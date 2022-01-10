metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) has an interesting story, disrupting small commercial lending banks by providing them with a one-stop-shop banking solution. The problem though is that its financials leave much to be desired.

Case in point, its guidance for Q4 2021 is a reminder that the upcoming quarterly results will see its topline grow at close to 25% y/y, a more than 2,000 basis point deceleration from the same period a year ago.

What's more, its path to profitability is long, and the company isn't likely to reach breakeven any time soon.

All that considered, paying nearly 15x forward sales, is not that cheap. Particularly, when many amazing high-growth tech names are now trading in the bargain basement.

Note, nCino's fiscal year and calendar year are misaligned. I'll only refer to its fiscal year.

Investor Sentiment Facing nCino

Data by YCharts

In the past two months, nCino's share price has sold off slightly together with countless other high growth tech names. As you can see in the graph above, from the share price in early November to the recent lows in early January the stock is down approximately 35%.

Given how brutal the sell-off has been for countless other names, this 35% sell-off hasn't been that damaging. Particularly given that the recently IPOed nCino hasn't yet formed a long-standing shareholder base. Accordingly, in this context, I would remark that these shares continue to hold their ground relative well.

Revenue Growth Rates Slow Down

Source: author's calculations, **company guidance

Looking back to the period of fiscal 2019 through fiscal 2021, nCino was growing its topline at 49% CAGR. However, it now appears to have meaningfully fallen below this range. Why is this important?

Because the last thing a new investor wants from a recently IPOed fintech company is to see its revenue growth rates slow down. Investors will be willing to accept a lot of problems with a new company, but slowing revenue growth rates isn't one.

This naturally begs the question, at least from my perspective, of what sort of revenue growth rates should we expect from nCino in the coming twelve months?

On a positive note, remaining performance obligations (''RPOs'') with less than 24 months duration were up 41% y/y to $421 million.

In plain English, this means that nCino has signed up enough contracts to ensure that it has a healthy pipeline of revenue to be recognized over the next two years. Evidently, the RPO figure is above its guided Q4 2022 revenue growth rate of 24% y/y. While this is certainly a move in the right direction, I'm not entirely convinced that is enough to get me compelled here. But I get ahead of myself. Before that, let's discuss what nCino prospects.

Why nCino? Why Now?

nCino serves financial institutions by providing them with a platform to onboard new clients, make loans, and manage the entire loan life cycle. nCino is attempting to disrupt the legacy systems of banks, by providing its customers with cloud-native tools, to interact with customers, operate more efficiently, and manage risk more effectively.

(Source)

Commercial lending is notoriously convoluted. nCino is attempting to simplify this task, by bringing small banks and credit unions an institution-grade, highly scalable, commercial lending solution.

(Source)

nCino has a one-stop-shop platform for commercial lending. Together with its recently announced acquisition of SimpleNexus, which diluted shareholders by approximately 20%, nCino will be able to speed up the loan closing process.

Path to Profitability Moving Slowly

Before delving into nCino's bottom line, allow me to take a step back and provide some further context into nCino's operations.

Source: author's calculations

As you can see above, approximately 80% of nCino's business is subscription-based, with close to 20% being its professional services.

As you would expect, the professional services segment is a low-margin business. That side of the business is not really that interesting, since it won't meaningfully add to its bottom-line profitability.

This side of the business is necessary to onboard new customers. Yet, it's time and labor-intensive.

Next, its guidance for Q4 2022 points towards its non-GAAP adjusted operating margins to be approximately negative 11%. This is a step back in profitability relative to its previous nine months of fiscal 2022.

This implies that fiscal 2022 will end the year at close to negative 7% in non-GAAP operating margins, very much in line with the previous year, and not moving towards breakeven at a fast enough pace.

Valuation -- Not That Cheap

nCino notes that demand for Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), or what's sometimes referred to as stimulus, caused a spike in demand during fiscal 2021.

Now that the program is unwinding, this created tough comps for nCino throughout fiscal 2022, and it will also have an impact in moderating nCino's revenue growth rates into fiscal 2023.

With that in mind, analysts presently following the company expect that fiscal 2023, starting next month, should see approximately 25% top-line growth for nCino.

Now, given what was discussed above in terms of its profitability profile, and slowing revenue growth rates, I personally struggle to find myself compelled to pay 15x forward sales for nCino.

What's more, given that nCino is paying nearly 28x forward sales for SimpleNexus, this to me is simply too heavy a price for what's on offer.

The Bottom Line

If you didn't have time to read the article this is the summary. nCino is expensive for what's on offer.

I make the case that nCino's strongest revenue growth rates are now in the rearview mirror and that the company is still too small to be slowing down this dramatically.

With all that in mind, paying 15x forward sales doesn't leave great odds for newer investors considering this stock.