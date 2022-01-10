22 No-Brainer Blue-Chip Buys For 2022

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

What an incredible 12 years it has been for stocks.

Year S&P Total Return 2009 26.4% 2010 15.1% 2011 2.1% 2012 16.0% 2013 32.4% 2014 13.7% 2015 1.4% 2016 12.0% 2017 21.8% 2018 -4.4% 2019 31.5% 2020 18.4% 2021 28.7%

Seldom in history have investors had it so good. But of course, there is a downside to a market that delivers Buffett-like returns for 12 years.

According to JPMorgan, the market is now 32% historically overvalued, based on earnings, and even more so based on other valuation metrics.

In fact, Goldman Sachs estimates the market has seldom been this overvalued.

(Source: Lance Roberts)

Mean reversion is the most powerful force on Wall Street. How powerful?

According to Bank of America, 80% of blue-chip returns over time are purely a function of valuation mean reversion.

Rule number one: most things will prove to be cyclical. Rule number two: some of the greatest opportunities for gain and loss come when other people forget rule number one." - Howard Marks

What does this mean for index investors? That they need to be prepared for much weaker returns in the next 5 to 10 years.

JPMorgan expects slightly negative returns through 2027.

Vanguard expects about 3.5% returns for the S&P for the next decade and basically zero for growth.

Goldman expects basically a lost decade for the market and so does Moody's.

What about the consensus of 3,400 analysts that work on Wall Street?

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (Annualized) Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns 2027 26.02% 4.73% 3.55% 0.85%

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Tool) updated weekly

They also expect paltry returns... for the S&P 500.

So does that mean it's time to sell all your stocks, hide in cash, and for investors to give in to despair?

Absolutely not! Because it's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market.

The Tech Crash Lost Decade: Revenge Of The Value Nerds

On March 24th, 2000, the S&P peaked during the worst bubble in US history.

50% historically overvalued

Realty Income (O) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), were 50% undervalued, having spent three years falling as investors abandoned value for tech.

And then from 2000 through 2002 the S&P fell 45% and the Nasdaq 80%, and popular tech names like Amazon (AMZN) up to 92%.

EPD, O, and AMZN From 2000 Through 2003

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

During the tech crash, high-yield value blue-chips like EPD and O rocketed higher.

EPD, O, and AMZN From 2000 Through 2010 (S&P Lost Decade)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

During the market's lost decade EPD went up 10X and Realty 7X.

And even those who bought Amazon at the worst possible time still doubled.

Today I buy what others won't, so tomorrow I earn returns others can't." - Paraphrase of Jerry Rice

So let me show you just how amazing a market of stocks it really is right now, by highlighting 22 no-brainer blue-chip buys for 2022.

A Great Mix Of Yield, Growth, And Value

The main purpose of the stock market is to make fools of as many men as possible." - Bernarc Baruch

Is 2022 the start of a new lost decade for the market? Another great tech crash? A glorious decade of outperformance for value? Maybe, or maybe not.

Thomas Lee of Fundastrat thinks the S&P 500 could extend its bull market until 2029

and hit 19,000

a 4X return

before crashing

There are plausible arguments that analysts make on both sides of every argument.

Time Frame (Years) Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations 1 Day 0.01% 1 month 0.25% 3 months 0.75% 6 months 1.5% 1 3% 2 6% 3 23% 4 31% 5 39% 6 47% 7 55% 8 62% 9 70% 10 78% 11+ 90% to 91%

(Sources: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Potential Tool, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Princeton, RIA)

over 12 months luck is 33X as powerful as fundamentals

over 11+ years fundamentals are 11X as powerful as luck

But here is as close to the Gospel truth as you can get on Wall Street.

If you own the world's best blue-chips, each one purchased at fair value or better, representing a good mix of yield, growth, and value, then over time you are 91% likely to get rich.

So this year's best blue-chips for 2022 aren't pure value, it's not pure high-yield, and it's not just undervalued growth, but a reasonable and prudent mix of the only fundamentals that determine long-term investing success.

22 No-Brainer Blue-Chip Buys For 2022

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

22 blue-chips

four countries

two continents

eight sectors

Now let me show you why these are "no-brainer" blue-chip buys for 2022...and beyond.

Company Quality Rating (out Of 13) Quality Score (Out Of 100) Dividend/Balance Sheet Safety Rating (out of 5) Dependability Rating (Out Of 5) Magellan Midstream Partners (uses K-1) 13 83% 5 4 British American Tobacco 13 83% 5 5 Enterprise Products Partners (uses K-1 tax form) 13 86% 5 5 Altria 13 85% 5 5 Enbridge 13 84% 5 5 Kinder Morgan 10 71% 4 4 Legal & General Group 11 66% 4 5 TC Energy 11 74% 4 4 Philip Morris International 13 87% 5 5 Manulife Financial 10 79% 5 3 AbbVie 12 79% 4 5 Amazon 12 82% 5 4 PulteGroup 12 78% 5 4 Paypal 12 84% 5 5 Alphabet 13 91% 5 5 Comcast 12 86% 5 4 Adobe 13 94% 5 5 Cummins 13 85% 5 5 Meta Platforms 12 77% 5 4 LCI Industries 10 72% 4 3 VMware 10 78% 4 3 V.F Corp 13 84% 5 5 Average 12.0 (Super SWAN) 81.27% Very Safe 4.7 Very Safe 4.4 Very Dependable

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

These are some of the world's greatest companies, and here's the proof.

Company Long-Term Risk Management Consensus Industry Percentile S&P Credit Rating 30-Year Bankruptcy Risk Dividend Growth Streak (Years) Magellan Midstream Partners (uses K-1) 70% Low BBB+ 5.00% 19 British American Tobacco 82% Low BBB+ 5.00% 22 Enterprise Products Partners (uses K-1 tax form) 77% Low BBB+ 5.00% 23 Altria 61% Low BBB 7.50% 52 Enbridge 88% Low BBB+ 5.00% 26 Kinder Morgan 60% Low BBB 7.50% 3 Legal & General Group 85% Low A 0.66% 10 TC Energy 69% Low BBB+ 5.00% 20 Philip Morris International 77% Low A 0.66% 52 Manulife Financial 83% Low A 0.66% 7 AbbVie 83% Low BBB+ 5.00% 50 Amazon 54% Medium AA 0.51% NA PulteGroup 56% Medium BBB- 11.00% 2 Paypal 80% Low A- 2.50% NA Alphabet 70% Low AA+ 0.29% NA Comcast 69% Low A- 2.50% 12 Adobe 86% Low A 0.66% NA Cummins 88% Low A+ 0.60% 15 Meta Platforms 46% Medium NA 0.07% NA LCI Industries 54% Medium NA 0.67% 5 VMware 77% Low BBB- 11.00% NA V.F Corp 90% Low A- 2.50% 50 Average 72.95% Good Risk-Management Low-Risk A- Stable 3.60% 23.0

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

According to S&PO the average probability of any of these blue-chips going bankrupt in the next 30 years is 3.6%.

probability of all 22 going to zero is approximately 1 in 5.8 X 10^28

1 in 5,800 trillion

These are low-risk blue-chips with an average dividend growth streak of 23 years, compared to 20 years for the Ben Graham standard of excellence.

In two years, this group of 22 companies becomes an effective dividend aristocrat.

Want more proof of their exceptional quality?

Let's consider return on capital, or annual pre-tax profit/operating capital (the money it takes to run the business for a year).

ROC is Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness.

Joel Greenblatt is one of the greatest investors in history

40% CAGR total returns for 21 years at Gotham Capital

using just valuation and return on capital as a proxy for quality

We're buying above-average companies at below-average prices". - Joel Greenblatt

Company ROC (Greenblatt) ROC Industry Percentile 13-Year Median ROC 5-Year ROC Trend (CAGR) Magellan Midstream Partners (uses K-1) NA NA NA NA British American Tobacco 186% 74% 170% 2% Enterprise Products Partners (uses K-1 tax form) NA NA NA NA Altria -704% 85% 416% -20% Enbridge NA NA NA NA Kinder Morgan NA NA NA NA Legal & General Group NA NA NA NA TC Energy NA NA NA NA Philip Morris International 228% 87% 165% 0% Manulife Financial NA NA NA NA AbbVie 137% 98% 180% -8% Amazon 10% 63% 15% 14% PulteGroup 41% 78% 19% 5% Paypal NA NA NA NA Alphabet 87% 67% 74% -7% Comcast 47% 71% 49% -5% Adobe 292% 91% 212% 16% Cummins 47% 77% 41% 4% Meta Platforms 80% 80% 108% -13% LCI Industries 40% 86% 40% -16% VMware 160% 88% 152% 8% V.F Corp 24% 83% 54% 0% Average 48.25% 80.57% 121.03% -1.46%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

These blue-chips have returns on capital in the top 19% of their peers and a 13-year median ROC of 121%, that's relatively stable over the past five years.

This confirms a wide and stable moat and according to Greenblatt, that these are some of the world's highest quality companies.

OK, so these are some excellent companies, but what about valuation, growth and return potential? Why are these the no-brainer blue-chip buys for 2022?

Company Yield Discount To Fair Value PE/EBITDA/FFO 2022 Earnings/Cashflow Yield 2022 PEG 2022 Magellan Midstream Partners (uses K-1) 8.6% 34.0% 8.85 11.3% 1.64 British American Tobacco 7.7% 45.0% 8.11 12.3% 1.62 Enterprise Products Partners (uses K-1 tax form) 7.7% 31.5% 7.54 13.3% 2.51 Altria 7.3% 20.9% 10.16 9.8% 1.92 Enbridge 6.8% 13.6% 8.13 12.3% 1.04 Kinder Morgan 6.4% 11.5% 7.32 13.7% 1.05 Legal & General Group 6.0% 14.6% 9.14 10.9% 2.34 TC Energy 5.7% 10.5% 8.03 12.4% 1.46 Philip Morris International 5.2% 7.1% 15.08 6.6% 1.41 Manulife Financial 4.5% 18.7% 7.14 14.0% 0.79 AbbVie 4.1% 17.4% 9.85 10.1% 1.49 Amazon 0.0% 20.7% 20.63 4.8% 0.89 PulteGroup 1.0% 20.5% 6.29 15.9% 0.29 Paypal 0.0% 4.9% 36.39 2.7% 1.68 Alphabet 0.0% 10.5% 24.40 4.1% 1.29 Comcast 2.0% 19.4% 13.77 7.3% 0.82 Adobe 0.0% 2.6% 37.43 2.7% 2.25 Cummins 2.5% 10.1% 12.63 7.9% 0.82 Meta Platforms 0.0% 17.0% 22.87 4.4% 1.30 LCI Industries 2.3% 13.8% 12.27 8.1% 0.82 VMware 0.0% 40.6% 16.97 5.9% 1.29 V.F Corp 2.6% 3.9% 21.13 4.7% 1.63 Average 3.66% 17.67% 14.73 8.88% 1.38

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

3.7% yield? Compare that to Vanguard's high-yield ETF which yields. 2.7% or junk bonds that yield 4%? Or how about the S&P 500's 1.4%, aristocrats 2.2% or Nasdaq's 0.5%?

3.7% is a high-yield portfolio that's 50% growth stocks.

One that's trading at 14.7X forward earnings or cash flow and has a PEG of 1.38, which is close to Peter Lynch's "growth at a reasonable price".

In fact, these 22 blue-chips historically trade at 17.9X earnings and cash flow and so I would call this group

Buffett's wonderful companies at wonderful prices

Peter Lynch's growth at a wonderful price

Company Yield FactSet Long-Term Consensus Growth Rate 12-Month Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Consensus Return Potential Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Magellan Midstream Partners (uses K-1) 8.6% 5.4% 20.19% 14.0% 9.83% British American Tobacco 7.7% 5.0% 40.09% 12.7% 8.91% Enterprise Products Partners (uses K-1 tax form) 7.7% 3.0% 29.03% 10.7% 7.51% Altria 7.3% 5.3% 14.54% 12.6% 8.83% Enbridge 6.8% 7.8% 15.88% 14.6% 10.24% Kinder Morgan 6.4% 7.0% 18.07% 13.4% 9.35% Legal & General Group 6.0% 3.9% 13.14% 9.9% 6.91% TC Energy 5.7% 5.5% 16.53% 11.2% 7.85% Philip Morris International 5.2% 10.7% 17.94% 15.9% 11.11% Manulife Financial 4.5% 9.0% 26.87% 13.5% 9.46% AbbVie 4.1% 6.6% 4.05% 10.7% 7.49% Amazon 0.0% 23.2% 23.80% 23.2% 16.24% PulteGroup 1.0% 21.6% 14.70% 22.6% 15.85% Paypal 0.0% 21.6% 52.19% 21.6% 15.12% Alphabet 0.0% 18.9% 19.62% 18.9% 13.23% Comcast 2.0% 16.7% 27.42% 18.7% 13.06% Adobe 0.0% 16.6% 27.65% 16.6% 11.62% Cummins 2.5% 15.4% 21.91% 17.9% 12.54% Meta Platforms 0.0% 17.6% 20.78% 17.6% 12.32% LCI Industries 2.3% 15.0% 15.24% 17.3% 12.10% VMware 0.0% 13.2% 22.25% 13.2% 9.24% V.F Corp 2.6% 13.0% 15.08% 15.6% 10.95% Average 3.66% 11.91% 21.68% 15.6% 10.90%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

Analysts expect these 22 blue-chips to deliver 22% returns in 2022, more than double that of the market.

According to FactSet, the margin of error for 12-month price forecasts for this many companies is approximately 23%.

16.6% to 27.0% statistically likely returns in 2022

But more important than what they deliver in 2022 is the 15.6% CAGR analysts expect from these 22 blue-chips over the long-term.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns 22 Blue-Chip Buys For 2022 3.7% 11.9% 15.6% 10.9% 8.5% Value 2.1% 12.1% 14.1% 9.9% 7.5% High-Yield 2.8% 11.3% 14.1% 9.8% 7.5% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% 8.9% 6.5% Safe Midstream 6.1% 6.2% 12.3% 8.6% 6.2% Dividend Growth 2.8% 9.4% 12.2% 8.5% 6.1% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% 8.3% 5.9% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.7% 10.7% 11.4% 8.0% 5.6% Dividend Aristocrats 2.2% 8.9% 11.1% 7.8% 5.4% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% 7.4% 5.0% REITs 3.0% 7.0% 9.9% 6.9% 4.6% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% 6.9% 4.5% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.9% 5.1% 7.0% 4.9% 2.5% 10-Year US Treasury 1.6% 0.0% 1.6% 1.1% -1.2%

(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)

15.6% long-term annual returns are on par with the greatest investors in history, just as John Templeton.

And it's far more than the aristocrats, S&P, Nasdaq, or any other popular investing strategy.

What evidence is there that these 22 blue-chips can actually deliver such exceptional long-term returns?

Historical Returns Since 2016 (Annual Rebalancing)

The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes.- Mark Twain

Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but studies show that blue chips with relatively stable fundamentals over time offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion.

So let's take a look at how these 22 blue-chips have done over the last five years.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Both the market and these 22 blue-chips more than doubled your money in the last five years.

The only difference is that half of these blue-chips have been in a bear market and that's why they are undervalued.

Analysts forecast 15.6% growth and they delivered 16.6% growth over the last five years.

S&P delivered 17% growth and is potentially looking at 0% to 5% returns for the next five to 10 years.

What would you rather own? The 32% overvalued market? Or these 22 blue-chips that have proven they can deliver returns on par with the greatest investors in history...and are expected to keep doing so for years to come.

Bottom Line: These 22 Blue-Chips Can Help You Have A Rich 2022 And Beyond

2022 is likely to be a year with far more volatility than we saw in 2021.

In any given year investors should expect a potential 14% correction, which happens to be the historically average correction since WWII.

This year analysts expect a 10% to 20% correction. Whether that's caused by the surging Omicron cases, or rising interest rates, both, or something entirely out of left field, the point is that stocks never only go up.

Not unless you have a long time horizon, in which case stocks are the lowest risk asset you can actually own, from the perspective of beating inflation and funding a comfortable or rich retirement.

Today MMP, BTI, EPD, MO, ENB, KMI, LGGNY, TRP, PM, MFC, ABBV, AMZN, PHM, PYPL, GOOGL, CMCSA, ADBE, CMI, FB, LCII, VMW, and VFC represent 22 no-brainer blue-chip buying opportunities for 2022 and beyond.

That doesn't mean they can't go down in a market downturn, almost all stocks will.

It means these are Super SWAN quality blue-chips, with impeccable safety, dependability, and quality that retirees can trust to deliver dependable and rapidly growing income in all economic and market conditions.

And when combined with a prudent allocation of other stocks and bonds to achieve the optimal risk profile for your specific needs?

