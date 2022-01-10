fcafotodigital/E+ via Getty Images

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON), a leading domestic packaging company primarily serving the consumer and industrial end markets, recently announced the acquisition of metal food can producer Ball Metalpack for a $1.35 billion cash consideration. The acquisition comes on the heels of its recent investor day focus on building out a portfolio comprising larger but fewer businesses. While the strategic rationale checks the right boxes, the c. 12x transaction multiple (or c. 9x including synergies and tax benefits) seems pricey. And with shares also pricing in much of the post-investor day optimism (as reflected in the current relative valuation premium), I see the risk-reward as balanced.

A Closer Look at the Ball Metalpack Deal

Sonoco has disclosed a $1.35 billion all-cash deal for ball metal pack, a U.S.-based metal food can producer, owned by Platinum Equity (51%) and Ball Corp (BLL) (49%). For context, the Metalpack business generates all of its sales in the US, of which half are from food cans and the remainder from aerosol cans (32%) and closures/components (16%). Post-deal, this means Sonoco's consumer segment contribution rises to c. 50% of the top line, with the segmental mix shifting to c. 26% metal (vs. 55%/45% composite paper and plastic previously).

Source: Sonoco Products M&A Presentation Slides

As Metalpack is on track to deliver a c. $850 million in top-line and c. $111 million in EBITDA for fiscal 2021, this implies an impressive 9% EBITDA growth rate over the last five years (note market leader Silgan (SLGN) only registered growth of c. 1%). However, growth is set to normalize in the upcoming years - per management, Metalpack's food can business is targeted to hit 2-3% volume growth, while the aerosol business is guided to track GDP growth. And considering the volume guidance also includes c. $50 million of new business wins, I suspect the underlying growth rate could be even slower heading into fiscal 2023. As things stand, the acquisition is set for close in FQ1 '22.

Source: Sonoco Products M&A Presentation Slides

An Accretive but Pricey Deal

While the headline purchase multiple stands at a pricey c. 12x EV/EBITDA, SON will benefit from c. $180 million of tax benefits (in NPV terms) and c. $20 million of cost synergies (mainly procurement and SG&A). All in all, this implies a c. 9x EV EBITDA deal multiple, which seems in line with precedent transactions. By comparison, the JV for Ball Metalpack was formed at a c. 9x EBITDA multiple, while the recent sale of Crown Holdings' (CCK) stake in its food can assets went for a c. 10x headline multiple. Assuming the deal closes, execution will therefore be key in extracting deal value - while the tax benefits (NOL carryforwards and asset tax basis step-up) should help to get debt levels back to the c. 2x target, the unlocking of cost synergies (pegged at 2-3% of sales) could further accelerate the deleveraging. Yet, as SON's current guidance also calls for the deal to turn immediately accretive post-closing, management will have to meet some lofty expectations heading into 2022.

Source: Sonoco Products M&A Presentation Slides

Strategic Growth Initiatives Underpin $1 Billion EBITDA Target

By stepping up its exposure to key focus areas, SON is on track to continue its portfolio simplification efforts post-acquisition. Having previously divested its display and contract packaging assets, the company is well-positioned to emerge as a consolidator in food cans over the medium to longer term. While Silgan continues to hold a 50+% share of the market, the remaining share is split by Ball Metalpack (now owned by SON), Crown, and Trivium. With the latter two players actively looking to divest, SON has options even with its pro-forma leverage at c. 3x. For instance, divesting non-core assets such as Industrial/Autos and Healthcare/Medical protective solutions could yield considerable additional funding should any compelling opportunities arise. Coupled with its organic growth initiatives and cost actions, SON remains on track to achieve $1 billion in EBITDA generation by fiscal 2026.

Source: Sonoco Products Investor Day Presentation Slides

Final Take

On balance, I view SON's recent acquisition of Ball Metalpack as a positive step. The strategic rationale makes sense, especially with the company looking to drive value creation through consolidation in the food can industry. However, at a headline c. 12x EBITDA multiple, the transaction multiple is a tad pricey, and execution will be crucial to unlocking the targeted synergies and tax benefits (c. $200 million total) to justify the acquisition. Finally, with shares also in-line with historical levels and at a premium to SLGN despite a more challenging industry outlook ahead, I remain on the sidelines for now.