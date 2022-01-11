Ian Tuttle/Getty Images Entertainment

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) has good growth prospects in the gaming sector, while the metaverse can lead it to become a much larger company in the future.

Business Model

Roblox is a technology company, operating in the gaming industry. It operates a platform where users interact with each other to play games and 3D experiences for free, which are mainly generated by users. Roblox was founded in 2004, but only performed its direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021, and currently has a market capitalization of about $58 billion.

Roblox can be accessed and played on the platform’s website, mobile and tablet devices (available via Android and iOS), Oculus Rift, and Xbox. Roblox’s monetization strategy is to generate revenue from transactions made in its platform, using its own virtual currency called Robux.

Regarding its geographical diversification, most of its business is generated in North America. Roblox uses geographical engagement data collected based on IP addresses, but note that Xbox users are accounted as ‘rest of the world’ because Roblox does not collect geographic location of Xbox users.

During the first nine months of 2021, about 68% of its revenues were generated in the U.S. and Canada, 19% in Europe, 7% in Asia-Pacific, and 6% in the rest of the world. By age groups, most active users belong to a young audience, between 9-12 years.

A distinctive factor of Roblox’s business model is that any user can be a developer or creator in its platform, using Roblox’s free studio of software tools. Developers can earn money on the platform through transactions in their experiences or games, by selling virtual items in the Roblox virtual economy or through engagement-based payouts. About 25% of revenue generated in a game is shared with the developer, while the rest goes to Roblox.

This business model means that Roblox is ‘only’ responsible for the infrastructure, while content is produced by developers, which have developed millions of games. Roblox then makes money through in-game purchases and also from avatars.

When a user sign-up on the Roblox platform, it creates a unique, personalized avatar. Then they can acquire experience-specific enhancements or avatar items in Roblox’s Avatar Marketplace, using Robux.

Users can personalize the size and body shape of their avatars as well as equip their avatars with items acquired from the Avatar Marketplace, which allows users to acquire items such as clothing, gear, simulated gestures, and other accessories.

Growth & the Metaverse

Roblox’s core business allows people from around the world to connect with friends on the same platform, in 3D digital worlds that are entirely user-generated. The company has a good growth history, especially in the last few quarters driven, at least in part, by the stay-at-home situation due to the pandemic.

Indeed, as can be seen in the previous graph, Roblox’s daily active users increased significantly in Q2 2020, a big jump that was explained in large part by the pandemic. However, its growth was not temporary and daily active users continued to grow gradually in subsequent quarters, a good sign that users like Roblox’s platform and strong user growth was not a temporary thing.

This means that growth prospects are good, as Roblox has several growth opportunities in the coming years. Indeed, international growth, expansion into adjacent verticals, and growth in older age groups are three powerful growth sources in the medium term. Plus, it is possible that Roblox will be offered in the PlayStation 5 in the future, which would certainly be another strong growth source for the company.

Even though its growth prospects are good in its existing business, I see Roblox as a great play on the build-up of the metaverse which can be an even greater boost for its growth over the long term.

Its platform is perfectly ‘fitted’ for the metaverse, enabling shared, immersive, experiences among billions of users. This is exactly what the metaverse is all about, so Roblox is in a great position to be one of the main beneficiaries of this new ‘technology’ in the future. Moreover, its platform is able to run on AR/VR devices, so Roblox can benefit immensely from the development of the metaverse.

A good example of how Roblox can play a role on the metaverse was Paris Hilton’s New Year’s Eve party, hosted on her Paris World virtual island on Roblox. This event was for people who wanted to spend their evening in a virtual party with Paris Hilton, something that they probably would not be able to have in their real-world lives.

This shows that Roblox’s platform is already used for more than just gaming, which may represent an important revenue stream in the future as more events take place in virtual platforms and more users engage in and purchase items in this type of events.

Financial Overview & Valuation

Regarding its financial performance, Roblox has a good revenue growth history and cash flow generation, even though based on GAAP numbers its business is not profitable yet and is not expected to reach breakeven in the next few years.

Roblox generates almost all of its revenue from the sale of virtual items on the Roblox platform, which users can purchase through Robux. Payments from users are non-refundable and Roblox recognizes initially these payments as deferred revenue.

Roblox recognizes revenue as users purchase items, being categorized as consumable or durable. Over the first nine months of 2021, some 88% of Roblox’s revenues were generated from the sale of durable virtual items, while 12% was from consumable virtual items.

Another key measure is bookings, which represent the sales activity in a given period. In the following graph, it is possible to see the difference in booking and revenue over time, with revenue being much smoother as the company recognizes it throughout the user’s average expected lifetime. What this means is that bookings are like a ‘leading indicator’ of future revenue growth, given that over the long-term the factors impacting Roblox’s bookings and revenue are basically the same.

During the first nine months of 2021, Roblox’s revenue amounted to more than $1.3 billion and in the Q3 was above $500 million. Therefore, annual revenue in 2021 is expected to be close to $2 billion, more than double its revenues in the previous year. Regarding profitability, it has reported a loss from operations of $355 million in 9M 2021, but as can be seen in the following graph its adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow has been positive consistently over recent quarters.

This happens due to the difference between sales activity and revenue recognition, thus non-GAAP measures provide a better view of Roblox’s ‘underlying’ profitability.

The difference between operating loss and adjusted EBITDA is mainly stock-based compensation, depreciation & amortization, and changes in deferred revenue. In 9M 2021, adjusted EBITDA was about $500 million (or 39% of revenues) which is a good level of profitability.

Moreover, Roblox is also highly cash generative, given that its free cash flow was $480 million during the same period or 96% of adjusted EBITDA. This is a very good level of cash flow conversion, which allows Roblox to continue to invest in growth and strengthen its financial profile.

Regarding its balance sheet, Roblox has a solid position given that, at the end of September 2021, it had a net cash position of about $1.9 billion. This is a strong position and enables Roblox to invest in its growth without needing to raise capital in the medium term, which is positive for current shareholders as the risk of dilution seems low in the medium term.

More recently, Roblox’s user’s growth and booking were somewhat weak in November, possibly due to its platform outage at the end of October when its platform was down just under 73 hours, making it the longest outage in Roblox’s history. The company estimates lost bookings of some $31 million during this period, of which 25% will be paid to developers ($6.8 million).

Roblox says that this issue has not led to lower users afterwards, but last month Roblox disclosed November’s active users of 49.5 million, which were below the 50.5 million expected. Bookings in the month were about $210 million, also below expectations of $215 million, which led to a significant correction in Roblox’s share price.

This means that Roblox’s growth is expected to slow down in the next few quarters, as booking have been flat at around $600 million in the next two quarters and this will result in much lower revenue growth ahead, compared to the previous quarters due to the company’s revenue recognition policy.

Nevertheless, I expect Roblox to report annual revenue above $2 billion related to 2021, which is more than double 2020 revenues. Going forward, revenue growth is likely to slow down for the reasons already discussed, plus the effect of the pandemic on gamins is expected to moderate in 2022 thus revenue growth will certainly be lower compared to the recent history.

Over the medium term, revenue is expected to grow at more than 20% annually over the 2023-25, to some $5.7 billion by 2025. This shows that Roblox is a high growth company and profitability is likely to be achieved as the company gets larger and its business matures over time. Indeed, regarding its bottom-line, Roblox is only expected to report profits by 2025, as it continues to invest in R&D and developers payments in coming years.

What this means for valuation purposes is that the best approach is to use revenues as long as the company remains unprofitable. Roblox only performed its direct listing in 2021, so its valuation history is not much long. Over the past six months, Roblox has traded at an average EV/sales multiple of about 16.9x, even though its valuation rage has been quite volatile as seen in the next graph. During the hype of metaverse stocks back in October and November its valuation went to 22-24x sales, while it has recently corrected and is now trading at 14.2x sales.

I see this valuation has compelling for a high growth company like Roblox my price target by end-2024 is about $154 per share (+90% upside), assuming a 15x sales multiple which means that I don’t expect a re-rating and upside potential over the next three years comes from mainly business growth.

Conclusion

Roblox is a high-growth company and its prospects are quite good in its existing business, plus the metaverse can be an important growth driver over the long term, even though its potential is currently hard to quantify.

Given that Roblox is still in an early growth phase and its stock price is likely to remain volatile, investors should accumulate shares over time and buy on weakness. After the recent correction due to slower growth and rotation out of growth stocks, Roblox has now a much better risk-reward profile than a couple of months ago and seems to be attractive to long-term investors that are willing to hold for some years and are not worried about short-term volatility.