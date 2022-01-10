Ali Çobanoğlu/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is an aerospace and defense company, and they operate in four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. They are a top 10 defense contractor in the world by sales, and have consistently turned in excellent profit and performance for decades. During the current tumultuous market conditions with volatility caused by the Omicron variant, inflation pressures, supply chain disruption, and interest rate hike, a company like General Dynamics really shines. I believe General Dynamics presents a great investment opportunity because:

1. General Dynamics reported a strong quarter with rock-solid revenue and cash generation. Operating margins of all four segments improved.

2. Their technological advancement and lengthy backlog provide an adequate economic moat and offer stability through this volatile patch.

3. Balance sheet is improving. The executives are working to pay down the debt, and the net debt level is expected to fall below $10 B for first time since 2018.

Rock-solid earnings and cash generation

General Dynamics reported a strong quarter with lots of cash generation in 3Q 2021. Their revenue ($9.6 B) was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year and 3.8% compared to 2Q 2021. The EPS ($3.07 per share) was up 5.9% compared to the last year same quarter, and 17.6% compared to 2Q 2021. During the earnings call, the executives mentioned that they are more focused on growth compared to the last quarter (sequential results).

The cash generation was outstanding as well. The cash from operation was $1.4 B, with free cash flow of $1.2 B. The executives expressed pleasure in the strong quarterly performance, and I have to agree. It was a rock-solid quarter with a boat load of cash generation. They are coming out of the pandemic era nicely.

The most promising aspect that I noticed was the improvement of operating margins in all four segments (Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies). All four segments was able to expand their operating margins by 0.6% to 1.0% over the past two quarters, which shows that they are doing an exceptional job working through the supply chain and labor shortage. The performance summary of each segment is given below.

Technological advancement and long backlog

General Dynamics is one of the top 10 defense contractor companies in the world, and their technological depth and experience level are top notch. Throughout their history they have always managed to offer a series of outstanding products (e.g., F-16, Gulfstream jets, LAV, and etc), and that trend is continuing, as shown by several recent contract awards and extensions.

Their technological depth and economic moat are not surprising given that they have been consistently spending several hundred millions dollars a year on R&D and capital expenditure to improve technology. Their economic moat is shown by the high profit metrics, which are well above the sector median (Gross Profit Margin, EBIT Margin, and Net Income Margin), and impressive order backlog. All of their profit metrics are 15-30% higher than sector medians, and their backlog is at $88.1 B, which was up 8.1% compared to 3Q 2020. The SEC filing segment showing the backlog balance and the schedule for revenue recognition is shown below.

Improving balance sheet with stronger net debt position

General Dynamics has been working to improve their balance sheet and strengthen their net debt position. They repaid $500 M of notes that matured in July, and the executives expect to retire $2 B of commercial paper by the end of 2021 (if accomplished, this should appear in 4Q filing). At the end of 3Q, they had cash over $3 B, and net debt position at $10.5 B.

With the retirement of commercial paper, the net debt position will fall below $10 B for the first time since 2018. The stronger net balance position reduces the interest expense by 19% (from $118 M to $99 M), and the continuing reduction of debt will further lower the interest payment and improve the net income margin. The trend of General Dynamics' net debt position is shown below.

Intrinsic Value Estimation

I used DCF model to estimate the intrinsic value of GD. For the estimation, I utilized EBITDA ($5,302 M) as a cash flow proxy and the current WACC of 7.5% as the discount rate. For the base case, I assumed EBITDA growth of 5% (5-year average revenue growth) for the next 5 years and zero growth afterward (zero terminal growth). For the bullish and very bullish case, I assumed EBITDA growth of 8% and 10%, respectively for the next 5 years and zero growth afterward. I believe 5-10% EBITDA growth is achievable, given the introduction of new products and strengthening of all four segments.

The estimation revealed that the current stock price represents 15-20% upside. With the ongoing rock-solid performance of the defense segment and the improving business jet segment, I believe GD should be able to achieve this revenue growth. Therefore, 15-20% upside appears realistic.

Price Target Upside Base Case $233.60 10% Bullish Case $262.96 24% Very Bullish Case $284.31 34%

The assumptions and data used for the price target estimation are summarized below:

WACC: 7.5%

EBITDA Growth Rate: 5% (Base Case), 8% (Bullish Case), 10% (Very Bullish Case)

Current EBITDA: $5,302 M

Current Stock Price: $212.09 (01/08/2022)

Tax rate: 30%

Risk

General Dynamics is launching a couple of new generations of Gulfstream jets (the G400 and G800), and there is always great risk of failure for a new product launch. If sales of the new Gulfstream jets are less than expected, this would compress profit margins and negatively impact the revenue growth trajectory. However, G800 offers the longest range in the Gulfstream fleet with 8,000 nautical miles at Mach 0.85, powered by a Rolls-Royce engine with improved fuel efficiency. G400 were designed with direct customer input. Therefore, I don't expect the new product launch to fail, especially given the steady track-record of General Dynamics.

The ongoing supply chain disruption and labor shortage can impact any business, and General Dynamics is no exception. These shortages can create problems with manufacturing capacity and delivery to customers. However, as I mentioned before, General Dynamics is doing an exceptional job at mitigating these issues, and actually was able to expand operating margin in the past two quarters. I expect that trend to continue.

Conclusion

General Dynamics is an exceptional company that really doesn't need much of an introduction. They have been an exceptional defense contractor for decades, and this will continue to be the case for the foreseeable future. They have an adequate economic moat provided by their technological superiority and long order backlog. 3Q results were outstanding with rising revenue and improving profit margins. I expect the trend to continue. There is always a risk when new products (G400 and G800) launch, but I believe General Dynamics have designed them for success just as they have been doing for decades. The supply chain disruption and labor shortage will be short-lived compared to the long-term horizon of General Dynamics growth trajectory. This is a good stable company to ride out the current market volatility. I expect 15-20% upside from here.