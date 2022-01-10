alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Anyone following the liquefied natural gas ("LNG") markets knows that right now, the offtakers are making money. Lots of it. Arbitrage spreads between the United States and Europe and Asia are incredibly wide, and importantly this will not just be a winter phenomenon: pricing in Europe and Asia at $30.00 or more per mmbtu for all of 2022. With current all-in costs of roughly $9.00 per mmbtu into Europe and $10.00 per mmbtu into Asia, LNG traders are tripling their money with each and every cargo.

Given that market reality, why did NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) delay the final investment decision on its Rio Grande LNG facility yet again by six months, pushing the date into the end of this year? While it will take years for construction to complete, one would think an additional 11.0 mmtpa of LNG capacity would be highly desirable and sought after in this kind of market. What the heck is going on with Rio Grande, and is it a NextDecade problem or symptomatic of the entire industry?

Rio Grande Headaches

Rio Grande LNG is viewed as one of the more likely pending candidates to actually see eventual completion. Sitting on nearly a thousand acres in Brownsville, Texas, NextDecade plans to combine 11.0 mmtpa of liquefaction capacity on the site. It will feature an adjacent carbon capture and storage ("CCUS") project, fed by responsibly-sourced gas ("RSG") and powered by net zero electricity. Management pitches this as the "greenest LNG in the world", and while it might seem filled with fancy new energy buzzwords, the project should see significant interest from European utility customers in particular that will have to balance ESG conformity with meeting the power needs of customers in a price-conscious way.

All of its permits are in hand with both regulators and state agencies. It has a construction contract with Bechtel, the go to counterparty for building LNG terminals, to break ground whenever it pulls the trigger. Yet in its recent investor presentation, NextDecade decided to delay its final investment decision ("FID") in Rio Grande LNG until the second half of 2022. This is another delay in a series of postponements for the prospective facility, putting FID about two years behind the original timetable.

*Source: NextDecade, January 2022 Investor Presentation, Slide 7

In order to raise the capital needed to start breaking ground, LNG terminals like Rio Grande need to secure sales and purchase agreements ("SPAs"). Even scaled back to a two train development (NextDecade contemplates as much as 27.0 mmtpa of capacity with five trains eventually), the price tag is going to likely settle in the $8.0B range. Senior secured lenders are going to be willing to fund 65.0-80.0% of that, but they are going to want to have SPAs with top tier counterparties in place so that they know the cash flows will be there.

Most prospective LNG terminals saw SPA agreements evaporate in 2019 and 2020. As LNG prices plunged and demand degradation led to cargo cancellations, it was no surprise to see an unwillingness to enter into longer term agreements with new terminals - even if that new supply would be years away. But what I think is striking is that, even after the 2021 spike in LNG prices, Rio Grande has entered into zero new deals. In fact, the only SPA on the books is a twenty year deal with Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B) for 2.0 mmtpa. In order to get this project off the ground, it needs to have 9.0 mmtpa in total under similar agreements - if not the entire 11.0 mmtpa of initial capacity.

Why has NextDecade struggled with more contracts? It assumes a lower fixed liquefaction fee in its future earnings calculations than what underpinned Cheniere facilities (LNG) ($2.50 per mmbtu) and has stated a willingness to be flexible, potentially indexing its agreements against international gas benchmarks like JKM or TTF, or even following the norms in Asia and using Brent. It would allow full destination flexibility for the offtaker, and given its carbon mitigation and contracts with RSG, Rio Grande gas would be viewed favorably for buyers where the ESG narrative is important. It seemingly checks all the boxes.

Give And Take

This is unfortunately not unusual. There is a dance that has to be done as an LNG developer. These firms have some wiggle room on liquefaction fees, but the terms cannot be so weak as to not support the creditors that will finance construction. LNG buyers were burnt badly in recent years, losing money or barely breaking even for a large part of it. 2021 was a welcome reprieve, but to agree to buy new cargoes, these counterparties continue to demand shorter contract terms and risk-sharing.

At the same time, creditors underwriting billion dollar developments want the opposite: long term contracts at fixed rates. A high degree of cash flow visibility brings comfort, otherwise creditors will push for higher interest rates, funding less of the total build cost, or just walk away altogether. If the developer gives away too much, it could end up being the loser in this three way deal, with all the economic value being stripped away by its customers or creditors.

For now, it appears entering into long term SPAs remains a challenge. Tellurian (TELL) has managed to enter into SPAs recently, although many (including myself) have concerns on the degree of volatility those contracts will provide down the line. Until LNG marketers / traders change their tune, the supply and demand outlook for LNG continues to look tight - particularly out into the latter parts of this decade given demand continues to grow. It is often said that the cure for high prices is high prices, but for now that backdrop seems unlikely to change.