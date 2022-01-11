Tonktiti/iStock via Getty Images

As the tech selloff continues and high-profile investors continue to draw funds out of vehicles like Cathie Wood's flagship funds, rational minds have to ask themselves: to what extent is this selloff overdone? Certainly valuations had been flying high for many momentum-oriented tech stocks, but even some companies that had been attractive buys pre-November have sunk to even more bargain-basement levels.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC), in my view, is one of these fantastic stocks that have been decimated to very attractive levels. This infrastructure software stock, which is best known for "Elasticsearch" (a technology that powers the search functions within applications) has seen its share price crumble roughly 45% from all-time highs above $180. In my view, it's a great time for investors to take a hard second look at this stock and re-assess the bullish thesis, especially as Elastic has been trading down in straight sessions in January and is down ~10% over the past two weeks alone.

Here's the key appeal to Elastic: as of its most recent quarter, Elastic is technically a "Rule of 40" stock, meaning that its combination of 42% y/y revenue growth plus 1% pro forma operating margins exceeds a psychological threshold of 40. This "rule" has long been considered the benchmark for growth/profitability balance in the tech sector, and one that few companies achieve. Those that do are typically accorded rich valuation premiums.

For investors newer to the company, here's a rundown of what I consider to be the other bullish drivers for this name:

Elastic has three powerful tools in its suite, powering enterprise search, security, and APM. Search is Elastic's bread and butter, and the company is the best-in-breed leader at infrastructure that allows you to essentially perform a Google-like search within the confines of a certain application. Security is a natural extension of Elastic's data-monitoring ability, with companies using Elastic to protect against fraud and cyber threats. The latter category (APM) , meanwhile, is the same space that hotshot Datadog (DDOG) is in, and helps companies maintain their tech stack uptime and monitor performance. The basic point is this: Elastic's core platform supports a variety of use cases, and one that has been adopted by major corporations. It estimates its global TAM at $78 billion, suggesting only ~1% current penetration.

In spite of Elastic's "Rule of 40" club membership and its other bullish merits, the stock still trades down in the dumps, especially after the recent correction. At current share prices near $112, Elastic has a market cap of $9.66 billion. After we net off the $876.1 million of cash and $566.0 million of debt on Elastic's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $9.35 billion.

Meanwhile, for FY23 (the year ending for Elastic in April 2023), Wall Street analysts are expecting the company to generate $1.05 billion in revenue, representing 26% y/y growth. Versus this revenue expectation, Elastic trades at just 8.9x EV/FY23 revenue - compared to many other "Rule of 40" players like Datadog, Zscaler (ZS), and Okta (OKTA), which trade at multiples in the mid-teens or greater. Note that pre-selloff, Elastic itself had a history of trading in the mid-teens revenue multiple range.

Especially during the current risk-off market, I think Elastic makes for an apt buy due to its balance between growth and profitability - and right now, the stock can be had quite cheaply. Stay long here and take advantage of the dip as a well-timed buying opportunity.

Q2 download

Let's now go through Elastic's latest Q2 results to demonstrate the fact that there are very few fundamental red flags that could have justified the recent selloff. The Q2 results ending in October are shown in the chart below:

Figure 1. Elastic Q2 results

Elastic's revenue in Q2 grew 42% y/y to $206.0 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $195.6 million (+35% y/y) by a substantial 7-point margin. This is an even bigger beat, by the way, than the six-point consensus upside that Elastic had delivered in Q1.

Elastic's hosted solution, Elastic Cloud, meanwhile, achieved 84% y/y growth. At the moment, Elastic Cloud revenue of $69.0 million represents slightly north of one-third of the company's total; however, within three years' time, Elastic expects its hosted cloud product will comprise greater than 50% of overall revenue.

Elastic also managed to continue its success in "land and expand", with net revenue expansion rates in the quarter "slightly below 130%," indicating that the average Elastic customer tends to upgrade their relationship with the company by roughly ~30% in the following year.

The only one area in which Elastic could be criticized is in its billings trends. Elastic's billings of $231.2 million grew only 30% y/y, a twelve-point deficit to revenue growth. However, we do note that on a dollar basis Elastic still did exceed revenue (meaning it is still building up deferred revenue), and that billings can be lumpy for a number of reasons including deal renewal timing and contract lengths, which have less bearing on long-term revenue growth.

Figure 2. Elastic Q2 billings

Looking ahead to calendar year 2022, the company continues to focus on expanding its sales capacity. Per CFO Janesh Moorjani's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

We added 341 people to the company which included 61 from recent acquisitions. A significant portion of these investments were in sales and marketing but our core strategy of driving initial adoption and then scaling up to the enterprise remains unchanged. We are also expanding our capacity across geographies and segments as well as scaling up velocity sales motion to further drive our cloud business. At the same time, we're continuing to focus on moving further up within the enterprise with field investments that support our solution strategy. We expect these investments to continue in fiscal '22 across all functions as we look to capture the market opportunity ahead."

In spite of recent investments in sales headcount, however, the company continued to hold up strong profitability. Pro forma operating margins of 0.7% in the quarter were 190bps stronger than -1.2% in the year-ago Q2, and YTD cash flows for the first half of FY22 remained above breakeven.

Key takeaways

There's a lot to like about Elastic at current share prices: this is a strong "Rule of 40" stock playing in a very greenfield market, with over >90% of its revenue base owing to subscription revenue and a very high net revenue retention rate. Buy the dip here.