Winning Tactics For Dividend Yield

ajr_images/iStock via Getty Images

Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy’s weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

Volatility in share prices, at least for common shares, is a typical part of investing. Investors without experience (successfully) evaluating investments believe that the only way to deal with that is dollar-cost averaging. If you’re buying into an index over 20 years, that is the best strategy. If you’re managing your own investments, sometimes it can be pretty easy to see when valuations become too cheap or too expensive. We’re going to start with an example of a BDC that became too expensive. That BDC is Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN):

The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

GAIN was once much too cheap but has since become significantly overvalued. How can we tell? The ideal method for evaluating a BDC such as GAIN is to have frequent projections about the current NAV (Net Asset Value). However, even if you don’t have those, you can still tell that GAIN is way outside its normal historical range:

The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

It’s pretty obvious just from looking at the chart that GAIN’s valuation is creating far more downside than upside.

NAV does change from quarter to quarter, but the gains and losses are dramatically smaller than the movements in the share price:

The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

You may notice that the periods where the price dips significantly often coincide with periods where there was more concern about the economy. Clearly, they plunged with the pandemic, but they recovered rapidly before falling significantly heading into Q4 2020. From there it has been almost nothing but gains. While they were cheap back then, they sure aren’t cheap today. Shares are trading at all-time highs. While the trailing NAV is at the highest level, it’s still only moderately above 2019 while the share price is dramatically higher. The only time when shares broke $15 prior to 2021 was in late 2019.

You’ll notice that they fell about 10% from late 2019 to early 2020. Early 2020 – as in before the pandemic was a significant concern for the markets. The problem with valuation leading up to that dip was simply that shares were trading much too far above NAV. It is really that simple.

Are investors so enthralled with a 5.33% dividend yield that they are happy to take on that much risk? The share price is up nearly 70% from early 2021. That’s not reasonable. Through Q3 2021, NAV was up about 22%. Using our projections, it’s probably up closer to 25%. That’s an outstanding gain in NAV, but it’s nowhere near 70%.

So that’s one investment I don’t like at the current valuation. How about an investment I do like? We’ll move over to ARR-C (ARR.PC) now:

The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

Here we have a materially higher dividend yield combined with far less volatility in the share price. Compared to GAIN, ARR-C is dramatically less volatile:

Street Smart Edge

Source: Street Smart Edge

Over the last year, the prices moved between the bottom and the top of the chart. However, those values are a bit more than $2.00 apart. For contrast, the annualized dividend rate is $1.75 per share. So the range for share prices was about 10% between the highest and lowest transactions. From week to week, we rarely see significant volatility. That’s a pretty steady investment with a solid yield. Yes, the current CPI numbers are pretty high and they may run high for a few years. That should be expected, given the delay in reflecting housing data. If prices froze tomorrow, the CPI would still be running over 0% for the next year or two due to the delayed impacts of housing.

We’re not going to grasp for ensuring our dividend yields are higher than the current level of the CPI. We’re going to focus on having a fairly stable portfolio with a trend higher in total value. Sometimes volatility in the market will bring prices down, but focusing on safety first can significantly reduce those drawdowns.

Better Dividend Yields

Better doesn’t always mean higher. Better can also be safer or be growing faster. In this scenario, an investor could generate a much lower risk position by mixing ARR-C with a moderate position in shares of an equity REIT. The combined position could still deliver dividend growth (from the equity REIT side), would naturally be lower risk thanks to ARR-C being so much less volatile than GAIN, and could be composed of two shares that are attractively valued rather than one BDC trading at historically high valuations (big downside).

Some of our top choices today for shares with upside in both the long-term and near-term come from tower REITs. Recently, JPMorgan blasted tower REITs over previously available information. Thanks to JPMorgan (JPM.PK) for their role in creating the opportunity for investors to begin building these positions again. In the article, we highlight our largest positions, which are in tower REITs. We’re able to pick up some yield from preferred shares, mortgage REITs, and BDCs along with capital gains from trading between the positions. We’re able to combine that with growth from owning some great equity REITs.

Conclusion

There’s no need for investors to gamble on investments that are trading dramatically above their historical valuation ranges. That’s a losing strategy, especially in the yield-focused sectors. Investors would be better served by taking some profits out of those high-risk positions and reallocating to lower-risk positions where they can still maintain a steady income. With ARR-C offering a materially higher yield, investors who still want some extra upside for the share price could mix ARR-C with an undervalued common share that still has some upside.

The rest of the charts in this article may be self-explanatory to some investors. However, if you’d like to know more about them, you’re encouraged to see our notes for the series.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Residential Agency Residential Hybrid Residential Originator and Servicer Commercial BDC AGNC CIM PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC NRZ GPMT TSLX DX NYMT WMC NEWT CMO MFA RC ARCC ORC MITT GAIN ARR GBDC CHMI SLRC TWO ORCC IVR TCPC AAIC PFLT EARN OCSL AINV FSK PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum

BDC Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum

Preferred Share Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts

BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)

S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts

Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon

FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts

NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)

Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.

WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)

QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Second Batch:

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

Prices are inefficient. Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Book value isn’t the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against four ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

The four ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Ratings: