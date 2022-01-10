FactoryTh/iStock via Getty Images

Oroco (OTCQB:ORRCF) owns the rights to a property containing over 5 billion pounds of copper in the ground. The company has done exploratory drilling to confirm the copper is there.

The value of the copper is much higher than Oroco's current share price. All we have to do is wait for the share price to catch up with the company's asset value, and ORRCF should be a multi-bagger at current prices.

This article's going to focus on the company's valuation.

I want to let you know that I am heavily invested in this stock because I think the idea makes sense. I'm not trying to pump the stock; I'm just reporting research and facts.

I hope this article helps to close the price to value gap for Oroco. And I hope that you, a good reader of Seeking Alpha, get a chance to look at this stock, and see if it's right for you. I hope you enjoy.

Special Thanks

Before I start, I want to give a special thanks to Evan Bleker from the Net Net Hunter community for sharing this idea, Ney Torres and the rest of the Net Net Hunter community for a lot of the research, and Mariusz Skonieczny for his helpful YouTube videos. I'm very thankful for their research.

Company Description

Oroco is a resource exploration company. They own other properties, but we're interested in the company for its Santo Tomas property.

Resource exploration companies are companies that search for mineable resources. Resource explorers are called "junior" mining companies, because they're looking for mineable land; while the companies that do the actual mining are called the "senior" mining companies. Oroco is a junior mining company, looking to sell Santo Tomas to a senior mining company.

Generally, resource exploration companies would make poor investments, because these companies typically haven't proven anything. Oroco's different because their past drilling records prove that they have billions of pounds of copper, and the share price is undervalued to the value of the copper.

Why This Opportunity Exists

If this is expected to be a multi-bagger, how has everyone missed this?

Here's my guess:

It's a microcap stock (around $300M market cap) It's a hidden asset. Value doesn't appear on the balance sheet. It took a lot of research to see the opportunity.

And frankly, Oroco's value comes from a couple of square miles of land in Mexico (where they own the copper). It's not very fun or exciting.

Valuation Background

Just as a reference point, Oroco's share price is ~$1.60 and the market cap is ~$300M the day that I'm writing this.

Copper Value

An important number to keep in mind is that copper's spot price today is ~$4.40. This is important because the value of Oroco's stock varies based on copper's spot price (because they own a large copper asset).

Copper prices have been strong recently:

Macrotrends.com

Source

Over the past 10 years, the average copper mine in the feasibility stage sold for ~$0.09/pound of copper. The feasibility stage means that the viability of the project has already been determined, and managers have already determined what kind of returns the mining operation will yield. Oroco's in this stage and continuing to do drilling work so that potential acquirers will have an updated idea of what kind of resources the property holds.

This graph below shows the price/ton of copper paid by acquirers for copper mines. Historically, it cost ~$200/ton of copper, which is equivalent to 10 cents a pound. In this valuation, I used 9 cents/pound as the historic valuation for what copper in the ground should be worth:

Rfcambrian.com

Source

This data describes the copper properties that were acquired over 2008-2018. Over that same time period the average spot price for copper was ~$2.75/pound.

Now, copper's spot price is ~$4.40/pound. Copper's spot price grew 60% since this data came out. So it would make sense that the value of copper in the ground should also rise 60% - instead of 9 cents/pound, properties like Santo Tomas should now sell for 15 cents/pound.

These are important numbers to keep in mind for the main thesis (which is that there's lots of copper in the ground and it's trading too cheap!)

And due to a limited supply of copper mines and increased copper demand, copper prices are expected to continue to rise:

Usfunds.com

Source

Mining.com

Source

Ultimately, the future price of copper isn't important to this thesis, so I'm not going to go into it more. The takeaway is that it seems reasonable to assume that copper prices will continue to rise in the future.

Valuation

The value of this company is dependent on the amount of copper in the ground, and the sale price of the copper in the ground.

We don't know for certain how much copper is in the ground, or the multiple a miner would pay for the copper.

We already established that the historic acquisition multiple for copper was ~9 cents/pound. Today that price would be ~15 cents/pound adjusted for the fact that copper prices have risen from $2.75 (average spot price from 2008 to 2018) to ~$4.40 today.

So how much copper do they have? 10 years ago, the Santo Tomas property was drilled to determine how much copper was in the ground:

Orocoresourcecorp.com

Source

They found 821.7M tonnes of copper - which is 5.84B pounds. However - there's almost certainly more copper than what is shown in the historical reports. The red area is additional areas of high chargeability. These areas in red have the potential to hold more copper, and they weren't covered in the historical report:

Orocoresourcecorp.com

Source

It looks like they just scratched the surface.

The areas to the left of the South Zone and in the Brasiles Zone (picture above) are probably hiding a lot of copper. Also, the areas right along the sides of the North and South Zones could hold some copper as well.

"As we discussed in our June report we believe that a resource of at least 3-4x the original historical resource, equivalent to 7.95-10.60Mt of contained copper, could be outlined over the course of the next 18-24 months through continued exploration". - Oroco's Management

In December 2021, management reiterated their estimate that there might be as much as 7.95-10.6 million tonnes of copper in the ground - which is equivalent to 17.5-23.4B pounds. That's way higher than the historic estimates of 5.84B pounds.

Over the next 18-24 months, we should start to see the results of the exploration come out, which should positively impact the stock price.

Pre-Valuation Notes

In my valuation, the lowest pounds of copper I assume that the company has is 10B pounds. They could technically only have 5.84B pounds because that's what's been confirmed from the technical report from 10 years ago - but it wouldn't make much sense to assume they won't find more copper.

Management is estimating they could have 17.5-23.4B pounds of copper. You can see with your own eyes in the picture that they probably have much more than the 5.84B pounds that were originally confirmed.

With that said - if you're concerned about what the lowest downside could be with this stock - let's say they have 5.84B pounds of copper - and they can only sell for the historic M&A multiple of 9 cents/pound - the fair value of shares would still be $2.10.

This is unrealistic because they almost certainly have way more copper than 5.84B pounds, and this estimate doesn't take into account the fact that copper prices have risen.

Still, at today's prices of ~$1.60 - that's about 30% upside for a valuation so low it doesn't even make sense. For that reason, there seems to be a very low downside risk with this stock.

Here are the valuations that do make sense (and are way higher). All numbers below are listed in USD. If you'd prefer to work in CAD since this company is based out of Canada, 1 USD = ~1.25 CAD.

Absolute Floor

Pounds of Copper 10B (*) Historic M&A multiple (what the copper is worth) $0.09/pound (=) Total Value $900M (*) Oroco's Ownership Interest 85.5% (=) Oroco's Value $769.5M (/) Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 213.5M (=) Fair Value Price/Share $3.60

This is what I'd consider being the absolute floor value for what shares could be worth.

This is assuming management falls short and only finds 10B pounds of copper, then can only sell it for 9 cents/pound.

This would be a failure in multiple ways. Management expects to find much more copper in the ground, plus they should be able to sell at a higher price because the price of copper has risen.

This shows that at a minimum - the stock is worth upwards of $3.60. Shares should double even if things go wrong.

Low Estimate

The only change made in this valuation is the copper multiple was adjusted from 9 cents/pound to 15 cents/pound to account for the 60% rise in copper prices:

(This table and the rest of the tables in this article were simplified for easier viewership. All calculations were done in the same fashion as the first table.)

Pounds of Copper 10B (*) M&A multiple (what the copper is worth) $0.15/pound (=) Oroco's Value $1.28B (=) Fair Value Price/Share $6.01

At $1.60/share today, shares would be a triple bagger in this scenario, knocking on the door of being a quadruple bagger.

This goes to show you the impact that rising copper prices have on the value of shares.

What would happen if over the next several months metal prices went on a tear? I don't know anything about future metal prices, but if you do, and you're bullish on where metals/copper is heading, you can see how Oroco shareholders would really benefit from rising copper prices.

Base Case

If things go normal (according to plan), what would Oroco be worth?

Management estimated that continued exploration could outline 7.95-10.6 million tonnes of copper - AKA about 17.5-23.4B pounds of copper.

It makes sense to assume that copper would be worth 15 cents/pound, because copper prices have risen.

I estimate that it leaves us with a fair value share price of $10.51 to $14.06:

Low

Pounds of Copper 17.5B (*) M&A multiple (what the copper is worth) $0.15/pound (=) Oroco's Value $2.24B (=) Fair Value Price/Share $10.51

High

Pounds of Copper 23.4B (*) M&A multiple (what the copper is worth) $0.15/pound (=) Oroco's Value $3.00B (=) Fair Value Price/Share $14.06

Given these fair assumptions based on management's estimates, shares look to be worth between $10.51 and $14.06.

Again, these estimates are based on what rock in the ground is worth. This is not a speculation of what a one-of-a-kind JPEG is worth or what a digital currency is worth.

This is a safe estimate based on asset values. We've been using copper for hundreds of years, and copper continues to become more valuable as we mine away the Earth's limited resources.

At $10.50, Oroco would be a 6-bagger, and at $14.06, Oroco would be an 8, almost 9, bagger. This is truly possible.

Best Case

What if copper's spot price doubled to $8.80? And the company found the upper limit of its estimate of copper?

This would be a wild scenario, but it's definitely possible.

The multiple for the copper would rise to 29 cents/pound, and if this did happen - we'd be in for a heck of a ride as shareholders:

Pounds of Copper 23.4B (*) M&A multiple (what the copper is worth) $0.29/pound (=) Oroco's Value $5.80B (=) Fair Value Price/Share $27.18

The stock could be worth somewhere in the $20's if things go really right.

That would make Oroco an almost 17 bagger at current prices.

Is this bound to happen? No, but it's certainly possible. At a minimum, Oroco looks like a multi-bagger at current prices.

Recap

Oroco is not a speculation play or a gamble on future copper prices; it's an undervalued asset. The company owns copper in the ground, and the stock is trading far from the fair value of the rock in the ground.

The supply of copper mines has been dwindling and the demand for copper is continuing to increase. At the root of this idea - this asset-backed valuation shows the company is strongly undervalued.

Based on simple math, Oroco looks to have a minimum value of $6/share, and a possible value of $10-14/share if there are strong drilling results.

This is a stock that I've invested heavily in because it's a good idea and the numbers make sense.

If you have any questions or if anything didn't make sense, please share below. Happy to help you.

Thank you for reading and I hope you have an excellent rest of your day.