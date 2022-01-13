Ong-ad Nuseewor/iStock via Getty Images

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

Both ETFs were designed for investors needing more income but wanting to get that from the equity market. By trading away some of the S&P 500 price movement, both up & down, Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) and Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) target the yield multiple implied by their name (and ticker).

Strategy explained

The premise of both ETFs is trading away a fraction of the S&P 500 performance to provide investors with a higher multiple of the yield available by directly investing in the S&P 500 via an ETF like the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

BusinessWire ran an announcement of the partnership between Metaurus and Pacer for developing/managing the two new ETFs. The key quotes, one from each firm, were:

We are pleased to partner with Metaurus on these funds given their expertise, shares Pacer ETFs Distributors President Sean O'Hara. The emphasis on portfolio cash flow and income needs are not going away, and the market has shown a significant interest in strategies that creatively address this demand. At Pacer ETFs, we feel these two funds answer this call. Rick Silva, partner and Senior Managing Director of Metaurus Advisors, explains their decision to partner with Pacer on these funds: Pacer's strategy-driven approach and keen sense of industry needs are what drew us to this partnership and creation of these innovative ETFs based on patented technologies. Our team is looking forward to bringing together our shared knowledge in the ETF space to deliver unique solutions to investors seeking to combine a multiple of the index's dividend yield with diversified, broad market exposure.

Pacer has a FAQ PDF potential investors should read. Here are what I considered the most important points:

The ETFs are driven by the Dividend Multiplier Strategy-how does that work? The Dividend Multiplier Strategy first separates the S&P 500 into two components: (1) a Dividend Component comprised of the next three years of expected ordinary dividends, and (2) a Price Component representing exposure to the SPX Index (S&P 500 Price Return Index). The Strategy then determines the relative weightings of the two components, the Dividend Component and the Price Component, aiming to deliver a multiple (triple or quadruple) of the S&P 500 ordinary dividend yield in exchange for reduced exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 Index.

How can the Dividend Multiplier ETFs be helpful in today's market environment? Given the current market backdrop of historically low interest rates, policy-driven risks of inflation and overall asset valuation levels, adding the Dividend Multiplier ETFs may allow investors to diversify away from fixed-income while still maintaining high levels of current cash flow.

Does the Strategy pick stocks, overweight sectors, or use leverage to achieve its goal? No. The Strategy provides diversified, S&P 500 Index exposure - it does not pick stocks or overweight sectors, nor does it use options or leverage. The Strategy utilizes only exchange-traded instruments. The Dividend Multiplier Strategy does use dividend futures contracts, but collateralizes the notional exposure of the contracts with US Treasury securities to offset any embedded leverage.

Why does the Dividend Multiplier Strategy target the first three years of dividends? The best value in dividend futures has historically been in the first three years.

Both ETFs own the SDAZ2-SDAZ4 futures. The chart indicates those provide the "biggest bang" for the dollar.

For more background information and theory on the strategy employed by Pacer Metaurus, the first link is a YouTube video; the second one for the underlying papers:

Dividend Strips: Prof. Jules H. van Binsbergen presents his research on Dividend Strips

THE TERM STRUCTURE OF RETURNS: FACTS AND THEORY

Investment case

The above PDF also explains how such a strategy fits into the overall allocation of an investor's portfolio.

1. High Cash Flow: It seeks to offer investors a high level of distributable cash flow (targeting a multiple of the S&P 500 ordinary dividend yield), while still preserving the potential for long term capital growth.

2. Uncapped Long-Term Growth in a Passive Index: By investing incremental dollars directly in the Dividend Component of the aggregate index, the Strategy seeks to provide diversified equity exposure with higher distributable cash flow, lower market sensitivity, lower expected volatility, and a higher expected Sharpe Ratio (risk-adjusted return) than the S&P 500.

3. Dividends as an Asset Class: Academic research2 from Wharton has shown that adding dividend exposure to diversified equity and fixed income portfolios can improve the risk profile and enhance overall return potential. The Dividend Multiplier Strategy provides a straightforward way to incorporate the benefits of dividends into a portfolio.

4. Hedge Against Inflation: Dividend growth and inflation are highly correlated, and historically, dividend growth has been strongest during periods of high inflation. Since 1960, dividend growth has averaged 5.8% per annum versus 3.8% per annum for inflation.

More relevant facts that apply to both ETFs

No leverage used: By holding 100% cash equivalents (US Treasuries) as collateral against a long futures contract, the combined position has no leverage.

Dividend sources: As dividends accrue during the year, a portion of the futures final payoff is locked in. So that amount of cash can be released. It's economically identical to just owning the dividend portion without the index itself. The UST collateral also generates some income.

Futures Index: The logic behind the futures used is the S&P 500® Dividend Points Index, which is explained here. Point indices are different than price or total return indices.

Exploring the PACER METAURUS US LARGE CAP DIVIDEND MULTIPLIER 300 ETF

Pacer describes this ETF as

A strategy driven exchange traded fund that aims to provide cash distributions equal to 300% of the S&P 500 ordinary yield in exchange for modestly lower exposure (approximately 92%) to the S&P 500 Index performance.

This diagram shows the action strategy.

For both ETFs, Pacer lists five reason investors should consider either strategy.

No Leverage

Modestly reduced market exposure & volatility.

No price caps (options-writing)

Investors seeking high cash flow while maintaining long-term, diversified growth potential.

Dividend growth has historically outpaced the rate of inflation

Holdings review

Futures are used to generate the dividend yield multiple. Each ETF uses the annual Futures contracts that expire over the next three years. This description describes one of the three currently owned.

The S&P 500 Annual Dividend Futures 2022 Index is designed to track a funded position in the December 2022 expiry S&P 500 Annual Dividend Index futures contract. The index provides the opportunity to hedge or take a view on dividends for U.S. stocks, independent of price movement.

Source: Pacer ETFs TRPL

The three Futures contract represent 9% of the portfolio, slightly higher than the target 8% set at the start of each year. The rest is in S&P 500 stocks with weights matching their Index weight, adjusted to match the 92% S&P 500 allocation.

Distribution review

The split between ordinary and Return-of-Capital distribution reflects the source: actual dividends paid by the S&P 500 companies or the income generated from the futures contracts. See the 19-a for more information about the tax status of all 2021 distributions.

Potential Performance review

Since TRPL was launched last July, I chose to present what it would have done if it matched its underlying Index, the Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier Index Total Return - Series 300. Since inception, the CAGR has been 16.11%.

Exploring the PACER METAURUS US LARGE CAP DIVIDEND MULTIPLIER 400 ETF

Pacer describes this ETF as

A strategy driven exchange traded fund that aims to provide cash distributions equal to 400% of the S&P 500 ordinary yield in exchange for modestly lower exposure (approximately 88%) to the S&P 500 Index performance.

The only difference in strategy from TRPL is QDPL has a higher allocation to the three futures.

Holdings review

Like TRPL futures are used to generate the dividend yield multiple. Each ETF uses the annual Futures contracts that expire over the next three years.

Within QDPL, the three futures are about 13% of the assets. Notice both ETFs hold an equivalent amount of cash compared to the futures held. In both cases, the more distant future has a higher weight as that is the contract used with the most potential Alpha. Alpha results from investors' expectations usually trailing behind what the payout reality becomes. In QDPL, the S&P 500 stocks held target a weight of 88% of the ETF assets.

Distribution review

Since the payout's tax designation is source-based, with more futures, a higher percent of QDPL's distribution is ROC. See the 19-a for more information about the tax status of all 2021 distributions.

Potential Performance review

Since QDPL also launched last July, I chose to present what it would have done if it matched its underlying Index, the Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier Index Total Return - Series 400. Since inception, the CAGR has been 15.3%.

Comparing TRPL & QDPL versus both goals

The above chart shows returns with dividends reinvested. While all three Sharpe ratios are close, QDPL has a far better Sortino ratio than the others. SPY's yield (annualized) was 1.38%; TRPL's 4.14%; QDPL's 5.52% for the 4th quarter. Both ETFS met their primary goal; enhanced income. This was also true if measured from the opening prices of all three ETFs. Using PV's price-only data, both ETFs appeared to be below that secondary goal, but more time is needed to evaluate that target.

Portfolio Strategy

With the S&P 500 TR Index up about 16.7% since each Index started, TRPL, as expected, provided the better overall performance, assuming dividends were reinvested. The underlying indices really started showing TRPL outpacing QDPL with the rally off the March 2020 low.

These days ETFs that invest in the S&P 500 come in many flavors: Enhanced Yield, Reduced Volatility, and Equal Weighted are just a few examples. Each comes with its own set of Pros & Cons. The Pacer Metaurus Dividend Multiplier Series believes their method overcomes some of the Cons that some of those other strategies incur, such as:

No Active Stock/Sector Selection: Investors have relied upon picking stocks to actively identify individual stocks that pay high or stable dividends or chase yield by overweighting certain sectors. The Dividend Multiplier Strategy is a passive, index-based strategy so it does not pick stocks or have sector concentrations. It also seeks to mitigate the risk of missing new/less-seasoned dividend paying stocks or missing large cap growth stocks that may not pay a dividend at all.

Investors have relied upon picking stocks to actively identify individual stocks that pay high or stable dividends or chase yield by overweighting certain sectors. The Dividend Multiplier Strategy is a passive, index-based strategy so it does not pick stocks or have sector concentrations. It also seeks to mitigate the risk of missing new/less-seasoned dividend paying stocks or missing large cap growth stocks that may not pay a dividend at all. Uncapped Growth: Covered call strategies generate income through selling options but cap a fund's upside potential. The Dividend Multiplier Strategy does not use options in any form and can provide unlimited upside potential at a reduced participation rate to the price return of the S&P 500 Index. See this link as how this can play out.

Covered call strategies generate income through selling options but cap a fund's upside potential. The Dividend Multiplier Strategy does not use options in any form and can provide unlimited upside potential at a reduced participation rate to the price return of the S&P 500 Index. See this link as how this can play out. No Interest Rate or Bond-Related Risk: Fixed income funds can provide cash flow but are subject to interest rate- and inflation-risk and could be subject to credit and liquidity risk in some cases. Historically, dividends tend to rise with higher interest rates.

Pacer posted A Why Metaurus PDF that shows the importance of dividends in the classic 60/40 allocation, especially in this low interest-rate environment.

Recommendations

Both ETFs work well for investors willing to trade some of the price movement in the S&P 500 Index for either greater cash flow from dividends or share growth via reinvestment. While both ETFs have limited history, the indices they are based on and the assets used have over five years of data indicating the strategy can be effective in meeting both its price and yield goals.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF: Bearish rating. The rating is completely based on two facts important to all investors: ETF size and tradability. With only $2m in assets, this ETF might be merged into QDPL. Even if that doesn't happen, TRPL average daily volume over the past quarter was below 200 shares, though the bid/ask spread was tighter than the more actively trades version: .33%.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF: Very Bullish rating. While actual trading history is short, QDPL has shown the managers have the ability to execute the strategy behind this ETF. While I might be hesitant until the market digests the new tighter Fed policy, investors who like to get paid as they wait for their fund to grow should do well with this ETF. QDPL has amassed $35m in assets. Average daily volume is near 11k shares, with a .44% bid/ask spread.