ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Semler (NASDAQ:SMLR) is a healthcare company with a product called QuantaFlo that helps providers diagnose peripheral arterial disease (''PAD'').

The stock has gone through a turbulent period in the last several months, meaning that for most investors right now, it's a ''sell first ask questions later'' modus operandi.

However, that aside, as you can see in our video discussion below, there's a lot here that's interesting about Semler.

In the video we talk about:

What Semler does?

Why it's an interesting investment

The overall share performance these past several months.

It's underlying valuation.

Investor Sentiment is Poor

Data by YCharts

Semler's performance in the past several months has been remarkably negative. What this means in practice is that anyone that has invested in the stock in the past year is now at a loss.

Furthermore, putting aside Semler's prospects, there's a lot of disgruntled Semler shareholders. For new investors coming to the stock, this is terrific news.

Here are a few aspects to keep in mind:

There are many weak hands now holding onto the stock. For evidence, please look at the share price above.

Its existing shareholder base would love to remove the painful memories of Semler from their portfolios. Look to start 2022 afresh!

For many shareholders, the thought at the front of their minds is that for Semler to return to its former highs they are probably looking at a two to three-year journey. That's a lot of commitment being required from investors that are now more likely than not looking at a loss in their portfolio.

Revenue Growth Rates Ticking Along

Source: author's calculations

Semler's revenue growth rates have been volatile of late. On the other hand, the most recent quarter reported 30% of topline growth, which is not bad. That being said, the company did ever-so-slightly miss analysts' consensus, which caused a substantial sell-off in the stock.

However, given the lack of management's guidance, together with its bumpy revenue growth rates, that will compress the multiple that investors will be willing to pay for the stock (more on this later).

Semler's Near-Term Prospects Discussed

Semler has a product called QuantaFlo. QuantaFlo helps physicians diagnose peripheral arterial disease (''PAD''). This is an important diagnostic tool that provides insights into other likely diseases that may affect patients.

(Source)

The device is very practical and gives results in approximately five minutes. According to Semler, QuantaFlo's readout is meaningfully faster than many of its competitors which often take about 15 mins.

(Source)

What's more, PAD goes undiagnosed in approximately 12 million patients in the US. Accordingly, early detection is important because PAD patients have a 21% likelihood of cardiovascular death, heart attack, stroke, or cardiovascular hospitalization within 12 months.

Profitability Profile in Focus

As of its latest quarter, Semler's net income margin was 30% compared with 45% in the same period a year ago. Needless to say that this level of net income margin compression is less than desirable.

That being said, we are still clearly looking at a company with very high net income margins. Despite giving investors no tangible guidance, management does assert that looking out to the remainder of 2021 and into 2022, there's the expectation that Semler will see its revenues growing faster than expenses.

Valuation -- Attractively Priced

(Source - Company Presentation)

As you can see above, Semler's balance sheet holds approximately $36 million in cash. That means that nearly 7% of its balance sheet is made up of cash. This is important because it provides this cash flow generating company with ample flexibility to continue to invest in new products.

What's more, given that Semler has practically no capex requirements, nearly all its earnings end up as a free cash flow.

If we estimate that Semler will finish 2021 with operating income of $20 million and then assume that this line will grow by 25% into 2022, that would mean that Semler's operating income line would report approximately $25 million in 2022.

That means that the stock is presently priced at approximately 22x forward operating income.

Investment Risk

Several risks stand out:

Revenue growth rates have been very volatile. That will meaningfully impact the risk profile of the company, which will have a knock-on effect on the multiple that investors will be willing to assert to the stock.

Several of the alternative products that physicians presently use only require a one-time capital purchase. Asking insurance companies to make monthly recurring usage-based purchases may come up against some customer resistance.

Physicians have typically embraced one type of procedure to test for PAD. The adoption of QuantaFlo requires physicians' willingness to do away with the standard blood pressure cuff ABI device that they already use and are very familiar with, for a new product. That could be perceived to have a new learning curve. And by extension will dampen QuantaFlo's product adoption in the market.

The Bottom Line

The video together with the article discusses how Semler serves insurance plans and medical personnel by providing physicians with QuantaFlo as a recurring revenue model to diagnose peripheral arterial disease (''PAD'').

At 22x forward operating earnings the stock is not expensive at all, and very much worth keeping an eye on.