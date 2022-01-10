Daniel Balakov/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Opti-Harvest

Opti-Harvest (OPHV) has filed to raise $34.5 million in an IPO of its common units, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm develops and sells agriculture technologies to improve crop yields.

When we learn more about this young company’s IPO plans, I’ll provide an update.

Company & Technologies

Los Angeles, California-based Opti-Harvest was founded to create light altering filters and a software monitoring system to assist farmers in increasing the yield from their planted crops.

Management is headed by Chairman, CEO and Secretary Jonathan Destler, who has been with the firm since inception in 2016 and was previously President of Touchstone Advisors, a management consulting firm.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Opti-Filter

ChromaGro

Opti-Shield

OptiView Software

Opti-Harvest has received at least $17.7 million in equity investment from investors including Touchstone Holding Company (Destler family) and others.

Opti-Harvest - Customer Acquisition

The firm pursues both commercial agriculture and home garden markets.

The company began selling its Opti-Gro and ChromaGro products in the first half of 2021 and intends to begin selling its Opti-Shield, Opti-Panel and Opti-Skylight products in the first of 2022.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been extremely high as revenues have only recently begun to be recognized, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 12990.0% 2020 7335.0% 2019 --%

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, was essentially 0 in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 0.0 2020 0.0

Opti-Harvest’s Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global market for precision farming products and services was an estimated $7 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $12.8 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 12.7% from 2020 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a shortage of skilled labor, increasing strain of global food supplies and growing farm mechanization activities by farming concerns.

Also, changing weather patterns combined with increasing government initiatives will increase demand and support for more accurate farming techniques to yield greater crop production.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

John Deere

AGCO

CNH Industrial

Kubota Corp.

Aerobics

Taranis

Aerovironment

Trimble

CiBo Technologies

Farmobile

CropX

Semcrop

Arable

SemiosBio

FarmX

Climate Corp.

Others

Opti-Harvest's Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

A tiny amount of topline revenue

Gross loss

High operating and net loss

High cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 40,000 100.0% 2020 $ 20,000 --% 2019 $ - Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ (52,000) -45.3% 2020 $ (95,000) --% 2019 $ - Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 -130.00% 2020 -475.00% 2019 --% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ (7,039,000) 2020 $ (3,284,000) 2019 $ (2,460,000) Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ (7,020,000) 2020 $ (3,284,000) 2019 $ (2,460,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ (3,806,000) 2020 $ (2,504,000) 2019 $ (2,198,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

As of September 30, 2021, Opti-Harvest had $1.8 million in cash and $1.0 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, was negative ($5.1 million).

Opti-Harvest's IPO Details

Opti-Harvest intends to raise $34.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common units, which will consist of a share of common stock and an as-yet-undetermined warrant component. The final amount and component breakdown may vary.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

or the repayment of outstanding principal and interest accrued on Senior Convertible Promissory Notes to fund the sales and marketing, as well as research and development and field trial activities supporting ongoing commercialization of our products; and the remainder for general corporate purposes, including working capital and operating expenses. As of the date of this prospectus, the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Notes was $3,591,000. We believe, based on our current operating plan, that our current capital resources, along with the net proceeds from this offering, will be sufficient for us to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements for at least the next twelve months. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently a party to any legal proceedings.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is EF Hutton.

Commentary About Opti-Harvest’s IPO

OPHV is seeking public capital market funding to finance its continued R&D and commercialization plans for its various technologies and to pay down debt.

The company’s financials indicate a very small amount of topline revenue, gross loss, large operating and net loss and significant cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, was negative ($5.1 million).

The market opportunity for providing precision agriculture products and services is substantial and expected to grow at a considerable rate of growth in the coming years, so the firm enjoys strong industry growth dynamics in its favor.

EF Hutton is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (11.6%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the very early stage of its commercialization efforts.

We don’t know yet if management can scale the company’s revenue growth and if its products have a market fit.

When we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.