Markets Counter-Rally After Morning Gap Lower (Technically Speaking For 1/10)

Tzido/iStock via Getty Images

Let's start this week in our usual manner -- looking at relative rotation graphs of the major sectors relative to the major index-tracking ETFs (all RRG's are from StockCharts):

RRG of the major sector ETFs v. SPY StockCharts

Defensive sectors have fallen off relative to the SPY; the XLP, XLY, and VNQ are all in the weakening quadrant. The two main tech sectors (communication services and tech) are lagging. Industrials, basic materials, financials, and energy are now the leading sectors.

RRG of major sectors relative to QQQ StockCharts

The sector/QQQ chart is very similar. Defensive sectors are now weakening. But here there's an interesting twist: the XLP has done a solid U-turn, moving from the weakening to the leading sector; utilities and real estate are performing the same maneuver. Like the SPY, the XLE is very strong relative to the QQQ.

RRG of major sectors relative to the IWM StockCharts

Last week, all the sectors were weakening relative to the IWM. Now there's a major change, with industrials, financials, consumer discretionary, and energy leading the IWM and the other sectors making a solid U-turn higher.

The following economic releases occur this week.

On Wednesday, the BLS releases CPI which has been printing at a very hot rate:

CPI FRED

The total CPI rate (in blue) was 6.8% in the latest report while the core rate (in red) was 4.9%.

On Thursday, the BLS releases the latest PPI data:

PPI FRED

The PPI for finished goods (in blue) was 13.6% while the PPI for core goods (in red) was 5.9%

On Friday, the Census releases the latest retail sales date:

Retail Sales FRED

Total retail sales rose strongly after the recession thanks to federal aid. They declined during the second half of 2021 but have edged higher in the latest reports.

On Friday, the Federal Reserve releases the latest industrial production data:

Industrial Production FRED

Industrial production has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Last night, 60 Minutes had a story on the "Great Resignation." Their chief interviewee was Karin Kimbrough, Chief Economist at LinkedIn. The story also interviewed business owners who relayed stories of how difficult it was to hire employees. One construction company owner called a potential hire every day for two months before getting him to commit. What was interesting is that there is still lack of understanding as to why this is happening. But the pandemic does seem to have forced people to really consider what they want and now they are acting accordingly.

Let's take a look at three groups of charts.

5-day charts of the SPY, QQQ, IWM, and DIA StockCharts

Despite a morning sell-off, all four indexes formed a cup and handle this morning. All four also spent the remainder of the day counter-rallying, ending the day by printing a strong bar higher.

2-week charts of the SPY, QQQ, IWM, and DIA StockCharts

Today's final bar helped the SPY and QQQ break through resistance. The DIA and IWM are right at resistance.

30-day, SPY, QQQ, IWM, and DIA StockCharts

The trend break for the SPY and QQQ are also apparent on the 30-day charts.

Despite the gap lower in the morning, today was actually a good day for the markets due to the formation of a clear bottoming pattern followed by rally higher. That bodes well for tomorrow.