Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Have you ever overlooked anything in your life? Have you ever been the one who has been repeatedly overlooked?

I enjoy watching competition shows at times simply to watch our human nature at work. Recency bias plays a big part. Those who have performed most strongly "lately" in the show get picked first in team situations. While the "rocky steady" performers are often overlooked or picked near the end. Why? Because they're not flashy or getting all the extra attention. They perform well, all the time, so they often go unnoticed.

Often other biases can be at play, we like to pick our friends over our enemies, or we will pick more attractive people first due to human nature. I enjoy seeing this psychology at work.

When it comes to the market, many run to the sexy and attractive growth names. We all use Facebook to catch up with friends, oh it's got to be one of our top picks for our portfolio. Amazon? Got that prime membership right? Step right up into my portfolio!

Yet, I suggest we stop getting dazzled by recent performance or big-name appeal and look into those names that can meet our primary goal. For many of my faithful readers and like-minded investors, that's income. Meta Platforms (FB) and Amazon (AMZN) don't pay a dime in dividends.

Furthermore, looking at 2021 returns, the two picks we're discussing today actually strongly outperformed both of the above-mentioned.

YCharts

It's time to look at the strong and steady and not the new and flashy for a moment. Don't overlook how natural gas gets from point A to B or how much rent is going up. You don't need retirement income "some" years, you need it every month. Steady and reliable isn't always the most popular, but it will fill your portfolio with cash!

Let's dive in!

Pick #1: ATAX - Yield 6.7%

Residential rents leaped up 7% in November alone. Apartments are a sector we want to be exposed to for 2022, and America First Multifamily (ATAX) is a unique opportunity often overlooked by the market.

Redfin

ATAX invests in multi-family apartments in two ways. Their largest investments are "mortgage revenue bonds" or MRBs. These are bonds issued by state-level housing agencies and secured by apartment properties. These mortgages are available to apartments that provide a section of affordable housing.

This business is fairly straightforward. ATAX buys the bonds and then collects principal and interest payments. As an additional benefit, the interest is Federal tax-exempt, which is passed along to investors through the partnership structure. So when you collect your distribution, the portion that is attributed to interest from MRBs is Federal tax-exempt.

In addition to MRBs, ATAX also invests in the construction of apartment properties. They call this their "Vantage" investments. ATAX invests through a joint venture. They provide the money while their partner builds new apartments. Once construction is complete, the apartments are leased up and then sold for a profit.

What happens when you have a new apartment building and rents climb rapidly? The value of that building goes up. 2022 is going to be huge for ATAX with six properties ready to be marketed for sale and another six that will be starting construction soon.

In 2021, ATAX paid out a $0.08 special dividend at year-end that was driven by gains in sales of their Vantage properties. In 2022, we can expect gains from their Vantage properties to be even higher!

Note: ATAX is a partnership that issues a K-1.

Pick #2: AM - Yield 9.4%

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is an MLP that focuses on natural gas and natural gas liquids. AM was created to serve the midstream needs of Antero Resources (AR). AM transports both NG and NGLs for AR.

NG prices have come down in the U.S. due to weather forecasts for mild weather. Yet even in the high $3s, are still high relative to prices we have seen over the past decade, even though it is a relatively mild winter so far.

Macrotrends

Overseas, it is another story entirely. Europe is in a full-fledged energy crisis. Here is a comparison of U.S. and E.U. gas prices in oil barrel equivalents:

OilPrice.com

AR is the largest producer exporter of NGLs in the U.S. So the substantially higher prices for NGLs overseas is a positive for them.

It is a great time to be an NG/NGL producer, and AR is taking advantage of this opportunity to expand and improve its balance sheet. AR expects that it will be leveraged at only 1.0x EBITDA by the end of 2022.

AM is positioned to benefit as AR strengthens its balance sheet making it a higher-quality customer and as AR expands, AM will be there to grow along with it.

AM has improved its balance sheet and has enough free cash flow to fully fund its capital expenditures and its dividend. AM is growing without taking on any new debt or issuing new equity!

Natural gas is in high demand, and shortages overseas provide an opportunity for the U.S. to expand its role as an exporter. Add in additional tailwinds from inflation that will keep commodity prices higher, and you have a recipe for great growth for AR and AM.

AM is a corporation rather than a limited partnership and issues a 1099, no K-1 to worry about, unlike many midstream companies!

Shutterstock

Conclusion

In 2022, it's time we stop looking with biased eyes and consider what is going on around the world. These two companies offer us the ability to snag high yields and strong total returns - besting both Amazon and Meta Platforms this past year with more success to come.

When it comes to locking in a solid retirement, we need to be forward-thinking but real-world grounded. Lots of companies and CEOs love to sell a vision for the future, hoping to spread their dreams to the minds of others, who will open their wallets to buy their company's shares. CEOs are the ultimate salesperson for the firm they oversee and some are better at it than others.

I'm not saying never invest in a company you believe in; it can be very rewarding. Early investors in AMZN and FB made a lot. What I am saying is be sure to keep a clear head and put your retirement income needs ahead of anything else. Swing for a few homeruns, but make sure you have a team filling your portfolio with dividends. In retirement, it is the steady performers paying us income that can meet our needs in a fashion no one else can.