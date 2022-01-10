Winning Tactics For Dividend Yield

Summary

  • Investors can drop the 5.33% yield in favor of a yield over 6.8% while reducing their risk.
  • If the investor still wants upside, they can mix in some equity REITs while the preferred share boosts the overall yield.
  • There’s no reason investors should be holding on for a 5.33% yield when the price-to-NAV is so high.
Senior woman holding gigantic dollar bill

ajr_images/iStock via Getty Images

Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy’s weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

Volatility in share prices, at least for common shares, is a typical part of investing. Investors without experience (successfully) evaluating investments believe that the only way to deal with that is dollar-cost averaging. If you’re buying into an index over 20 years, that is the best strategy. If you’re managing your own investments, sometimes it can be pretty easy to see when valuations become too cheap or too expensive. We’re going to start with an example of a BDC that became too expensive. That BDC is Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN):

Card of investment metrics for gladstone

The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

GAIN was once much too cheap but has since become significantly overvalued. How can we tell? The ideal method for evaluating a BDC such as GAIN is to have frequent projections about the current NAV (Net Asset Value). However, even if you don’t have those, you can still tell that GAIN is way outside its normal historical range:

Chart of price to book ratios for Gladstone

The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

It’s pretty obvious just from looking at the chart that GAIN’s valuation is creating far more downside than upside.

NAV does change from quarter to quarter, but the gains and losses are dramatically smaller than the movements in the share price:

Chart showing both the price and trailing net asset value

The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

You may notice that the periods where the price dips significantly often coincide with periods where there was more concern about the economy. Clearly, they plunged with the pandemic, but they recovered rapidly before falling significantly heading into Q4 2020. From there it has been almost nothing but gains. While they were cheap back then, they sure aren’t cheap today. Shares are trading at all-time highs. While the trailing NAV is at the highest level, it’s still only moderately above 2019 while the share price is dramatically higher. The only time when shares broke $15 prior to 2021 was in late 2019.

You’ll notice that they fell about 10% from late 2019 to early 2020. Early 2020 as in before the pandemic was a significant concern for the markets. The problem with valuation leading up to that dip was simply that shares were trading much too far above NAV. It is really that simple.

Are investors so enthralled with a 5.33% dividend yield that they are happy to take on that much risk? The share price is up nearly 70% from early 2021. That’s not reasonable. Through Q3 2021, NAV was up about 22%. Using our projections, it’s probably up closer to 25%. That’s an outstanding gain in NAV, but it’s nowhere near 70%.

So that’s one investment I don’t like at the current valuation. How about an investment I do like? We’ll move over to ARR-C (ARR.PC) now:

Card showing investment characteristics for ARR

The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

Here we have a materially higher dividend yield combined with far less volatility in the share price. Compared to GAIN, ARR-C is dramatically less volatile:

Price history for ARR-C

Street Smart Edge

Source: Street Smart Edge

Over the last year, the prices moved between the bottom and the top of the chart. However, those values are a bit more than $2.00 apart. For contrast, the annualized dividend rate is $1.75 per share. So the range for share prices was about 10% between the highest and lowest transactions. From week to week, we rarely see significant volatility. That’s a pretty steady investment with a solid yield. Yes, the current CPI numbers are pretty high and they may run high for a few years. That should be expected, given the delay in reflecting housing data. If prices froze tomorrow, the CPI would still be running over 0% for the next year or two due to the delayed impacts of housing.

We’re not going to grasp for ensuring our dividend yields are higher than the current level of the CPI. We’re going to focus on having a fairly stable portfolio with a trend higher in total value. Sometimes volatility in the market will bring prices down, but focusing on safety first can significantly reduce those drawdowns.

Better Dividend Yields

Better doesn’t always mean higher. Better can also be safer or be growing faster. In this scenario, an investor could generate a much lower risk position by mixing ARR-C with a moderate position in shares of an equity REIT. The combined position could still deliver dividend growth (from the equity REIT side), would naturally be lower risk thanks to ARR-C being so much less volatile than GAIN, and could be composed of two shares that are attractively valued rather than one BDC trading at historically high valuations (big downside).

Some of our top choices today for shares with upside in both the long-term and near-term come from tower REITs. Recently, JPMorgan blasted tower REITs over previously available information. Thanks to JPMorgan (JPM.PK) for their role in creating the opportunity for investors to begin building these positions again. In the article, we highlight our largest positions, which are in tower REITs. We’re able to pick up some yield from preferred shares, mortgage REITs, and BDCs along with capital gains from trading between the positions. We’re able to combine that with growth from owning some great equity REITs.

Conclusion

There’s no need for investors to gamble on investments that are trading dramatically above their historical valuation ranges. That’s a losing strategy, especially in the yield-focused sectors. Investors would be better served by taking some profits out of those high-risk positions and reallocating to lower-risk positions where they can still maintain a steady income. With ARR-C offering a materially higher yield, investors who still want some extra upside for the share price could mix ARR-C with an undervalued common share that still has some upside.

The rest of the charts in this article may be self-explanatory to some investors. However, if you’d like to know more about them, you’re encouraged to see our notes for the series.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC

Residential Agency

Residential Hybrid

Residential Originator and Servicer

Commercial

BDC

AGNC

CIM

PMT

BXMT

MAIN

NLY

EFC

NRZ

GPMT

TSLX

DX

NYMT

WMC

NEWT

CMO

MFA

RC

ARCC

ORC

MITT

GAIN

ARR

GBDC

CHMI

SLRC

TWO

ORCC

IVR

TCPC

AAIC

PFLT

EARN

OCSL

AINV

FSK

PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Residential mortgage REIT price to book ratio chart

The REIT Forum
Residential mortgage REIT dividend yield chart

The REIT Forum
The earnings yield is the inverse of the price to earnings ratio.

The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

Commercial mortgage REIT price to book ratio chart

The REIT Forum
Commercial mortgage REIT dividend yield chart

The REIT Forum
Commercial mortgage REIT earnings yield chart

The REIT Forum

BDC Charts

BDC price to book ratio chart

The REIT Forum
BDC dividend yield chart

The REIT Forum
BDC earnings yield chart

The REIT Forum

Preferred Share Charts

Preferred share price comparison chart

The REIT Forum
Preferred share stripped yield comparison chart

The REIT Forum
Preferred share floating yield comparison chart

The REIT Forum
preferred share price comparison for higher risk shares

The REIT Forum
preferred share stripped yield comparison for higher risk shares

The REIT Forum
preferred share floating yield comparison for higher risk shares

The REIT Forum

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

  • Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts
  • BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)
  • S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts
  • Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon
  • FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts
  • NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)
  • Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.
  • WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)
  • QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Ticker

Price

BoF

S-Yield

Coupon

FYoP

NCD

WCC

QO Link

P-Link

AGNCM

$25.29

FTF

6.81%

6.88%

4.52%

4/15/2024

$3.58

AGNCM

Prospectus

AGNCN

$25.31

FTF

6.93%

7.00%

5.29%

10/15/2022

$1.00

AGNCN

Prospectus

AGNCO

$25.41

FTF

6.41%

6.50%

5.15%

10/15/2024

$4.06

AGNCO

Prospectus

AGNCP

$25.06

FTF

6.12%

6.13%

4.93%

4/15/2025

$4.92

AGNCP

Prospectus

NLY-F

$25.28

FTF

6.93%

6.95%

5.21%

9/30/2022

$1.02

NLY-F

Prospectus

NLY-G

$25.17

FTF

6.50%

6.50%

4.41%

3/31/2023

$1.86

NLY-G

Prospectus

NLY-I

$25.99

FTF

6.54%

6.75%

5.06%

6/30/2024

$3.23

NLY-I

Prospectus

ARR-C

$25.61

6.87%

7.00%

6.87%

1/28/2025

$4.79

ARR-C

Prospectus

DX-C

$25.83

FTF

6.69%

6.90%

5.52%

4/15/2025

$4.77

DX-C

Prospectus

FBRT-E

$25.06

7.50%

7.50%

7.50%

2/8/2022

$0.06

FBRT-E

Prospectus

EFC-A

$26.23

FTF

6.45%

6.75%

5.19%

10/30/2024

$3.49

EFC-A

Prospectus

NRZ-A

$25.90

FTF

7.37%

7.50%

5.93%

8/15/2024

$4.27

NRZ-A

Prospectus

NRZ-B

$25.31

FTF

7.16%

7.13%

5.90%

8/15/2024

$4.60

NRZ-B

Prospectus

NRZ-C

$23.29

FTF

6.96%

6.38%

5.68%

2/15/2025

$6.91

NRZ-C

Prospectus

NRZ-D

$25.44

FTF

6.99%

7.00%

7.72%

11/15/2026

$8.32

NRZ-D

Prospectus

PMT-A

$25.81

FTF

7.94%

8.13%

5.93%

3/15/2024

$3.76

PMT-A

Prospectus

PMT-B

$25.63

FTF

7.87%

8.00%

6.13%

6/15/2024

$4.37

PMT-B

Prospectus

PMT-C

$25.03

6.79%

6.75%

6.79%

8/24/2026

$7.89

PMT-C

Prospectus

AIC

$25.15

Bond

6.76%

6.75%

6.76%

2/8/2022

$0.09

AIC

Prospectus

AAIN

$25.10

Bond

6.06%

6.00%

6.06%

8/1/2023

$2.52

AAIN

Prospectus

CIM-A

$25.31

7.94%

8.00%

7.94%

2/8/2022

-$0.10

CIM-A

Prospectus

CIM-B

$25.26

FTF

7.96%

8.00%

6.00%

3/30/2024

$4.23

CIM-B

Prospectus

CIM-C

$25.12

FTF

7.75%

7.75%

4.98%

9/30/2025

$7.15

CIM-C

Prospectus

CIM-D

$25.25

FTF

7.96%

8.00%

5.59%

03/30/2024

$4.24

CIM-D

Prospectus

Second Batch:

Ticker

Price

BoF

S-Yield

Coupon

FYoP

NCD

WCC

QO Link

P-Link

TWO-A

$26.41

FTF

7.84%

8.13%

5.69%

04/27/2027

$9.75

TWO-A

Prospectus

TWO-B

$25.83

FTF

7.52%

7.63%

5.51%

07/27/2027

$10.12

TWO-B

Prospectus

TWO-C

$25.48

FTF

7.24%

7.25%

5.24%

1/27/2025

$5.41

TWO-C

Prospectus

CHMI-A

$25.50

8.06%

8.20%

8.06%

8/17/2022

$0.62

CHMI-A

Prospectus

CHMI-B

$25.10

FTF

8.24%

8.25%

5.86%

4/15/2024

$4.46

CHMI-B

Prospectus

IVR-B

$25.04

FTF

7.80%

7.75%

5.45%

12/27/2024

$5.79

IVR-B

Prospectus

IVR-C

$25.42

FTF

7.43%

7.50%

5.48%

9/27/2027

$10.38

IVR-C

Prospectus

NYMTM

$25.40

FTF

7.77%

7.88%

6.57%

1/15/2025

$5.51

NYMTM

Prospectus

NYMTN

$25.64

FTF

7.82%

8.00%

5.80%

10/15/2027

$10.85

NYMTN

Prospectus

NYMTL

$24.61

FTF

7.00%

6.88%

6.48%

10/15/2026

$8.55

NYMTL

Prospectus

NYMTZ

$24.85

7.06%

7.00%

7.06%

1/15/2027

$8.90

NYMTZ

Prospectus

MFA-B

$25.25

7.49%

7.50%

7.49%

2/8/2022

-$0.04

MFA-B

Prospectus

MFA-C

$23.43

FTF

6.99%

6.50%

6.00%

3/31/2025

$6.86

MFA-C

Prospectus

AAIC-B

$24.78

7.09%

7.00%

7.09%

5/12/2022

$0.76

AAIC-B

Prospectus

AAIC-C

$25.17

FTF

8.23%

8.25%

5.89%

3/30/2024

$4.35

AAIC-C

Prospectus

MITT-A

$25.27

8.24%

8.25%

8.24%

2/8/2022

-$0.01

MITT-A

Prospectus

MITT-B

$24.74

8.16%

8.00%

8.16%

2/8/2022

$0.51

MITT-B

Prospectus

MITT-C

$24.84

FTF

8.13%

8.00%

6.82%

9/17/2024

$5.63

MITT-C

Prospectus

ACR-C

$25.30

FTF - Floor

8.54%

8.63%

8.54%

7/30/2024

$5.09

ACR-C

Prospectus

ACR-D

$25.04

7.88%

7.88%

7.88%

5/21/2026

$8.44

ACR-D

Prospectus

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

  1. Prices are inefficient.
  2. Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value.
  3. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially.
  4. Book value isn’t the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against four ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

Chart showing the returns of the REIT Forum compared to MORT, PFF, VNQ, and KBWY

The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

The four ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker

Exposure

MORT

One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs

PFF

One of the largest preferred share ETFs

VNQ

Largest equity REIT ETF

KBWY

The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Ratings:

  • Bearish in GAIN
  • Bullish on preferred share ARR-C

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGNCO, CIM-A, ARR-C, DX-C, NRZ-D, NRZ, SLRC, AAIC, PMT, FSK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Colorado Wealth Management Fund and Scott Kennedy are supporting contributors for The REIT Forum. Our ratings and outlooks will often overlap.
Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.
I have an indirect conflict of interest with ABR and STWD. Neither I, nor any contributor for The REIT Forum, will provide investment advice, reply to questions, or engage in discussions regarding these two mREIT stocks.

