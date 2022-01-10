It's A Bear Market, No Wait, It's A Bull Market

Try Media/iStock via Getty Images

Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism and die on euphoria.

-Sir John Templeton

Introduction

What is your definition of a bear market?

One common definition is a market that is down over 20% from its peak. Using this description, what if I told you that the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), which I have warned about repeatedly, including this widely read August 10th, 2021 article, was off roughly 50% from its February 2021 highs.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

That certainly qualifies as a full-fledged bear market. However, most would say this is in a limited sector of the market that is in a bear market, and the broader market indices like the S&P 500 Index (SP500) or the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) are near their all-time highs.

This is still true, even with the declines this week.

However, what if I told you that, according to Bespoke, on December 13th, 2021, the average Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) stock was down 39.1% from its 52-week high.

(Source: Bespoke)

Incidentally this performance of the average Nasdaq Composite stock has materially deteriorated since this chart was published, particularly in the opening week of 2022. Remember, the Nasdaq Composite is comprised of an index of over 3600 stocks, and the average stock was down nearly 40% as of December 13th, 2021.

So again, what if I told you this is worse today, less than a month later?

Would this qualify as a bear market, even if the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are still not even in correction territory, which is defined as a 10% drop from their all-time highs?

Adding confusion to the narrative, there is a subset of stocks in the market that are making new 52-week highs, like Exxon Mobil (XOM), which is a good representative of the surging energy sector. The only issue here, is that the energy sector is still less than 3% of the S&P 500 Index.

To show the dynamic of a bear market and bull market existing in the same dimension at the same time, this chart below shows the performance of Exxon Mobil since Exxon was removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) to be replaced by Salesforce.com, which was effective August 31st, 2020.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Looking at the chart above, clearly Exxon Mobil is in a bull market, and similarly, Salesforce.com is now in a defined bear market (down 20% from its high).

When I wrote my exposition on the removal of Exxon from the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which I published here at Seeking Alpha, at the time, I thought that this adjustment would mark a historical inflection point in the markets.

Exxon Mobil Exit From Dow Reveals S&P 500 Index Structural Flaws (SP500)

The assessment of the importance of that move has turned out to be accurate, and what was speculated upon at the time in the body of the article, has turned out to be prescient too.

More specifically, a historical capital rotation that is ongoing goes back all the way to the spring of 2020, and it is going to cause almost everyone to question their definitions of bear and bull markets.

Why?

The simple answer is the majority of investors are significantly overweight the assets that are in a bear market, think technology stocks, and a majority of investors are underweight the assets in a bull market, think energy equities.

Setting The Table For The Current Bear Market

Looking back, we have had multiple bouts of euphoria in 2021, including the SPAC rush to open 2021, which was defined by accelerated gains, then a brutal collapse, in stocks like Virgin Galactic (SPCE), the ARK Innovation ETF peak in February of 2021, which has also ended in tears, and the rolling gamma squeezes. The rolling gamma squeezes first occurred in stocks like GameStop (GME) and AMC (AMC), then spread to stocks like Tesla (TSLA) and Avis (CAR), then culminated in NVIDIA (NVDA), and just recently, in Apple (AAPL). Last, but not least, the Teflon 5, which were the 5 stocks holding up the bull market, where these stocks represented roughly 65% of the gains in the Nasdaq Composite in mid-December, including Apple, Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG), Tesla, and NVIDIA, have started to roll over. Taken collectively together, euphoria was present, then dissipated, which is illustrated in the collection of weekly charts on the aforementioned names below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Looking at the weekly charts above an investor can see the rolling progression of the correction/bear market that is ongoing right now. Building on this narrative, SPCE, ARKK, GME, AMC, CAR, and NVDA are all down more than 20% from their recent highs. TSLA has been down 20% from its recent high, though it has partially rebounded. MSFT and GOOGL have started to correct on their weekly charts, though they are not in bear markets at the moment. AAPL remains the last shoe to drop, in my opinion, though Apple's armor was even pierced last week. Keep in mind that this 20% barometer is what many use to define a bear market.

Ultimately, a majority of stocks in the Nasdaq Composite are already in a well-defined bear market, and even the last bastions of euphoria are giving way to the rolling bear market that is underway.

Setting The Table For The Current Bull Market

In the introduction, I mentioned Exxon Mobil, and I highlighted the vast performance discrepancy between Exxon Mobil and Salesforce.com since Exxon was replaced in the Dow Jones Industrial Average by Salesforce.com. Here is that chart again for a refresher.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Building on this narrative, energy stocks are the perfect sector to look at for the genesis of the ongoing bull market, which is occurring underneath the surface of the price action in the popular market indices.

Why the energy sector?

First, the energy sector is still under-owned, at less than 3% of the S&P 500 Index (SP500). Second, the energy sector is still generally loathed, even though energy stocks have significantly outperformed for roughly two years now.

Adding performance detail to this last comment, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) and the Energy Select Sector Fund (XLE), which is dominated by Exxon Mobil and Chevron (CVX), have both far outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, and the Invesco QQQ Trust since the broader equity market low on March 23rd, 2020.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Looking at the chart above, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is higher by 232.7% since March 23rd, 2020, and the Energy Select SPDR Fund (XLE) is higher by 164.8%. These returns have far outperformed the Invesco QQQ Trust which is up 125.2% over this time frame, and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, which is up 109.1% since the broader market lows.

Notably, the SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (XME), led by steel stocks like Nucor (NUE), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), and U.S. Steel (X), is higher by 224.4% since March 23rd, 2020, so there has been broad commodity equity outperformance. The exception, of course, that bears looking at closer is the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), however, that is a topic for another day.

Taking a step back, and looking at the weekly charts of the top-10 U.S. exploration and production companies by production size, which I highlighted in this recent public article, shows a textbook bull market developing.

In order of production size circa mid-year 2021, the weekly charts are presented below, starting with Exxon Mobil, followed by Chevron, followed by ConocoPhillips (COP), followed by Occidental Petroleum (OXY), followed by EOG Resources (EOG), followed by EQT Corp. (EQT), followed by Antero Resources (AR), followed by Devon Energy (DVN), followed by Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), followed by Ovintiv (OVV).

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Those that advocate compounders of capital will tell you that you want to see a chart up and to the right. Against almost all odds, in a sector where almost all market participants are underweight, that is happening with many energy equities. Clearly, energy equities are in bull markets, even if this does not matter that much to most investors, because many market participants, similar to the S&P 500 Index, have a trivial weighting in energy equities.

Over the last two years, I have written a number of articles on the aforementioned energy equities. Here are a couple of the articles for reference.

Antero Resources Is A Generational Buy: Dispelling The Myth Of Antero As High-Cost Producer (NYSE:AR) - Published February 19th, 2020

Antero Midstream Shares Are Significantly Undervalued Too (NYSE:AM) - Published February 20th, 2020

EQT Corp. Surges As The Bearish Natural Gas Thesis Is Dead (NYSE:EQT) - Published March 17th, 2020

Occidental Petroleum: Too Cheap To Ignore (NYSE:OXY) - Published August 7th, 2020

Exxon Mobil Stock: A Dividend Star Is Reborn (NYSE:XOM) - Published July 28th, 2021

Occidental Petroleum Stock: Still Too Cheap To Ignore (NYSE:OXY) - Published July 30th, 2021

Antero Resources: Buy The Forgivable Dip (NYSE:AR) - Published August 2nd, 2021

If you read through the commentary sections of the sampling of some of my public writing, you can see how pessimistic investors were in the spring of 2020. As time progresses, you can see the skepticism. The amazing thing is that for energy equities, at least collectively, we have not really entered the optimism and euphoria stages yet, of Templeton's classic bear-to-bull market narrative shift, encapsulated in the opening quote of this article.

Closing Thoughts: There Is Both An Ongoing Bear Market And An Ongoing Bull Market

If you are just paying attention to the broader market indices, which are dominated by a handful of primarily large-cap technology stocks, that have really become bond proxies at this juncture, you are missing much of the narrative playing out under the surface of the stock market. More specifically, there is an ongoing rolling bear market, where the average Nasdaq Composite stock is down more than 40% from its highs. Additionally, there is an ongoing, rolling bull market, where many out-of-favor equities, including the much scorned traditional energy sector, have delivered eye-opening gains.

For a reference point, just look at some selected price action in the first week of 2022, and this tells you everything you need to know about the past couple of years in a succinct manner.

Through the first week of 2022, I have highlighted some price action below, listed in order of YTD 2022 performance.

Occidental Petroleum - Higher by 14.6%

Peabody Energy (BTU) - Higher by 12.9%

Exxon Mobil - Higher by 12.6%

Cenovus Energy (CVE) Higher by 11.6%

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - Higher by 10.5%

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) - Higher by 9.2%

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) - Higher by 7.2%

U.S. Steel (X) - Higher by 6.7%

Suncor (SU) - Higher by 6.1%

$WTIC Crude Oil - Higher by 4.9%

Nucor (NUE) Higher by 0.3%

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - Higher by 0.04%

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) - Lower by 1.9%

Tesla - Lower by 2.8%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - Lower by 2.9%

Apple - Lower by 3.0%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TLT) - Lower by 4.0%

Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) - Lower by 4.5%

Alphabet (GOOGL) - Lower by 5.4%

Microsoft (MSFT) - Lower by 6.6%

Virgin Galactic Holdings - Lower by 7.0%

NVIDIA (NVDA) - Lower by 7.4%

Salesforce.com (CRM) - Lower by 10.2%

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Lower by 10.8%

Snowflake (SNOW) - Lower by 11.5%

Measuring the year-to-date return data above, it is clear where the current bull market is thriving, and it is also clear where the current bear market is gaining strength.

Bigger picture, the amazing thing is, we have a long way to go in this historic reversion-to-the-mean trade.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Quietly, we have already seen a passing of the baton of market leadership. Most investors are simply not aware of this leadership transition yet. Recognizing this changing backdrop after years of study, including being too early, I have been pounding the table on the extremely out-of-favor commodity equities for several years now, and I still think we're in the early innings of what will be a longer-term price appreciation. Personally, I think we will supersede the capital rotation that took place from 2000-2007.

Investors skittish of commodity equities should research cast aside financials as they also will benefit from rising inflationary expectations and rising long-term interest rates. Understanding the bigger picture, then having an understanding of the bottoms-up fundamentals has been the key to outperformance, and this is a path that has not been easy with those participating confirming this reality. However, the road less taken is sometimes the better one, and I firmly believe that today, as traditional stocks, bonds, and real estate offer very poor starting valuations and very poor projected future real returns from today's price levels. More specifically, the out-of-favor assets and asset classes, including commodities and commodity equities and out-of-favor specific securities, are where the historic opportunity has been, and that's where it still stands, from my perspective.