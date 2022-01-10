wdstock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Background and History

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was founded in 1999 by current CEO Marc Benioff and three co-founders. The company set out to disrupt the customer relationship experience between companies. Salesforce's platform supports large sales initiatives by offering a centralized suite of products to support interactions between businesses.

Growth is Coming from Aggressive M&A and Product Dominance

There are many long-term growth verticals that are driving earnings momentum. Salesforce has the cash balance and self-sustaining earnings growth to make some high-profile acquisitions. These would help support Salesforce's already spectacular revenue and earnings growth. I believe a long-term investment would be an intelligent bet on the future of business relations.

Source: (Salesforce Investor Day 2021)

The most accretive acquisition Salesforce has made has to be Tableau. This company is a tool for businesses to generate insights from various data points. Tableau is used by professionals from private equity to data science. There is strong growth to be had for Tableau, and the company could help balloon Salesforce's valuation. Salesforce is slated to make another high-profile acquisition. They have historically done quite well with allocating capital to technology companies in the private market, and I would look for that growth to continue into the future.

Source: (Salesforce Investor Day 2021)

The company has sported outstanding earnings growth. This has been fueled by the ARR of their core salesforce platform fused with Tableau. The current growth rate could suggest 50 Billion dollars in revenue by 2028. The 26% CAGR should expand into the future when Salesforce starts using their cash on hand to use. The raise in guidance also has me optimistic about Salesforce's future earnings results.

Source: (Salesforce Investor Day 2021)

Salesforce leads the market share for CRM applications. They will continue to increase their lead into the future. Salesforce has a clear emphasis on CRM, as even their stock ticker is CRM. I like Salesforce as a long-term play on enterprise spending as the company has its tentacles in every stage of operations communicating with each other. From organizing sales points to synthesizing data into insights, salesforce has a wide variety of products to help enterprise customers.

Focuses on Cash Flow and Value Creation

Cash generation has been a strong point of Salesforce's business model for quite some time. The company has strong margins, which flow into strong earnings momentum. Salesforce is a value-creation machine with a strong runway ahead of it. I am a strong believer in the compounding value of positive earnings and a high-margin company. With a strong 26% CAGR, salesforce is expanding its market and growth potential every quarter.

Source: (Salesforce Investor Day 2021)

Margins have been continuing to expand through a variety of means. The company has been expanding its organic margin growth through expanding its SaaS product offerings with lower input costs. I also believe inorganic growth could be a strong driver of margin growth over time. Tableau is a very strong product that has the ability to be a meaningful portion of Salesforce's revenue. As the company grows, their margins should naturally grow through market share dominance.

Source: (Salesforce Investor Day 2021)

Cash flow has been a significant strength for Salesforce. By having 5.5 Billion in earnings by FY 22 the company is on a strong runway for future growth. By this metric, the company is currently trading at 40x EV/EBITDA FY 22 Earnings. If we assume a 15% growth rate compounded over 8 years would yield 18 Billion in earnings by FY 2030.

Low Risks due to Strong Industry Leadership

I believe there are relatively low risks to Salesforce's future success. They are a dominant market leader with a strong competitive advantage within CRM systems. I believe, long-term, Salesforce will be successful in translating this advantage into other business verticals. The company has a variety of potential growth runways, and Tableau and Salesforce's legacy applications are not the only potential growth drivers. Inorganic growth through expanding the salesforce as an enterprise will have a massive impact on future earnings. The company has a bright future and will not be weighed down by macro-concerns. Salesforce is a strong, centralizing system that will continue to support enterprises for future business cycles. Salesforce's industry leadership will only expand into the future, and I believe Salesforce will remain a strong pick for years to come.

Valuation Needs to be Re-rated

Tech stocks have been crushed in recent weeks. However, I believe self-sufficient growth stocks will thrive in this new monetary era. Salesforce is one of those stocks that has great potential in the long term. I also believe Oracle (ORCL) and SAP (SAP) will benefit from a similar rotation into value stocks. Oracle and SAP both operate legacy enterprise service businesses that compete with Salesforce. However, both the service arms of the two companies have failed to measure up to Salesforce's unique success.

Source: (Salesforce EV/EBITDA Seeking Alpha Peer Comparison)

The EV/EBITDA picture gives a unique picture of the valuations of these companies. Due to poor stock performance, Salesforce has seen the most earnings compression in the past couple of months. Overall, I believe Salesforce offers the best opportunity, as the company will likely experience the most earnings momentum over the next couple of years. While I believe short-term Oracle and SAP may have the potential to return more than Salesforce due to monetary policy, long-term Salesforce remains a strong pick.

Source: (Salesforce Asset Turnover Ratio Seeking Alpha Peer Comparison)

Salesforce has a low asset turnover ratio compared to its peers. Oracle and SAP both have higher turnover costs due to legacy business weighting down operations. Salesforce has strong momentum from a growing business which is why the company deserves a higher valuation than its peers. I believe both of these companies may become value traps in the coming years however in the coming quarters the companies will be darling stocks for analysts on the street.

Conclusion and Closing Thoughts

Salesforce is a premium company at a discount valuation. Growth verticals through organic and inorganic means will be key for earnings momentum. Operations and cash flow have been strong. The company is on track to earn 18.5 billion dollars in 2030 and more, potentially through acquisitions. I am bullish on Salesforce in 2022 and will remain interested in future earnings releases.