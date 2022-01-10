JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While Zoom Video (ZM) was the poster child of surging demand due to lockdowns, Wayfair (NYSE:W) saw a far bigger upside in the stock. Within months, the online furniture retailer went from fears of a collapsing business to a stock up 1,000% due to surging demand. My investment thesis is Neutral on the stock, as Wayfair trades back down towards the previous highs while the business still remains under normalization pressure.

COVID-19 Pull Forwards

The domestic furniture market was already shifting towards online orders combined with an installation model. Wayfair was leading the online shift for a home category forecast to reach a 2030 TAM of $1.2 trillion.

The lockdowns escalated the shift as consumers needed home office products and a lot of furniture stores were closed. The end result was a booming 2020 followed by a demand pull back at the end of 2021.

Wayfair saw 2020 revenues soar 55% to $14.1 billion. The business is now slipping with Q3'21 revenues dipping nearly 19% from the peak revenues last when the online retailer was actually reporting a quarterly revenue peak of $4.3 billion.

Source: Wayfair Q3'21 presentation

The market would normally be happy with a company sales growing from $9.1 billion in 2019 to nearly $14.0 billion in 2021. Wayfair has added the equivalent of $2.5 billion in revenues annually.

The company has even grown the net revenue per active client to a record $484 while both order totals and active clients have dipped. In essence, the loyal customers became more loyal during the process while Wayfair saw short-term benefits of the lockdowns leading to a cohort of customers just ordering once or twice.

The problem for Wayfair and a lot of stocks in similar situations is valuing the normalized business. What isn't known is whether the online furniture retailer will give back more sales during 2022, or if the company will build a base from the 2021 levels. Several analysts, including Wedbush Securities, have recently pointed to weakening customers trends.

The current consensus estimate has revenues turning around in Q2'22 and definitely by Q3'23 when revenues are forecast to rebound over 20% from depressed levels in 2021. If the market looks 6 months forward, the stock should hit lows in the near term depending on whether the current consensus estimates are solid.

As mentioned above, Wayfair remains a very small player in the $840 billion Home Category with annual sales at only $14 billion. The company is highly likely to return to pre-covid growth rates and at least accelerate back to 20% growth rates.

Back To Pre-COVID Levels

The stock has fallen back below $180 after the slingshot above $350 on the booming online orders back in Q2'20. Wayfair is down over 50% from the highs, but the stock is only back to the peak levels in early 2019. In reality, Wayfair is now double the end of 2019 stock prices while revenues have only grown slightly above 50%.

While the company is far bigger now, the stock was rather expensive in the past. Since Wayfair trades at an EV above 30x forward EBITDA targets, the stock isn't exactly cheap despite the 50% dip and the return to prior peak levels.

YCharts

The dynamic is still negative for Wayfair in the short term. Traffic trends remain under pressure and the company needs to build a new normalized customer and order base for future growth. In addition, the adjusted EBITDA profits remain under pressure with Q3'21 dipping to just $101 million. The stock will struggle with these profit numbers back under pressure considering the balance sheet already has a net debt position of ~$600 million.

The ideal time to purchase Wayfair shares is after another sell-off in the stock while the company is closer to the business returning to more normal growth trends. The stock will be cheaper while the future potential will be unquestioned for any true believer in the future of e-commerce.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors should look for more weakness in Wayfair. The stock isn't likely to rally up here with several weak quarters on the way. Wayfair has a strong future, but investors need to pay the right price.