Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Merger activity increased last week with two new deals announced and six active deals completed. SPAC business combinations continued to be muted.

The year 2022 kicked off with two healthcare tech deals, continuing the trend of the 35 health care sector deals announced in 2021, with a total value of over $157 billion.

Incorporated in 2000 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Vocera Communications (VCRA) specializes in workflow platforms for healthcare providers. The company provides software that offers digital care coordination and communication, which includes the hands-free Vocera Smartbadge. Vocera's workflow solutions enables mobile workers to choose devices based on their role or task, that includes smartphones or one of the company’s wearable communication devices, and use voice commands to reach people by name, role or group.

(Source: Vocera Communications Investor Presentation)

Vocera entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for an enterprise value of $3.09 billion. This is an unusual move for a medical devices company like Stryker but it looks like everyone wants to have a slice of the connected/digital healthcare pie. While the deal seems large, it is a small fraction compared to Stryker's enterprise value of $110 billion. Considering Stryker already has more than $10 billion in debt on its balance sheet, it is surprising the company did not use its expensive stock (EV/EBITDA of 24) to purchase Vocera and instead opted to pay all cash for the deal. Stryker is paying 12 times sales and a whopping 69 times forward EBITDA for this deal.

SPAC Arbitrage

SPAC activity was low with only four new SPAC IPOs filed. There were no new SPAC combinations announced last week.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between December 31, 2021 and January 7, 2022.

Symbol Quote Acquiring Company Acquiring Company Quote Current Spread Last Week Spread Spread Change Weekly Deal Type NES 2.25 Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) 6.6 -25.17% -47.72% 22.55% All Stock JOBS 45.39 Garnet Faith Limited (N/A) 74.16% 61.56% 12.60% All Cash AJRD 44.43 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 360.14 14.79% 9.07% 5.72% All Cash UMPQ 20.44 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) 36.05 5.08% 0.24% 4.84% All Stock TMX 43.57 Rentokil Initial plc (OTCPK:RTOKY) 37.3875 26.23% 21.60% 4.63% Special Conditions PNM 45.97 Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) 50.14 9.42% 10.28% -0.86% All Cash VNE 35.92 Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) 180.41 3.01% 4.28% -1.27% All Cash MNTV 19.88 Zendesk (ZEN) 97.92 10.82% 13.14% -2.32% All Stock PVG 14.1 Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCPK:NCMGY) 17.23 -1.21% 2.18% -3.39% All Stock PTRS 10.38 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) 23.7 0.00% 5.92% -5.92% Special Conditions

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2022 6 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 44 Stock Deals 24 Stock & Cash Deals 7 Special Conditions 6 Total Number of Pending Deals 81 Total Deal Size $460.86 billion

New Deals:

The acquisition of Castlight Health (CSLT) by Vera Whole Health for $261.35 million or $2.05 per share in cash. The acquisition of Vocera Communications by Stryker Corporation for $3.09 billion or $79.25 per share in cash.

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit JOBS 06/21/2021 Garnet Faith Limited (N/A) $79.05 $45.39 03/31/2022 74.16% 334.17% TMX 12/14/2021 Rentokil Initial plc (OTCPK:RTOKY) $55.00 $43.57 12/31/2022 26.23% 26.90% CHNG 01/06/2021 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) $25.75 $21.1 06/30/2022 22.04% 46.77% XLNX 10/27/2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) $227.49 $193.07 03/31/2022 17.83% 80.33% AJRD 12/20/2020 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) $51.00 $44.43 03/31/2022 14.79% 66.63% BRG 12/20/2021 Blackstone Real Estate (N/A) $29.85 $26.4 06/30/2022 13.07% 27.73% MNTV 10/28/2021 Zendesk (ZEN) $22.03 $19.88 06/30/2022 10.82% 22.97% PNM 10/21/2020 Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) $50.30 $45.97 06/30/2022 9.42% 19.99% AZPN 10/11/2021 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) $160.00 $147.44 06/30/2022 8.52% 18.08% SAFM 08/09/2021 Cargill and Continental Grain Company (N/A) $203.00 $188.31 01/31/2022 7.80% 129.43%

Conclusion:

It was good to see six deals close in the perceived challenging regulatory environment. The consolidation in the banking industry continues and the entire industry is now rising on expectations of rising interest rates in 2022. We are likely to see more banking deals in 2022, especially among the smaller regional banks.

