYSE:VALE) back in August of 2021. Since then, the company has returned -20%. This was mainly due to the incredible first half of 2021 where the company stock price was in the low 20's. I still don't believe the company has touched its value potential. As more active managers move into value plays, Vale will be a top pick. This is because of Vale's exposure to electric vehicle growth due to copper, nickel, and iron demand.

Source: (Vale Day 2021 Presentation)

Vale has been consistently beating their timeline expectations. I believe all of these goals are achievable and will help fuel future share price growth. At the current price of $15 dollars Vale looks very undervalued. With a 15% dividend yield and strong growth rates, Vale is a very strong pick moving forward.

Healthy Financial Growth with Mega-Trend Tailwinds

Vale serves as the main market for mineral miners. Electric vehicle proliferation will take place over the next decade and Vale does a very good job of catering to that market. The increasing demand for nickel, iron, and copper will show up in Vale's future earnings results. Vale should be able to bring in considerable earnings growth with the momentum of these larger trends.

Source: (Vale Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation)

Iron ore will be a key portion of Vale's product growth into the future. Vale has been increasing their iron ore capacity in anticipation of demand for Gigafactories and large structures dedicated to EV's. Vale values the value of their ore over volume. This will prevent future supply gluts in the near term while demand for various ores improves.

Source: (Vale Day 2021 Presentation)

Vale is a value stock that offers great long-term growth momentum. They are driving production growth while not overproducing. Vale is a large 70 billion dollar conglomerate that generates spectacular earnings. Their production effect on the relatively small mineral market is huge. Having the option to produce beyond 90,000 tons of iron ore will enable the company a unique advantage in the mining space. The company has the capacity to adapt to varying market conditions within its product space.

Source: (Vale Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation)

Cash flow from operations has been very strong. Vale thrives on being a self-sufficient mineral conglomerate that is propping up mines across the world. By having an international presence they are able to produce thousands of tons of iron copper and nickel while having relatively small effects on supply and demand.

Operations are Profitable and Continually Expanding

Vale has been the pinnacle of operational excellence for mineral miners for quite some time. The company has mines in South America, China, Canada, etc. The worldwide presence shows in their strong earnings growth regardless of market volatility.

Source: (Vale Day 2021 Presentation)

Iron ore will look to be a major enterprise for Vale. Everything needs iron, from buildings to cars and electrical appliances. The value over volume strategy will be a very profitable endeavor over the long term. By holding back flooding the market, Vale then will have pricing power which could begin a permanent growth phase. Currently, the company is stuck on a cyclical streak with other mining companies. I believe in self-sustained growth through pricing power over the long term.

Source: (Vale Day 2021 Presentation)

Mining with sustainable objectives will be critical to future success. As more countries adopt environmentally green policies, the company will need to have stricter operational optionality. Regardless of the long-term power from dominant supply and pricing priority Vale is setting itself up for a bright future.

Risk-Free Future Due to Strong Product Demand

I believe Vale is the safest value stock for any investor on the market. Trading at a little over 4x P/E with a 15% dividend yield and exciting growth story vale be a great addition for most portfolios. I see Vale as a jack of all trades stock because it can be crafted so well with such a variety of portfolios. Vale could be a great stock pick for a retiree as the dividend yield and earnings power are very attractive. A younger investor could appreciate the growth story and understand future demand for Vale's products. The question is more of when will this infrastructure demand pick up rather than, well, it happens. If the economy Investors will look for safe yields with strong fundamentals. If the economy is great and public spending is high, then infrastructure bills will only increase Vale's top and bottom lines. I like Vale's utility and safety as a stock and company. Earnings look strong and the fundamentals will continue to improve on macro tailwinds.

Valuation Represents Considerable Upside Compared to Peers

Vale has a very strong valuation compared to its peers. There is great upside potential due to strong earnings and growth. As valuation compresses, I believe institutional interest will pick up in the mining sector. This is especially true since the stock market is going through a major shift from growth to value. There are many tailwinds supporting Vale's long-term growth thesis. Looking at Vale's peers, it's easy to see the discount valuation. Both Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP (BHP) are large international ore miners that have had a similar discounted valuation to Vale for quite a long time.

Source: (Vale Seeking Alpha P/E Peer Comparison)

Earnings have been very strong for miners over the past 12 months. This has to do with low-interest rates across the world supporting growth. As interest rates now pick up, investors will see the fruits of this low-cost debt as banks and other value sectors pick up due to long-term pricing power. I believe that this earnings compression will continue and investors will increasingly look for Vale's yield and value.

Source: (Vale Seeking Alpha FCF Peer Comparison)

Vale has been positing higher free cash flow than its peer institutions. Vale's dividend yields are also higher by comparison. Due to free cash flow strength, I believe Vale is a better investment than BHP or Rio Tinto. Long-term Vale will prove itself as a strong growth play and outperform other miners.

Conclusion and Rating

I am doubling down on my Vale position. I remain bullish on Vale and have now increased my rating to Very Bullish. I am looking for strong earnings momentum and investor interest to spark investor confidence in Vale. I look forward to future earnings results and continue to remain interested in Vale.