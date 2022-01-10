LukaTDB/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

CF Bank (NASDAQ:CFBK), formerly known as Central Federal Corporation, is a full-service Ohio-focused commercial bank with a national mortgage lending platform that generated more than $2 billion in mortgage volume during 2020. CF Bank operates 7 branches across the state of Ohio, with one each in Columbus, Cleveland and Akron, as well as two in Cincinnati and two in Columbiana County, OH (SE of Cleveland, along the PA border). CF bank announced its plan to expand its footprint in Indianapolis. Alongside the expansion plan, CF bank exited the Columbiana county market and the capital will be used to invest in Indianapolis' operations.

A review of CF Bank's history will put things into perspective for investors. CF Bank nearly failed in the aftermath of the GFC. Post GFC, CF bank reported cumulative charge-offs of $21mm, or ~9% of the total loan balance from FY2009-FY2012. The current management led a recapitalization in 2012, raising $22.5mm in gross proceeds, selling 2.72mm shares at $8.25/share. The infusion of capital provided the bank enough runway to engineer the turnaround.

Since the recapitalization, the management team has been focusing on reducing non-performing assets, resolving regulatory orders and scaling the balance sheet to its current size. The latest investor presentation as followed highlighted part of the progress that the management team had made since FY2017 in terms of reducing non-performing assets

Source: Investor Presentation

Credit has to be given when credit is due - the management team has consistently driven loan growth since the recapitalization and credit quality remains robust. The management team expects the bank to scale to $2 billion in total loan book in the near term, and Indianapolis is part of the growth plan.

CF Bank largely took advantage of the super-normal profit cycle in mortgage refinancing activities to boost its capital base, allowing the bank to increase its investment in the commercial and retail team, expand its market presence & footprint and set a table for accelerated bank and core earnings growth. Obviously growing into a new market would mean risk of uncertainty, but given the management's ability to execute in the past, we are willing to give the management the benefit of doubt at this point.

CF Bank's mortgage banking operation was a newly developed practice and has been the lead fee generator for the bank. Prior to FY18, the bank's income was mostly interest-rate sensitive. CFBK embarked on a national mortgage origination expansion with the recruitment of John Fearon as the President of the mortgage division. Mr. Fearon founded Fearon Financial/Smart Mortgages in 2005 and grew to $1billion in annual origination before selling the business in 2005. With no mortgage branches, the current comp structure for the mortgage business is highly variable. The addition of the mortgage origination practice, however, diversifies the revenue stream away from interest-rate-oriented activities. Lately, the bank has been generating significantly more than half of the revenues from mortgage-related fees. Management estimates that the purchase/refinancing mix is 30% / 70%, so even though refinancing activities may subside in the future, a pick-up in new home purchase will likely produce highly accretive earnings to shareholders.

Review of Operations

From a profitability perspective, the Bank has made significant progress on ROA, and FY2017's ROA was a reflection point in the trend. ROE also becomes more attractive as the bank continues to build its earnings and capital base.

The credit quality of the loan portfolio is very h2, showing less than 50 basis points of non-performing loans over the past few years. Coming out of the GFC, the scar left on the banking executives is very memorable, and no reasonable management team would want to revisit the pain during the crisis. We continue to believe that the credit culture will be tight as the bank focus on high-quality underwriting.

With the inclusion of the mortgage financing team, the efficiency ratio also improved significantly over time.

From a loan portfolio perspective, the commercial loan has trended up while the real estate loan has trended down over time. With the expectation of expanding into the Indianapolis market, the bank should expect to continue to increase the originations of the commercial loan.

Source: CapIQ, 10K

Valuation

The bank is attractively priced at 1.1x book value. The P/E of 6.5x indicates the market expectation of mortgage refinancing activities to revert back to a normal level in the future. Once CF bank proves itself to be effective in the Indianapolis market, the P/BV should expand over time.

Source: CapIQ, 10K

Risk/Reward

From a risk perspective, no particular CF Bank-related issues cause any concerns. The typical risk for the bank, including illiquidity for a community bank, weakening regional growth, interest rate volatility will hurt earnings performance.

From a reward perspective, CF Bank is reasonably priced with upside potential from a launch in Indianapolis, as the fourth major metro market. The increase in fee income will drive above-market ROE and the variable compensation structure will create additional capital to be deployed in loan underwriting in the new metro market. The rising interest rate will also boost the bank's earnings.

Conclusion

To sum up, CF Bank is a well-run bank that has fully turned around from the 2009 GFC. The current management team has significant skin in the game and will likely run a tight portfolio book, especially surviving a few years of significant charge-offs. The bank is well-positioned to expand into Indianapolis and the current mortgage financing practice will generate non-interest rate sensitive income to supplement an increase in capital base. As such, we expect the bank to earn above-market ROE over time. The current price of 1.1x book value is attractive for CF Bank, and we expect P/BV should expand in conjunction with earnings growth. Additionally, the management team recently increased dividends to shareholders, signaling confidence. As such, shareholders are getting paid for potential growth. Given potential upside in loan growth and limited downside from a P/BV perspective, CF Bank presents an attractive opportunity for shareholders.