The Line In The Sand

Makhbubakhon Ismatova/iStock via Getty Images

“Domestic inflation reflects domestic monetary policy.”



- Martin Feldstein

We can all say “Thank you” to the U.S. government. Taxation without legislation.

For all of the years that the markets have been in existence, inflation has been an issue. Sometimes it curves, and sometimes it wobbles, and occasionally it spikes, but it never goes out of existence. If you are earning less than this “Line in the Sand,” then you are losing, and conversely, if you are earning more than this number, then you are winning.

The U.S. government provides two basic indexes for inflation. One is the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the other is the Consumer Price Index (CPI). In my experience, the PPI number drives the CPI number. Production drives consumption, which is why I expect even higher CPI numbers in the coming months.

The way I view our overall inflation rate is to average both indexes. The latest data shows the CPI at 6.8%, which its highest level in the last 30 years. The PPI is even more astounding, as it is at 9.6%, which is its all-time record. Therefore, the average of the two indexes is 8.2%, which is our current “Line in the Sand,” in my estimation.

There are two basic methodologies for dealing with inflation. The first is “appreciation” and the second is “income.” Bonds have been the major source for income historically, but in our current market environment it is clear, for the most part, that they do not work.

While yields have risen some recently, our 10-year Treasury still yields only 1.76%. Then I point to the Bloomberg IG Corporate Index at 2.55%, and then their High Yield Index at 4.60%, and it is clear that none of these even come close to our current levels of inflation. In other words, they have been losing plays, which is why I think that the stock market has done so well over the past year. Money transited from “income plays” to “appreciation plays,” but now the squeeze is certainly on.

Even with all of the talk of the Fed raising interest rates three times in the next year, beginning in March, bonds are highly unlikely to exceed our inflation numbers, however you define them. Then equities in general have also lost some of their appeal, as defined by the chart below.

Index 1 Month 6 Months 1 Year DJIA +0.72% +3.90% +16.51% S&P 500 -0.74% +7.04% +22.29% NASDAQ -4.44% +1.59% +13.13%

*Data according to Bloomberg

It is still possible, of course, to find stocks that will beat our current “Line in the Sand,” but they are now harder to come by, in my opinion. The overall equity market is not nearly as receptive as it was a year ago. It is also possible to find some exchange-traded funds and some closed-end funds that will exceed this line, but they are complicated and it takes a great amount of homework to find the ones that are appropriate to beat our inflation numbers.

I point specifically to the funds that use loans and covered calls as some decent options in our current environment. Many pay monthly, and so the income stream is also a consideration to achieve “compound interest” if you reinvest some or all of the money.

We are now trapped in a conundrum which is actually worse than it was just a year ago, in my viewpoint. Exceeding the “Line in the Sand” is now more difficult than it was then.

“Ooh, a storm is threatening



My very life today



If I don't get some shelter



Ooh yeah I'm gonna fade away…”



- The Rolling Stones

Original Source: Author

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.