oxtain/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

After the dividend growth of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) slowed dramatically during early 2020 following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic many investors, myself included, were hoping and expecting it to accelerate in 2022, as my previous article discussed. Sadly their preliminary guidance for 2022 sees this disappointingly low dividend growth continuing but thankfully their shares are still significantly undervalued even it never accelerates in the future.

Background

Now that operating conditions have strengthened versus early 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic swept across the world, it was hoped and expected within my previous analysis that management would accelerate their dividend growth that slowed dramatically due to the pandemic. Alas, this has not transpired with their preliminary guidance for 2022 forecasting annual dividends of only $1.11 per share, which represents a meager 2.78% increase over their previous annual dividends of $1.08 per share.

Whilst their meager dividend growth is disappointingly low, at least the remainder of their preliminary guidance for 2022 is strong that most notably sees their adjusted EBITDA of $7.2b representing an underlying increase of 5% year-on-year versus 2021 excluding the impacts of the Texas Winter Storm early in the year. This should translate into a comparable increase to their operating cash flow given their positive correlation, which should flow through to their free cash flow given their continued restrained discretionary capital expenditure, as the slide included below displays.

Image Source: Kinder Morgan December 2021 Investor Presentation.

Whilst their discretionary capital expenditure contains acquisitions and debt repayments, which are not normally considered in capital expenditure, its primary component remains their growth capital expenditure. When compared to the past, this guidance for 2022 of $1.3b is down slightly versus their original non-acquisition impacted guidance of $1.5b for 2021, as per slide thirty of their previously linked December 2021 investor presentation. Since these are very close, it implies that their total capital expenditure for 2022 should remain restrained around its same level as during 2021, especially with their sustaining or maintenance capital expenditure forecast to remain at $900m, as per slide forty-eight of their previously linked December 2021 Investor Presentation.

If this guidance comes to pass, it indicates that their capital expenditure should be approximately $1.24b, which represents their $930m during the first nine months of 2021 annualized. Since they can routinely generate operating cash flow of between $4.5b to $5b per annum, this leaves circa $3.5b of estimated free cash flow for 2022 that can easily cover their new annual dividends of $1.11 per share that stand to cost $2.517b per annum given their latest outstanding share count of 2,267,425,507.

Image Source: Author.

When their restrained capital expenditure is combined with their strong operating cash flow, they should have no issues producing free cash flow to not only cover their dividend payments but also provide room for growth, which hopefully will be forthcoming in future years but if not, it still makes their dividend growth unlikely to slow down. If any readers are interested in further details regarding their strong cash flow performance and healthy financial position, please refer to my previously linked article since these remain unchanged since publishment.

Relative Valuations

Whilst relative valuations are not necessarily the most technical approach nor quantify the potential upside, they still provide interesting food for thought that helps with the timing of an investment by comparing the income they offer to alternative income investments. If a company is relatively cheaper to a material extent than a very similar peer versus the historical spread of their dividend yields, it indicates a desirable time to buy their shares with them offering attractive value.

Whilst there are many peers in the midstream industry, most are Master Limited Partnerships and thus the closest would be Enbridge (ENB) given their corporate structure as well as their comparable operational size and dividend policies. To simplify interpreting the results, the graphs have been constructed so that a lower spread indicates a lower relative valuation for Kinder Morgan versus the alternative income investments. When viewed through this lens, it easily becomes apparent that based upon their historical spread during the past five years, Kinder Morgan is trading at a significantly lower relative valuation to Enbridge.

These same findings also remain when compared to the S&P 500 index (SPY) and the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), which means that their shares also appear relatively cheap compared to the broader market outside of the midstream industry. Whilst the relative discount was more significant during 2020, this was a particularly turbulent year influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic and its resulting market crash. Since a historically significant relative discount continues despite the calmer and more certain operating conditions, indicates a desirable time to buy their shares.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

Since they are a very mature midstream company with a high dividend yield, their shares are mainly sought by income investors. This makes their intrinsic value dependent upon the future income they can provide their shareholders and thus has been estimated by utilizing discounted cash flow valuations that exchange their free cash flow for their dividend payments.

The discounted cash flow valuations utilized a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model with a 60M Beta of 1.03 (SA). Since the expected market returns and risk-free rates variables can change across the years in tandem with market conditions, Monte Carlo Simulations were utilized to assess a variety of combinations. This resulted in a total of 121 different discounted cash flow valuations within each Monte Carlo Simulation, which were based upon expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which used 0.5% increments.

When conducting the analysis an intrinsic value was estimated by finding the point when the results of the Monte Carlo Simulations were equally split between positive and negative. Whilst there is never a perfect methodology for estimating intrinsic value, generally speaking, the more positive the results are skewed, the less an investment relies upon abnormally low interest rates or market returns and thus the higher the probability of generating alpha regardless of future market conditions.

Baseline Scenario

Following their decision to continue with disappointingly low dividend growth, it seems reasonable to utilize a baseline scenario that takes a middle-of-the-road path by assuming this continues well into the future. This foresees their annual dividends increasing to $1.11 per share for the first year as forecast, before continuing to grow at a modest 2.50% per annum perpetually into the future, which should be easy to achieve given their previously discussed strong cash flow performance.

Despite only representing a baseline scenario, there was still a very impressive 73% of the results that produced an intrinsic value above their current share price of $17.27 with an estimated intrinsic value of $21.55, which sits a solid 24.78% higher. This indicates that the market is not fully assigning value to even their disappointingly low dividend growth, which apart from increasing the prospects to generate alpha even if this never accelerates, also lowers the medium to long-term downside risk of overpaying for their shares. Whilst it remains uncertain when and how much their dividend growth may accelerate in the future, as previously discussed it seems unlikely to slow down with any higher potential growth pushing their intrinsic value even higher.

Image Source: Author.

Conclusion

Whilst their meager dividend growth for 2022 is disappointingly low given their otherwise strong guidance and cash flow performance, at least the market appears to not even be fully pricing this rate of growth. This means that their shares are still significantly undervalued and as a result, capable of generating alpha even if their dividend growth never accelerates and thus unsurprisingly, I still believe that my bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Kinder Morgan’s SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.