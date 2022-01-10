CEF Focus Investing - My Income Portfolio Total Return

Eugene_Onischenko/iStock via Getty Images

My Debut in Major League Volleyball

I started playing volleyball at the age of fifteen, in early January 1975; forty-seven years ago this month. Four years later, I made my A2 League debut playing for Centro Universitario Sportivo (Sports University Center) in the last championship match of the season in mid-April 1979. I played the last points of the third set, when the result seemed to be definitely aimed in our favor. The match ended 3-0 for us. What a thrill! I was the youngest of the group, made a victorious debut away from home and… could not sleep the next night from sheer happiness.

At the time, Centro Universitario Sportivo represented Florentine volleyball in the top national leagues. Following my debut season, the club decided to completely rejuvenate its staff for the next season. It promoted not only me but also five of my other junior teammates, half of the team that played in the youth championship the previous year, to its first-string A2 team. The six other players on the team were a few years older than us.

It was a good bet. For the next two years our new team managed to save ourselves from relegation to the B Leagues despite our young age and inexperience. In the third year we even fought for promotion to the A1 division thanks to the arrival of some very strong new players.

"Prime Bets" and "Action Bets"

The owners of the Centro Universitario Sportivo club put the future of the club into our hands, trusting in our ability and passion for playing volleyball. Taking a handful of young players and sending them around Italy to play in A League matches with the aim of sporting salvation (that is avoiding relegation to the B League) turned out to be a really good bet.

Andrew Beyer, an American expert on horse race betting, would probably call it a "prime bet," one where you wager the majority of your bankroll on a single outcome. My volleyball club bet heavily on us and that bet paid off.

Beyer defined the psychological aspects related to the behavior of gamblers by dividing their urgency to participate in the game into two categories: "prime bets" and "action bets." Prime bets call for serious money; action bets are for more frivolous wagers. According to Beyer, when betting you should devote the majority of your bankroll to prime bets, wagers that you feel most confident in and that meet your handicapping criteria for solid bets. Only a small percentage of your bankroll should be used for action bets, wagers that you place based on current odds or conditions that do not necessarily meet your handicapping criteria, but may be worth the risk given the potential payoff.

The concept of prime and action bets can also be successfully adapted to the world of investments. Thirty years after my days as an A League volleyball player, I began to take an interest in finance. I made my bets; some were winners and some were losers. Today, my Cupolone Income Portfolio (from the name of Brunelleschi's dome), which contains only CEFs, is my prime bet and constitutes the core part of my investments.

A Review of Total Return in My Rule of Thumb

In my previous article, "CEF Focus Investing-Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Total Return," I reexamined the Total Return metric and gave it a role in my rule of thumb for long-term CEF investing by relating it to the Yield on Net Asset Value (NAV). Based on this new understanding, I reformulated my rule to make it more comprehensive:

Choose a CEF with a positive NAV trend, the highest discount and lowest leverage, and whose Total Return is more than its yield on NAV.

Total Return is the actual rate of return for an investment over a given evaluation period. In the case of CEFs, Total Return is the sum of all distributions during the period plus the change in NAV of the fund (be it positive or negative) over a certain time period, typically one to three years. A negative change to the NAV may result in the Total Return being lower than the distribution rate offered by the CEF. In fact, when the Yield on NAV, which is the ratio between a fund's distribution and its NAV, is more than the fund's Total Return, it means that the fund is over-paying its distributions.

In the same article I explained where to find the data relating to the Total Return of each CEF and how to calculate the Yield on NAV to understand whether the distribution being paid by a CEF appears to be sustainable or not. To determine true yield, you have to total all distributions over a given time period, divide the sum by the average NAV at that time and multiply the result by 100 to obtain the percentage Yield on NAV.

A Positive Nav Trend

When I initially formulated my rule of thumb, I suggested choosing only CEFs with "a positive NAV since inception." However, for many CEFs the Great Recession was a watershed period between a "before" and an "after." After this transitional period, many CEFs that did not previously show a positive NAV since inception are now showing a positive NAV. Given that it's been over ten years since that watershed event, sufficient time has passed to make it possible to assess any renewed trends. This reassessment helps avoid the risk of excluding older CEFs that should now deserve attention.

After selecting CEFs with a current positive NAV trend, look at the fund's performance over a longer time frame to determine true yield; the longer time period is, the more convincing the data obtained will be. Considering a three-year or longer period provides a clearer picture of ​​how each CEF performed over time. In fact, three years is a sufficiently long period to reduce the possibility that a positive performance is due to luck or to particularly favorable market conditions.

Of course, everyone can adapt this simple rule to their needs, and my portfolio is not exempt from "exceptions," especially in the selection of stocks with high leverage. In terms of the ratio between price and NAV, almost all my funds have been purchased at times when they were quoting at a discount, mostly during the collapses that occurred in the spring of 2020.

Analyzing My Cupolone Income Portfolio

In my previous article I stated my intention to analyze the Total Return for all the CEFs I have in my portfolio, fourteen at that time and now sixteen with two newly added funds (CGO and PSF).

Today my portfolio contains the following funds:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income (CCD)

Calamos Global Total Return (CGO)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income II (EOS)

Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Global Dividend Opps (ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Dividend Income (EVT)

Guggenheim Strategic Opp (GOF)

John Hancock Tax-Adv. Dividend Income (HTD)

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy (PCN)

Pimco Dynamic Income (PDI)

John Hancock Premium Dividend (PDT)

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Income (PSF)

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity (PTY)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty (RQI)

Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF)

Reaves Utility Income Trust (UTG)

According to the Morningstar classification, CGO belongs to the same category as ETO (World Allocation,) but their top 25 holdings overlap by only 18%, thus resulting in two funds sufficiently distinct as to justify their coexistence within my Cupolone Income Portfolio. PDT and PSF, which are both classified in the Preferred Stock category, invest in different sectors (PDT 54.26% equity, PSF 52.83% fixed income) and therefore have completely different compositions. This means that holding both funds does not risk overlaps within my Cupolone Income Portfolio.

Yield on NAV vs. Total Return

To begin my analysis, I first compared the one-year Yield on NAV with the Total Return (TR) over the same period. To calculate the Yield on NAV percentage, I totaled all distributions over the last 12 months, divided the sum by the average NAV at that time and multiplied the result by 100. Total Return is calculated based on the sum of all distributions plus the change in NAV of the fund (be it positive or negative) over the same time period. All data is as of January 5, 2022.

Note: A red Total Return value indicates that its value is lower than the Yield on NAV.

(Source: Seeking Alpha, Fidelity, Morningstar, YCharts, Author)

In examining the ratio between Total Return and Yield on NAV at one year for each CEF, the picture that emerges shows a substantial positive trend for the portfolio, with only four exceptions (CCD, GOF, PDI and PSF), whose results are negative.

Now let's make the same comparison over a three-year period, which gives a more complete picture of the situation. For this longer period, only the GOF and PDI show a negative trend. All data is as of January 5, 2022.

Note: A red Total Return value indicates that its value is lower than the Yield on NAV.

(Source: Seeking Alpha, Fidelity, Morningstar, YCharts, Author)

NAV Performance of GOF and PDI

As shown in the following chart, the NAV performance for GOF shows a loss of 6.79% over the last three years.

(Source: Morningstar)

Similarly, the NAV performance for PDI has fallen by 10.77% over the last three years.

(Source: Morningstar)

It is not difficult to see a parallel between what emerged from the preceding analysis and the NAV performance for GOF and PDI: both are in a steady decline.

Now, we know that if you torture the numbers long enough they will confess anything, but in these two cases the numbers seem to speak for themselves about the trend of GOF and PDI, while all of the other CEFs in my Cupolone Income Portfolio show a comforting advantage of Total Return over Yield on NAV for the past three years.

Bottom Line

The concept behind my simple rule of thumb is the idea of ​​"CEF Focus Investing," which has the goal of selecting CEFs by precisely focusing on reliable, verified and replicable criteria and avoiding, as much as possible, getting caught up in the frenzy of investing, the fashion trend, or the fear of missing out. Based on my rule of thumb and thanks to the liquidity generated by reducing other positions near their period highs, I added three new CEFs (CCD, EOS and SPE) to my Cupolone portfolio over the course of the last month, and enlarged the group with other two (CGO and PSF) just in the last few days.

In all five of my recent additions, I made only small purchases to start building new positions that will eventually be expanded when the opportunity arises. Because I do not like to buy at highs or to mediate the price of securities upwards, I took advantage of recent price slight drops to make these purchases, so that I can evaluate my next moves "from within."

I see these purchases as small mental anchors to which I will link my future decisions when increasing the various positions. I do not like to observe a stock's evolution without first setting a fixed starting point. If I need reconsider my decisions, I will close the positions before they become important, otherwise I will increase them. The "view from within" gives me the feeling of being able to follow and get to know more closely the stocks that interest me.

Everyone has their own method, this is mine. And so far it worked.

Buon anno!

Postscript: In my last article, I commented about the disappearance of the Morningstar charts showing NAV performance for the period of time you wanted to set, from launch to today, from the "quote" page for every CEF. The situation has not changed but I've found the old version of the chart page at this link: just change the CEF ticker in the URL, and press enter. No one can predict how long this work-around will be available, but at least for the moment, it works.