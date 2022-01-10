The Revenge Of Value - 5 Charts That Will Define The Investment Landscape In 2022
Summary
- Cash is king. Companies with high free cash flow yields will outperform their counterparts.
- Energy stocks, a value sector, will reward buyers as companies return more cash than ever before back to shareholders.
- Energy stocks will outperform their tech counterparts as the rotation continues.
- Value investing is back for revenge.
There are 5 charts we want to show you that we think will define the investment landscape in 2022.
- Interest rates are going up (e.g., bond prices are going down).
- Energy will outperform tech.
- Energy stocks will catch up to oil prices.
- Oil is set to reach for triple digits.
- Value vs Growth.
These 5 themes are piggybacking off of their success from last year, and sometimes, the year can be as simple as following the trend from the past.
Interest Rates
StockCharts.com
Finance's gravity is back and back with vengeance. Following a fake breakout in Q4 2021 on the back of the Omicron variant, interest rates have materially increased and TLT is showing a breakdown of the uptrend. A further drop in TLT will confirm that higher interest rates are coming for the rest of 2022. The Fed is currently mapping in 3 interest rate hikes following the end of QE in March. This will impact bond yields further once the liquidity dries up.
There are two risk factors that could prevent yields from going higher.
- Another new COVID variant.
- An economic slowdown.
But considering how high case counts are today and interest rates are still moving up, we are leaning towards the notion that this is one of the most important barometers of the year.
As interest rates increase, all the other equity-related stories will follow along.
Energy vs Tech
The first week of January is giving us a small glimpse of what's to come for the rest of the year. Tech is down ~13% relative to energy to start the year.
StockCharts.com
As you can see in the chart above, tech vs energy has now broken the uptrend line and will likely be headed to 20. This implies further underperformance of ~37%. We think this will be an important theme to watch for the rest of 2022 given the low weighting in energy vs tech for the broader market.
ft.com
So as the money rotates out of tech and into energy, the disproportionate return will be reflected in the outperformance. In addition, energy companies will be issuing material share buybacks further supporting the outperformance.
Energy Stocks Relative to Oil
Another theme that has been bothering energy investors over the past 7-years is the fact that energy stocks remain undervalued relative to oil.
StockCharts.com
We think there's going to be a meaningful amount of catching up this year. As energy starts to outperform tech, more fund flows will be directed towards energy as opposed to the fund flows going into oil. This should, in theory, help prop up valuations.
We think this story fits well with the energy vs tech story.
Oil's Next Resistance is in the $100s
StockCharts.com
Bigger picture, WTI's next big resistance is $107. Yes, it's in the triple digits. As you can see from the chart above, Omicron produced a false breakdown. With the false breakdown confirmed, WTI's next stop could be in the $100s.
Fundamentally speaking, this makes sense given our view on oil market balances. If Q1 does not show material builds across the globe, then Q2's draws will hit deeper into the inventory deficit further compounding investor concerns about an oil shortage.
In addition, if the story of OPEC+'s dwindling spare capacity gets mainstream, then investors will definitely feel FOMO (fear of missing out). All of this could occur in short order and by the end of Q2. If so, we are well prepared both emotionally and psychologically.
Value vs Growth
Piggybacking off of the theme from earlier with higher interest rates and energy vs tech, value should materially outperform tech going forward.
StockCharts.com
While value materially underperformed tech towards the end of 2021, we think that was the last leg of this cycle. Value, as we go forward, should outperform to the point of obviousness. As I write this today, value names like DISCK and VIACA are starting to outperform high fliers like ARKK and TSLA.
We think investors should load up on value names aside from energy names (if you prefer diversification).
Value names are normally concentrated in sectors like cyclical, banking, insurance, and commodities.
These are our 5 themes for the year. We think as the story plays out investors will become more convinced that the tech reign is over.
