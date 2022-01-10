SHansche/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction and Thesis

Pandemic brought permanent damages and devastation across countless industries around the world; however, this was not the case for the global ocean shipping industry. The initial belief that Covid will freeze up the economy significantly reduced production and logistical capabilities while the aggressive monetary and fiscal policy at the beginning of the pandemic backed the fast and unprecedented growth of consumer demand. This phenomenon led to extreme supply chain bottlenecks resulting in an exponential rise in ocean shipping prices. Therefore, companies like Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) saw a huge benefit. However, I think this is coming to an end as the joyful music in the industry is starting to slow down.

Ocean shipping indexes across the board are showing signs of peak and decreasing sharply indicating that the worst of the shipping bottleneck may be behind us. Further, the political incentive to dramatically reduce the bottleneck is resulting in aggressive actions by the Biden Administration. I believe this level of political interest will keep the shipping prices at bay as the problem gradually gets solved. Finally, increased business inventory, slowing consumer demand, and increasing ocean cargo logistical capabilities along with a potential contraction in monetary policy will likely continue to pressure the shipping prices. Therefore, I believe Danaos is at its peak.

Changing Monetary Policy

Expansionary monetary policy since the onset of the pandemic brought a massive increase in business investment and consumer confidence contributing to the shipping bottleneck. However, such support from the Federal Reserve is expected to end as soon as March.

The Federal Reserve is expected to take aggressive actions. FED is set to finish tapering by March and opened up the possibility of potentially raising the interest rate in March. Further, the FED's December minutes indicated the possibility of reducing the FED's balance sheet hinting at an aggressive contractionary policy.

I believe such an aggressive move by the FED will help ease the supply chain bottleneck ultimately hurting Danaos. Contractionary monetary policy, in my opinion, will, to some extent, dampen economic growth reducing consumer demand and business investments, which has the possibility to contribute to easing supply chain demand.

Political Pressure

Massive political interest from the highest levels of the government to achieve a goal of reducing the supply chain bottleneck will most certainly pressure the further rise in shipping prices. The Biden Administration, in recent months, has been aggressive in attempting to fix the supply chain problems as the president's approval rating is declining and mid-term elections are coming up in 2022. Thus, I believe continuing political efforts to ease the situation will likely continue.

The Biden Administration, to combat the situation, has implemented 24/7 operations in American ports to increase the cargo capacity while opening pop-up shipyards to temporarily ease the situation. Further, the administration is correlating a $17 billion U.S. port infrastructure investment to strengthen the national infrastructure to prevent such a problem in the future. Through these efforts, the White House reported that the Port of Savannah is showing signs of reducing congestion.

Inventory, Demand, and Capacity

Finally, due to an increasing inventory, peaking demand, and increasing shipping capacity, ocean shipping bottlenecks are expected to ease in 2022.

CNBC reported that "the urgency to restock has clearly peaked" because "the level of inventory is already above pre-crisis long-term averages among most sectors." One of the biggest drivers of the rising shipping demand was from businesses urgently rushing to restock their inventories from the pandemic lows, and since that urgency is starting to vanish, I believe shipping bottlenecks are expected to decline.

Further, consumer demand that was heightened due to expansionary monetary and fiscal policy has likely peaked. Record-setting savings accumulated by American consumers have mostly depleted and normalized demand is likely to return. A key reason for the business scrambling to increase inventory and supply chain bottleneck was the strong consumer demand; however, as the demand is peaking, it is likely that supply chain bottlenecks are likely to gradually normalize.

Finally, the total shipping capacity, apart from the port infrastructure investment, is likely to reduce the pressure in the ocean shipping industry. Global orders for new containerships are at about 6.7% of total existing ships. As the total capacity of cargo ships increases along with the investment in ports, I believe the possibilities of the current crisis at these levels continuing throughout 2022 and beyond are extremely slim.

Shipping Prices

As a result of the above reasons, the global shipping prices are already showing signs of a peak. In fact, it has started to dramatically decrease. As the two pictures below show, Freightos Baltic Index and Baltic Exchange Dry Index is showing sharp declines from their peak.

[Source - Freightos Baltic Index]

[Source - Baltic Exchange Dry Index]

Financials and Valuation

Danaos Corporation's financials and valuations are exceptionally great; however, I do not think it will stop the stock price decline from easing shipping bottlenecks.

Danaos has a market capitalization of about $1.45 billion with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of only 4.5. Given that Danaos is relatively safe from short-term price changes in the industry, the valuation that the market gives Danaos seems absurd. Further, the company reported extreme profitability. In the past 4 quarters, Danaos reported $594 million in revenue and $930 million in net income. Net income was higher than the revenue due to earnings from continuing operations. The company had about $93 million in cash with a total liability to asset ratio of about 45.8%. Overall, the financials and valuations seem primed for valuation appreciation; however, I believe otherwise.

Before the pandemic, the ocean freight shipping industry was experiencing a near decade-long winter where financials or valuations did not matter. The industry as a whole had poor fundamentals resulting in extremely poor valuations; thus, once investors start to see that the supply chain bottleneck has peaked and started to decline, I believe that regardless of valuations and financial health, Danaos Corporation will see a decline in its share price.

Risks to Thesis

The continuation and potential worsening of the Omicron variant can lead to strengthening in a labor shortage increasing the shipping bottlenecks. Further, history may not repeat itself. The shipping price may continue to stay elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels resulting in the start of the massive bullish shipping cycle instead of a cold winter for the industry. In this case, the combination of strong industry and Danaos' valuation and financials may result in a massive rise in the stock price.

Summary

Pandemic provided a great opportunity for the shipping industry; however, it is starting to end. Monetary policies are shifting to contractionary policy while the political interest to end the supply chain bottlenecks as soon as possible is pressuring the shipping prices. Finally, the increased business inventory, decreasing consumer demand, and increasing logistical capacity are expected to aid the gradual normalization of the industry. Therefore, I believe Danaos is a sell, and investors should look for better opportunities.