While US markets were under pressure again at the open on Monday, shares of Canadian cannabis firm Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) were up almost 20%. The jump came after the company reported its fiscal second quarter results. Investors seemed to heavily focus on a surprise profit reported, but this was mainly due to the fall in the company's shares, and the company also announced a significant revenue miss. In the end, the pop in the stock seems to be just a dead cat bounce, one that investors likely can take advantage of moving forward.

For fiscal Q2, the company announced revenue growth of approximately 20% to $155 million. However, the average of more than a dozen Wall Street analysts was calling for more than 35% growth to $171.6 million, so this was a very large miss. Cannabis revenue grew by just 7% year over year, and total revenue growth was primarily driven by the SweetWater acquisition.

The main problem I have with Tilray is its cost structure. Despite management talking about all these synergies being achieved, the company itself is still losing plenty of money. Despite that revenue pop over the prior-year period, gross margin dollars actually declined by more than 7%. Operating losses more than doubled from $26 million to $54.7 million, and interest expenses showed a similar surge.

Perhaps the biggest reason for the jump in Tilray shares was that the company reported a net profit of $5.8 million for the quarter. This was achieved mostly due to non-operating income items seen in the graphic below that totaled almost $65 million. Basically, the company's convertible bonds and warrants dropped in value as the stock dropped from $13.69 to $10.12 over the quarter. Thus, this reduction in liabilities is reported as a gain for the company, but it doesn't have any real impact on the business. With Tilray shares plunging even more during the current quarter, this could happen again at the next report.

Note 21: Non-Operating Items

Tilray 10-Q Filing

As the company continues to lose plenty of money, dilution is piling up along with cash burn. For Q2, the company's cash burn was more than $24 million, compared to less than $7 million in the year-ago period. As this business continues to be one driven by acquisitions, it would not be a surprise to see more capital raises needed down the road. Those are a lot more painful now when the stock is down more than 97% from its all-time high. The share count continues to rise each quarter as well due to stock-based compensation.

While shares are jumping Monday, this looks to me like a dead cat bounce. As the chart below shows, the stock was down so much recently, and about 11% of the float was shorted. If the stock continues to trade up towards its 50-day moving average (the purple line), it likely becomes an attractive short opportunity as that technical line would probably provide some resistance.

6-Month Chart With 50-day Moving Average

Yahoo! Finance

In the end, Tilray's quarterly results were not that impressive. Revenue growth significantly trailed street estimates and was mostly due to acquisitions and not internal growth. Cannabis revenue growth is in the single digits, and operating losses more than doubled. Investors may be focused on a surprise profit, but this was only due to accounting items as the stock has plummeted. With shares at Monday's high up nearly 25% from their recent low, this looks a lot like a dead cat bounce, and it wouldn't surprise me if shares head lower again.