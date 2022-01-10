Market Outlook 2022: The Bubble Ain't Coming Back

S-e-v-e-r-e/iStock via Getty Images

The one call we got overwhelmingly right in 2021 was our outlook on inflation. While the big names stuck to the transitory narrative, we repeatedly made fun of that concept and also of the silly idea that bond yields were useful in forecasting inflation.

That data is still coming in strong although some tempering is likely in the near future. The Federal Reserve has abandoned the transitory narrative and now needs to at least make a modicum of effort to bring inflation under control. Wages are going to move up here as the supply of labor is weak, like we predicted some time back.

Source: Guggenheim

The extremely low approval numbers of the current President are being linked in multiple polls to out-of-control inflation. This is likely to get government pressure on the Fed to move faster on interest rates. Current prediction is for four hikes alongside a balance sheet taper from September.

How this impacts markets is anyone's guess as we have not had such rapidly tightening policies in a long time. We have never had them with the collective wisdom thinking that you can pay 20X sales multiples for "growth". Well not since 2000 at least. If you remember, that bubble popped and all the interest rate cuts after that had no impact in reviving it.

When policy tightening blew up the subprime bubble, all the Quantitative Easing and interest rate cuts, again, did not reflate that bubble during the recovery.

Our point is that when the bubble is done, it is done.

That might be a good thing though. Asset bubbles bursting, especially with the $2.8 trillion in cryptocurrencies going to zero, would get people suddenly feeling less wealthy. That should retrace the retail sales back to trend line. That in turn, will reduce inflationary pressures significantly.

Source: FRED

Of course a drop all the way to the trend line would normally indicate a recession. We will have more on this as things develop.

Threats & Opportunities

So far value stocks have held up while the high growth names have been pummeled. We may also be at a big cyclical inflection point, which means growth investors will have a hard time making good returns for many years.

Source: CIBC, highlights from author

But we have not seen an earnest selloff yet in the mega-cap names. These are holding up the market.

The market as a whole remains, very, very expensive, and here is the EV to EBITDA of some names we follow.

To put those numbers in context, the market as a whole peaked in 2000 at an EV to EBITDA of 14 and the NASDAQ took 14 years to exceed those levels.

Source: Twitter - Hondo Tomasz

So these numbers are in deep dangerous territory. When the selloff begins and if it appears the only way out is a recession to bring inflation under control, don't expect anything to get spared. Even if you believe inflation will stay high and the Federal Reserve will step back after 2-3 hikes, then you have this chart to contend with. If the 5-Year average CPI hits 5%, you will likely get a big P/E multiple drop.

Source: Twitter - Jesse Felder

Among sectors where we have a big allocation, REITs are likely to be quite vulnerable initially as their bond-like yields will suddenly find some competition. They are sensing this to some extent and those with extreme multiples have begun to feel the heat.

The whole REIT sector is likely to get some intense selling pressure but at the same time, some names will just be getting their large CPI-based rent hikes from tenants. The combination is likely to set up some good buying points (not necessarily for any of those above) in 2022. Energy is another sector where we might increase allocations further on a pullback as the fundamentals continue to get stronger for a longer-term bull market. Cash will be crucial to navigate the environment and we are aiming for 30%-50% cash (currently about 24%).

