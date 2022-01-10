skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) (OTCQX:IMBBF) is a dividend powerhouse that seems to have much to offer to its investors. However, I would argue that the company is a perfect example of why many label the tobacco industry as a "death industry".

Their competition has realized that traditional combustible products are going to be facing an inevitable decline and have subsequently invested at the right time in developing their new products category lines. This is today allowing them to offset the negative impacts of the tobacco decline on their top and bottom lines.

Imperial Brands took on the other hand took a different approach, seemingly doubling down on combustible tobacco products, and is finding itself now between a rock and a hard place.

Overview of the company and the brands

Imperial Brands is a British multinational company that was established in Bristol back in 1901. The company is selling its products in more than 160 countries worldwide and owns cigarette brands such Davidoff, Gauloises, JPS, West, L&B, Winston, News, Parker & Simpson, Blu, Kool, Jade, Cohiba, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, Rizla, and Knox and many others.

As of 2021, it is known as the 4th world's biggest manufacturer and seller of tobacco and alternative tobacco products. The company was formerly known as the Imperial Tobacco Group but has decided in 2016 to change its name to Imperial Brand, as it is known today.

Source: 2021 Capital Markets Event Presentation

This is where we arrive at the main difficulties that I have with the IMBBY brand portfolio. The portfolio both lacks rock-solid brand recognition in the traditional combustible brand's segment, as well as a good enough presence of their new category product lines.

Source: Statista

For example, we can see only one of their brands making it into the top ten most valuable tobacco brands. The entire top brand list is being owned by their two main competitors, British American Tobacco (BTI) and Philip Morris (PM).

The former owns six out of the ten most valuable brands listed, with the latter owning the other three, including "Marlboro", the most popular tobacco brand in existence. Tobacco brands have been carefully built for decades and represent one of the strongest moats in existence. Consumers almost identify with the tobacco brands that they consume and rarely tend to switch brands.

Having a look into the financials

Another difficulty that the tobacco giant is facing is that the company seems to be going nowhere in terms of financials. It has ended the year 2021 with $22,31 billion in revenue and $4,93 billion in EBITDA. Those are almost the exact same results as a decade ago when the company generated $23.74 billion in revenue and $5,08 billion in EBITDA.

Imperial Brands have not been successful in producing any sort of growth over the last decade. In fact, they have been more or less consistent in generating a little north of $20 billion in revenue and around $5 billion in EBITDA all the way since 2009.

This has been largely reflected in the share price, as the company produced a negative 31.8% return of the same period, which amounts to a 3.8% negative CAGR.

Source: TIKR Terminal

One of the greatest things about being in the tobacco industry is the high margins the tobacco giants can maintain. In the end, producing tobacco and tobacco-related products is not much of a complicated process that has not changed very much throughout the years. At the first look, that seems to be the case with Imperial Brands as well.

Yet, it is the margins that might point again to the lack of pricing power and efficiency of Imperial Brands when compared to its competitors. While Imperial Tobacco is able to produce gross margins in the range of 38% in the past couple of years, both Philip Morris and British American Tobacco are producing more attractive gross margins at roughly 65% and 80% respectively. The same goes both for operating and net margins as displayed within the charts.

Source: TIKR Terminal

How safe is the dividend?

Let us take a closer look at Imperial Tobacco's strongest argument, its dividend. On the face of things, if one is looking for nothing more than a good and stable dividend, he might have just found a great dividend play.

With a closing price of $22.35 per share, the stock is currently offering an attractive 8.57% dividend yield. For comparison, at the same time, we have British American Tobacco yielding 7.59% and Philip Morris yielding 5.58%.

The payout ratio for the company seems to be rather high, it is either hovering around the 80% mark or breaking the 100% line. We can conclude we are not discussing necessarily the safest of dividends. That explains the 2016 and 2019 dividend cuts.

If we are to take a look at the cash flows, we can see that the company seems to have a bit more breathing space in this regard. They are maintaining a relatively strong free cash flow which is covering the dividend rather well after that cut that we have already mentioned.

Imperial Brands currently has $13,61 billion in total debt and $11,80 billion in net debt. The peak of the company's indebtedness was in 2015 when the company had 21,52 billion in total debt and 18,35 billion in net debt. With $586 million in interest expense at the end of 2021, the interest coverage ratio for IMBBY is 7.08x. The tobacco giant is currently trading for x6.36 EV/EBITDA and x2.82 EV/Revenue, while its net debt/EBITDA is set to x2.35 and the total debt/EBITDA is at x3.73.

We can conclude that management did a fair job in trying to cut down the debt, but the amount of debt the company is currently carrying is still significant considering the current revenue and free cash flow. As the top line is stagnating and the free cash flow is mostly diverted to paying out the dividends, it does raise the question of dividend safety.

A look at the shares outstanding is showing a somewhat better situation. Management has been proven successful in executing several buy-back programs over the last decade. The total number of shares outstanding has gone down from 1,01 billion shares to 0.93 billion shares. Management has bought back 6.39% of the total shares outstanding in the last ten years, which of course remains a welcome sight.

However, I would argue that given the company's current situation, management failed to generate sufficient shareholder value through their share buy-back programs. The strong cash flows allowed for much more aggressive buyback programs, but the focus seems to have been put on unsustainable dividend commitments, with both buyback programs and R&D being put to the side.

Lack of new category product lines

New categories are everything tobacco companies are famous for but wrapped up in shiny new ESG friendly packaging. We are dealing with a similar level of brand recognition, the same level of addiction for the end consumer, the same simplicity of production, the lovely high margins, and most importantly the lack of regulatory crosshairs and societal condemnation which has been following traditional cigarettes for a long time.

This is a category where competition has proven to be ahead and far more successful. British American Tobacco, the market leader in new tobacco products, has taken a big gamble on developing Vapor, THP, and Modern Oral products. Their main brands in the upper mentioned groups are VUSE, Glo, and Velo respectively.

Source: 2021 HY Report

Their gamble is currently paying off, as can be seen in their 2021 half-year report. New products are driving growth at remarkable rates. The new categories group has grown 50% year to year taking constant rates into account. This means that for the first time, the new categories group produced more than a billion dollars in revenues or $1.26 billion to be exact, resulting in more than 5% of the revenues for BTI coming out of new category groups

Now let us compare all of this to Imperial Brands and its venture into what they refer to as Next Generation Products or "NGP". The company is effectively years behind its competition. Furthermore, the negative effects of other company's first-mover advantages are only to be felt down the line.

Our NGP net revenue was broadly stable, driven by our decisions to withdraw from certain markets as we reset our NGP business. Excluding the market exits, our NGP net revenue grew 8.6%. Adjusted operating profit grew by 4.8% at constant currency, with our performance impacted by four main areas. Stefan Bomhard, CEO - Q4 Earnings Call

They don't even report NGP as a separate group in their earnings and presentations, which speaks volumes about the situation they are finding themselves in. Management is trying to keep the focus off the fact that their NGP revenue is virtually non-existent.

Source: 2021 Capital Markets Event Presentation

If we add the numbers together, they tell us that the entire NGP revenues amount to something in the line of 90 million dollars. That is only 0.58% of the total revenues for the last year. So to sum up, the NGP segment has small revenue growth, weak branding, and a non-existing market share.

In my view, unless management manages to deliver significant changes, their entire venture into NGP is a complete failure. This is going to present a huge issue for the company in the upcoming years and represents a huge red flag for potential investors.

Risks if one plans to invest

If one plans to invest in Imperial Brands, there are several things that are worth keeping in mind:

The tobacco industry has been under regulatory scrutiny for the better part of the decade, little is expected to change in this regard even though new category products are slightly offsetting the risks.

Imperial Brands lacks ownership of brands that their competitors have, negatively affecting their pricing power.

For a company in the tobacco business, Imperial Brands has relatively low margins, especially when compared to the main competitors.

Imperial Brands has failed to properly invest and develop its new generation products lines, which is already negatively affecting their business and is only going to get worse over time.

Many investors tend to avoid companies like Imperial Tobacco due to ethical concerns.

Final thoughts and conclusions

On the face of things, Imperial Brands might look like an interesting investment to a lot of investors considering the high dividend yield and attractive valuations. However, a deeper look at the company fundamentals is showing us that Imperial Brands is a company that is simply plagued by too many issues.

Imperial Brands is not a company that is going out of business anytime soon and the relatively secure dividend might prove itself interesting enough for more aggressive dividend-focused investors who are looking for a turnaround play. However, in the light of everything that has been said about the company, it is incredibly hard to recommend this British-based tobacco giant as an investment for the vast majority of investors.