E_Y_E/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In my prior article (here) on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), I noted that it is often wise to buy BAC shares when others fear the impact of low-interest rates.

In the abovementioned article, I suggested the following:

Ultimately though, for me, the biggest reason to buy BAC now is that I view it as a dividend growth stock that will perform well in a rising interest rate environment. The firm currently projects that a 100 basis points parallel rise in interest rates should result in an incremental $10.5 billion of pre-tax income. My view on rates may be somewhat controversial. I do believe that rates will go higher much quicker than they did following the 2008/2009 global financial crisis. This time is around, we have a Fed that's "in it to win it" (i.e., the deflation battle) and the political masters of the universe seem to have completely forgotten about the concept of austerity. The printing presses are overheating as you read this article.

The stock certainly outperformed the S&P by almost 3x as well as most of its large banking peers (excluding Wells Fargo (WFC)).

Data by YCharts

This is now also being reflected in its valuation measured on a price to tangible book value ("TBV") as can be seen from below.

Data by YCharts

BAC is trading at ~2.2x price to TBV which is an all-time high and close to "best of breeds" JPMorgan (JPM) and Morgan Stanley (MS).

As such, many punters believe that BAC is now becoming a tad too expensive.

The Thesis

BAC remains a key holding of mine especially in this part of the cycle when interest rates are rising. I believe that the market is underestimating the impact of rising rates.

I expect BAC's profitability to substantially rise in 2022 and beyond due to a combination of higher interest rates, loan growth, and cost efficiency due to its sheer scale and secular trends towards digitization of financial services.

Additionally, given its excess capital and increased earnings trajectory, I expect it to continue to return capital to shareholders in the form of buybacks as well as increased dividends. I believe that given its historically high valuation, an increase in dividends is the more likely route in the near term.

I prefer BAC over the more capital market dominated banks such as MS and Goldman Sachs (GS) as well as JPM, as I prefer a purer play on rising interest rates.

However, I am reducing my rating from "very bullish" to "bullish" given the historically high valuation, but I intend to monitor its operational performance and adjust accordingly.

Ultimately, I see BAC as a solid hedge for an inflationary environment.

(all references in this article are extracted from BAC Investor Relations quarterly company filings)

Interest Rates Matter

For BAC a rising interest rate environment is a bonanza, especially when coming off a zero interest rate environment. BAC's monster of a deposit franchise is essentially a fixed-cost platform (excluding beta on deposits when rates do rise). Readers can think about it similarly to a commodity producer where the price of the commodity rises strongly, naturally the profit margins increase materially and typically flow straight to EBITDA. The commodity BAC 'produces' is called money and the 'price' is the interest rates charged in the market.

In its most recent 10-Q, BAC disclosed that a 100 basis point parallel shift up in rates translates to an incremental $7.2 billion of Net Interest Income ("NII").

Source: Company 10-Q

Interestingly, most of the benefit is due to interest rates rising at the short-end (i.e., the Fed's funds rate). Secondly, it appears that the benefit was reduced from the ~$10.5 billion disclosed on 31 December 2020. The main reason appears to be the repositioning of its book that has already taken place in 2021 at the longer end. This is apparent in BAC's high-quality liquidity portfolio ("HQLP") disclosures:

Source: Company 10-Q

As you can see from the above extract, BAC has shifted funds from "cash in deposits" to longer-duration securities during 2021.

Ultimately, the key takeaway for investors is that the disclosures provided are typically instantaneous whilst based on the spot positioning of the book and without taking into account management actions to optimize returns. Secondly, assumptions made in relation to deposits' beta are usually quite conservative as well.

As such, putting this all together, I expect BAC's sensitivity to interest rates to be materially higher than the $7.2 billion disclosed in its 10-Q.

Loan Growth, Capital Returns and Cost-efficiency

The pandemic-induced fiscal and monetary policy during the last two years has certainly dampened loan growth. In fact, many consumers utilized the cash 'handouts' to repay debt, and consequently, loan growth for banks (especially in the unsecured lending area) has reversed. This is now clearly stabilizing and turning back up for BAC in recent quarters as can be gleaned from its Q3'2021 earnings report:

Source: Company Third Quarter Earnings Presentation

As ever, BAC is continuously able to drive costs down to offset volume growth and inflation through digital transformation and leveraging their scale (as well as some COVID-19 related costs falling off):

Source: Third Quarter Earnings Presentation

Finally, BAC's common equity tier 1 ("CET1") as of Q3'2021 is 11.1% which is substantially higher than its target of 10%. This translates to incremental capacity for buybacks and dividends above its organic generation of net income. I fully expect higher dividends and buybacks in 2022.

Final Thoughts

BAC is trading at a historically high valuation of ~2.2x TBV, however, I believe that it is fully justified given its low-risk business model, earnings trajectory, and capital returns profile. BAC delivered a solid 15.8% ROTCE for Q3'2021 and this metric will likely increase substantially in 2022 as it benefits from the tailwinds mentioned in this article.

As interest rates rise, it is absolutely the right time to hold BAC in a portfolio for dividend growth stocks as well as an inflation hedge. In my view, Mr. Market is underestimating the sensitivity of BAC to rising interest rates. In fact, if the Fed's funds rate does rise to ~2% by 2023 as predicted by the FOMC, BAC's earnings will likely rise massively.

The risks remain a U-turn by the Fed due to a weak economy and inflation picture. The key sign I am watching out for is the inversion of the yield curve.

Remember the old adage of "do not fight the Fed".

Well, I am certainly not fighting the Fed and thus I remain bullish.