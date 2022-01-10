Market Outlook 2022: The Bubble Ain't Coming Back
Summary
- We examine the landscape today for inflation and changing monetary policy.
- The past has taught us that once a bubble bursts, no amount of monetary pumping can bring it back.
- We also look at the outlook for the sector where we have the largest position, REITs.
- I do much more than just articles at Conservative Income Portfolio: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
The one call we got overwhelmingly right in 2021 was our outlook on inflation. While the big names stuck to the transitory narrative, we repeatedly made fun of that concept and also of the silly idea that bond yields were useful in forecasting inflation.
That data is still coming in strong although some tempering is likely in the near future. The Federal Reserve has abandoned the transitory narrative and now needs to at least make a modicum of effort to bring inflation under control. Wages are going to move up here as the supply of labor is weak, like we predicted some time back.
Source: Guggenheim
The extremely low approval numbers of the current President are being linked in multiple polls to out-of-control inflation. This is likely to get government pressure on the Fed to move faster on interest rates. Current prediction is for four hikes alongside a balance sheet taper from September.
How this impacts markets is anyone's guess as we have not had such rapidly tightening policies in a long time. We have never had them with the collective wisdom thinking that you can pay 20X sales multiples for "growth". Well not since 2000 at least. If you remember, that bubble popped and all the interest rate cuts after that had no impact in reviving it.
When policy tightening blew up the subprime bubble, all the Quantitative Easing and interest rate cuts, again, did not reflate that bubble during the recovery.
Our point is that when the bubble is done, it is done.
That might be a good thing though. Asset bubbles bursting, especially with the $2.8 trillion in cryptocurrencies going to zero, would get people suddenly feeling less wealthy. That should retrace the retail sales back to trend line. That in turn, will reduce inflationary pressures significantly.
Source: FRED
Of course a drop all the way to the trend line would normally indicate a recession. We will have more on this as things develop.
Threats & Opportunities
So far value stocks have held up while the high growth names have been pummeled. We may also be at a big cyclical inflection point, which means growth investors will have a hard time making good returns for many years.
Source: CIBC, highlights from author
But we have not seen an earnest selloff yet in the mega-cap names. These are holding up the market.
The market as a whole remains, very, very expensive, and here is the EV to EBITDA of some names we follow.
To put those numbers in context, the market as a whole peaked in 2000 at an EV to EBITDA of 14 and the NASDAQ took 14 years to exceed those levels.
Source: Twitter - Hondo Tomasz
So these numbers are in deep dangerous territory. When the selloff begins and if it appears the only way out is a recession to bring inflation under control, don't expect anything to get spared. Even if you believe inflation will stay high and the Federal Reserve will step back after 2-3 hikes, then you have this chart to contend with. If the 5-Year average CPI hits 5%, you will likely get a big P/E multiple drop.
Source: Twitter - Jesse Felder
Among sectors where we have a big allocation, REITs are likely to be quite vulnerable initially as their bond-like yields will suddenly find some competition. They are sensing this to some extent and those with extreme multiples have begun to feel the heat.
The whole REIT sector is likely to get some intense selling pressure but at the same time, some names will just be getting their large CPI-based rent hikes from tenants. The combination is likely to set up some good buying points (not necessarily for any of those above) in 2022. Energy is another sector where we might increase allocations further on a pullback as the fundamentals continue to get stronger for a longer-term bull market. Cash will be crucial to navigate the environment and we are aiming for 30%-50% cash (currently about 24%).
Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.
Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?
Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Cash Secured Put and Covered Call Portfolios are designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields. We focus on being the house and take the opposite side of the gambler.
Learn more about our method & why it might be right for your portfolio.
This article was written by
Conservative Income Portfolio is designed for investors who want reliable income with the lowest volatility.
High Valuations and low bonds yields have distorted the investing landscape and investors are poised for exceptionally low forward returns. Using cash secured puts and covered calls to harvest income off value income stocks is the best way forward. We "lock-in" high yields when volatility is high and capture multiple years of dividends in advance to reach the goal of producing 7-9% yields with the lowest volatility.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.