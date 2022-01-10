Opti-Harvest Files For $35 Million U.S. IPO
Summary
- Opti-Harvest has filed to raise expansion capital from a U.S. IPO.
- The firm is commercializing crop yield optimization technologies.
- OPHV has just begun to obtain revenue and is still at a very early stage of sales ramp up.
A Quick Take On Opti-Harvest
Opti-Harvest (OPHV) has filed to raise $34.5 million in an IPO of its common units, according to an S-1 registration statement.
The firm develops and sells agriculture technologies to improve crop yields.
When we learn more about this young company’s IPO plans, I’ll provide an update.
Company & Technologies
Los Angeles, California-based Opti-Harvest was founded to create light altering filters and a software monitoring system to assist farmers in increasing the yield from their planted crops.
Management is headed by Chairman, CEO and Secretary Jonathan Destler, who has been with the firm since inception in 2016 and was previously President of Touchstone Advisors, a management consulting firm.
The company’s primary offerings include:
Opti-Filter
ChromaGro
Opti-Shield
OptiView Software
Opti-Harvest has received at least $17.7 million in equity investment from investors including Touchstone Holding Company (Destler family) and others.
Opti-Harvest - Customer Acquisition
The firm pursues both commercial agriculture and home garden markets.
The company began selling its Opti-Gro and ChromaGro products in the first half of 2021 and intends to begin selling its Opti-Shield, Opti-Panel and Opti-Skylight products in the first of 2022.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been extremely high as revenues have only recently begun to be recognized, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
12990.0%
|
2020
|
7335.0%
|
2019
|
--%
(Source)
The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, was essentially 0 in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
0.0
|
2020
|
0.0
(Source)
Opti-Harvest’s Market & Competition
According to a 2020 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global market for precision farming products and services was an estimated $7 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $12.8 billion by 2025.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 12.7% from 2020 to 2025.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a shortage of skilled labor, increasing strain of global food supplies and growing farm mechanization activities by farming concerns.
Also, changing weather patterns combined with increasing government initiatives will increase demand and support for more accurate farming techniques to yield greater crop production.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
John Deere
AGCO
CNH Industrial
Kubota Corp.
Aerobics
Taranis
Aerovironment
Trimble
CiBo Technologies
Farmobile
CropX
Semcrop
Arable
SemiosBio
FarmX
Climate Corp.
Others
Opti-Harvest's Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
A tiny amount of topline revenue
Gross loss
High operating and net loss
High cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ 40,000
|
100.0%
|
2020
|
$ 20,000
|
--%
|
2019
|
$ -
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ (52,000)
|
-45.3%
|
2020
|
$ (95,000)
|
--%
|
2019
|
$ -
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
-130.00%
|
2020
|
-475.00%
|
2019
|
--%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ (7,039,000)
|
2020
|
$ (3,284,000)
|
2019
|
$ (2,460,000)
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ (7,020,000)
|
2020
|
$ (3,284,000)
|
2019
|
$ (2,460,000)
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ (3,806,000)
|
2020
|
$ (2,504,000)
|
2019
|
$ (2,198,000)
(Source)
As of September 30, 2021, Opti-Harvest had $1.8 million in cash and $1.0 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, was negative ($5.1 million).
Opti-Harvest's IPO Details
Opti-Harvest intends to raise $34.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common units, which will consist of a share of common stock and an as-yet-undetermined warrant component. The final amount and component breakdown may vary.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
or the repayment of outstanding principal and interest accrued on Senior Convertible Promissory Notes
to fund the sales and marketing, as well as research and development and field trial activities supporting ongoing commercialization of our products; and
the remainder for general corporate purposes, including working capital and operating expenses.
As of the date of this prospectus, the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Notes was $3,591,000.
We believe, based on our current operating plan, that our current capital resources, along with the net proceeds from this offering, will be sufficient for us to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements for at least the next twelve months.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently a party to any legal proceedings.
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is EF Hutton.
Commentary About Opti-Harvest’s IPO
OPHV is seeking public capital market funding to finance its continued R&D and commercialization plans for its various technologies and to pay down debt.
The company’s financials indicate a very small amount of topline revenue, gross loss, large operating and net loss and significant cash used in operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, was negative ($5.1 million).
The market opportunity for providing precision agriculture products and services is substantial and expected to grow at a considerable rate of growth in the coming years, so the firm enjoys strong industry growth dynamics in its favor.
EF Hutton is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (11.6%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the very early stage of its commercialization efforts.
We don’t know yet if management can scale the company’s revenue growth and if its products have a market fit.
When we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
