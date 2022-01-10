Maksymenko Nataliia/iStock via Getty Images

Generally speaking, I as an investor shy away from buying into companies that have come out of teased products. This includes many food businesses. However, every so often, you will come across an interesting prospect that seems to offer some attractive upside potential. One such example is a company called Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM). As of late, the business has done well to grow its top and bottom lines, though that has not prevented it from falling short of the market's return. Eventually, fundamentals must catch up and so long as strong prices continue to add to the company's bottom line and so long as regulatory concerns over price fixing in the poultry space do not yield any results that would necessitate a large payout, shares should generate some upside for investors as a result of the firm's pending sale.

Recent developments are bullish

The last time I wrote about Sanderson Farms was in an article published in September of 2021. At that time, I rated the company a bullish prospect. Although its industry is subject to a joint investigation between the USDA and the Department of Justice regarding price fixing, the company's performance as of late has been bullish and it still appears as though it's going to be acquired by a joint venture between Cargill and Continental Grain. Since the publication of my article, shares of the company have generated a return for investors of just 0.6%. This compares to the 5.8% return achieved by the S&P 500 over the same period of time.

This is peculiar and it speaks to the concern amongst investors that either regulatory pressure focused on the poultry processing industry will yield negative results for the company or that for some reason the transaction between Sanderson Farms and its acquirers will fall through. The stakes on this one are particularly high though because the current gap between the $203 share price that Sanderson Farms is being purchased for and the company's share price as of this writing implies further upside of 7.8%.

*Created by Author

The lackluster performance surely has nothing to do with the company's performance from a fundamental perspective. After all, for its 2021 fiscal year, the company reported sales of $4.80 billion. That is 34.7% higher than the $3.56 billion the company generated in 2020. Interestingly, the actual volume of the company remained unchanged year over year, with the gain in sales instead being attributable to prices climbing as a result of strong industry demand.

Whenever you see a significant price increase like this, there is an opportunity for profits to follow suit. And that is exactly what we saw in 2021. During that fiscal year, profits came in at $455.09 million. That compares to the $28.27 million generated in 2020 and it compares to the $53.29 million generated a year before that. Another important profitability metric to follow is operating cash flow. This jumped in 2021 to $623.48 million. That compares to the $222.01 million recorded for 2020 and the $206.80 million that the company saw in 2019. And the last metric we should pay attention to is EBITDA. This came in at $784.66 million in 2021, up from the $155.04 million the company reported in 2020.

To be clear, I do not believe that recent price increases like this are sustainable. I think the market will adjust and ultimately drive margins for the company down. But at a time when the company is being bought out, I do believe that stronger margins and uncertainty surrounding when pricing will eventually pull back will increase the chances of the acquisition of the business going through. All of this comes down to the numbers at the end of the day, because from the buyer’s perspective, shares look to be rather cheap. At current levels, for instance, the company is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 9.3, at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 6.8, and at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 4.8. To put this in perspective, two other firms in the market are currently trading at higher levels. Tyson Foods (TSN), for instance, has a price to earnings multiple of 12.5, a price to operating cash flow multiple of 8.7, and an EV to EBITDA multiple of 7.1. At the same time, Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 11, at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 12.8, and at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 17.1. Clearly, Sanderson Farms is currently the cheapest of the group despite being the company with the buyout catalyst.

*Created by Author

This could create an interesting opportunity for investors. The upside for the company is more or less fixed because of the buyout price. But there is some downside potential should the merger not come to fruition. But even so, that downside is probably less than it would be for one of its peers given the difference in valuation. This could mean that investors who want to protect themselves could do so to some degree by shorting or buying puts on the more expensive players in the space while simultaneously going long Sanderson Farms in what would look almost like a pair trade. The benefit from being long Sanderson Farms is clear, while the downside protection would come from one of its rivals dropping more if the industry were hit by regulatory findings.

Takeaway

All things considered, I believe that Sanderson Farms is an interesting prospect still because of the significant spread between its current share price and the implied price at which it is selling to these private buyers. There's naturally some risk associated with this, particularly if the transaction does not go through. Or if we end up in a scenario where pricing for the company suffers to the extent that financials revert back to what we saw in prior years. Long term, I do think the latter will eventually occur. But it would be speculative to guess when. In the meantime, the more the company sees strong financial performance, the more likely it is for the sale of the company to go through and the more likely investors are to benefit from that buyout premium.