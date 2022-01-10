Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

The big three are now in the market and GME is still not evolving

GameStop (NYSE:GME) is still in a changing sector with predatory dynamics for such a weak, small and unfocused player. Recently, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) radically increased their presence in the gaming industry even outside the US. In Europe, Amazon Prime is now offering access to games and add-ins every month for customers. This, along with Netflix's moves, could be the final challenge for a player like GME. Just a year ago (before the short-squeeze) on the verge of bankruptcy, still poorly managed (more details of this will follow) and with dramatic economics, GameStop could face a BlackBerry-like future.

(Source: Amazon Prime Gaming website)

This is how GME's competition looks like. A bundle that offers games, add-ins, movies, and free shipping on almost every item purchased on Amazon, for just €36 ($40) in Italy, and $120 in the US. Netflix is moving in the same direction too, by offering high-quality streaming services as well as mobile games. Since it is including more and more titles to its list, it makes sense to think that they are going to expand with computer games as well. But isn't GME leading a drastic revolution that will change the business model and create a super-profitable e-commerce business? Well, not that much. As said, "the devil is in the details", and looking at the changing definition of their business model in SEC filings may adapt well to that expression. Back in March 2021, well after the short-squeeze, they reported a 2-lines description (in the 10-K) of the business model that stated as follows:

GameStop is a leading specialty retailer offering games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and thousands of stores.

In the last 10-Q, the definition is the same. No mention of the long-term vision of the business model, values, mission, and recent restructuring developments. If I were a company that received so much attention from the market during a tough period, I would focus on providing details on how I'm changing operations to get better. A mention to new management doing new things, or old things but better. Indeed, none of this can be found in the very first part of SEC filings. At the same time, in the last conference call, management reported some vague information about their future intentions. In particular, they stated:

We've also been exploring emerging opportunities in blockchain, NFTs and Web 3.0 gaming.

GameStop's answer to AMZN and NFLX competition? NFTs and Crypto. While the most recent initiative of stepping into the crypto sector is not bad at all and may improve reputation, the concrete economics are still very opaque. The magnitude of eventual profits deriving from this sector was not mentioned a single time, and with a negative EBITDA margin, this is no good news for investors.

What is GameStop really about and how the competition will impact its future

As reported in the last 10-Q, they are deriving the majority of revenues from hardware, which includes physical games and consoles. The rest of the revenue is divided between software (basically always games but digital) and collectibles, which include toys, shirts, and so on. But management aims to change the company, as noted in the MD&A section of the filing. The changing points are the following:

"Increasing the size of our addressable market by growing our product catalog" which means increasing inventory, obsolescence risk, and potentially losing focus;

"Expanding fulfillment operations to improve speed of delivery and service to our customers", which is extremely low-margin, Capex-intensive, and still linked to the physical business.

Other than not disclosing much about the long-term strategy to take the company back on track, the little info in the 10-Q is really not in line with the revolution of GME that has been so publicized. In the meanwhile, EBITDA margin is close to 10-year lows and still negative.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Charting, GME EBITDA 10y)

Management is not providing guidance, but they stated that investors should expect more and more expenses (page 17, Q3 10-Q) to fuel long-term growth (i.e. lower margins and probably negative FCF for the next few years as well).

Eventually, the offering of bundles inclusive of games by big companies like Amazon and Netflix will impact both the hardware and software segments. Since they are contributing to about 85% of revenues, the final result may be a significant loss of revenue from now to 5-8 years. Even in the (improbable) case that GME can shift towards an e-commerce only business, sales related to physical games and add-ins may face a significant slowdown. Even players that prefer to own the physical copies of their games will fall with the advantages offered by Amazon Prime Games and Netflix.

(Source: Author)

I believe that as the digitalization trend continues, GameStop's revenue will continue to suffer as physical copies of games will contribute less and less to overall sales. The chart over here summarizes a forecast of revenue through 2030 assuming a growth rate that is well above the past one. Indeed, the forecast implies a revenue growth rate of -5% per year for the next 8 years. From Feb 2018 to the last 12 months, revenue declined more than 30%. Consoles and gadgets may continue to perform well, especially in the e-commerce segment, and this is why forecasted (negative) growth will be better than the past one.

Shorting the stock is still not worth it and what could go right for the business

Taking advantage of overvalued companies became extremely difficult. After a year from the short squeeze, the implied volatility of GME options is still extremely high. Buying Put options to take advantage of the current overvaluation may be extremely risky because of the high premium of each contract. Buying a put option expiring on Jan 20, 2023, strike at $100, costs about $29, or 30% of strike price and more than 20% of the current stock price. The amount of capital needed relative to the overall opportunity (break-even below $71) is high.

At the same time, there are some risks for short-sellers which are about the business going right. First, (1) short-term gains may be caused by new nominees on the management board. As happened with the new CEO, investors may overreact and push the stock to new highs. Second (2), as it is happening right now, the stock is on a surge because of news about NFTs and Crypto. Investors are still often overreacting to these news and eventual short-sellers could be harmed significantly by these moves.

Assessing GameStop's fair value with a scenario-based DCF model

To properly assess GameStop's fair value per share, it would make sense to model out different scenarios. By forecasting 3 different scenarios (low, moderate, and high) with their own probabilities, we can then make the weighted average of fair prices to reach a conclusion. Since the future of the company is still very uncertain, scenarios help highlight the possible outcomes of the ongoing "restructuring" of the company, as well as compute different revenue growth rates. Common assumptions are used in each scenario, like the discount rate, which is (long-term average) WACC and stands at about 9%.

Low-case scenario: as with every dying business, the lowest-case scenario is always bankruptcy. While now liquidity seems abundant on their balance sheet, the risk of making the wrong investments and not being able to raise new cash is high. The probability for this scenario is set at 20%. Fair price per share at $0, since liquidation value, is assumed to be zero after burning out all the cash. Moderate-case scenario: management is able to keep the company afloat while entering in few new markets (like NFTs) that keep revenues away from a free fall. Revenue growth is expected at -1% before 2024, and then at +3% towards 2030, as management's diversification plan starts to work out. Competition will keep margins extremely low though, with EBITDA margin not being positive before 2025. Growth and Maintenance Capex will make up about 2 to 3% of revenues to sustain the business model changes promised by management. These assumptions lead to a (non-discounted) FCF at end of the period (2030) of about $100 million, which highlights the major challenges in reaching profitability with such high competition. Fair price under this scenario is $15, or about $1 billion in fair equity value. Probability is set at 60%. High-case scenario: management is able to successfully implement every change in the business model as expected. Profitability will immediately improve starting from 2022, with an EBITDA margin on the positive (above 5%) thanks to Crypto investments, NFTs, and consolidation in the software/e-commerce segment. Capex will remain below 2.5% as management will limit M&A and investments in tangible PP&E. Fair price per share at $50, probability set at 20%.

The weighted average of these fair prices is $20, which suggests an implied overvaluation of about 85% from the current price ($140).

Conclusion

GameStop is a bad business that should be doing everything to improve itself. Indeed, if no concrete action is taken to improve profitability, lower cash burden, and turn FCF into positive within 2-3 years, the risk of seeing the stock at $0 is concrete. The absence of a strong management position and initiatives about the core business (not just crypto and NFTs) are already a big red flag. The stock is still significantly overvalued with a target price of $20.