I don’t make any new year’s resolutions. Change will happen constantly and over a long time and takes long-time commitment and effort. But if I would have made a new year’s resolution, it might have been to “expand” my portfolio of potential stocks again. Right now, I have a list of about 100 potential stocks that have a wide economic moat and in the last few months, I hardly searched for new potential companies that will fit the criteria I am searching for.

In the following article, I will look at another company from the food and beverage industry – Nestlé S.A. (OTCPK:NSRGY) (OTCPK:NSRGF). Right now, Nestlé is the most valuable Swiss company by market capitalization – although it is in a head-to-head race with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) – and takes the 25th spot in the list of most valuable companies in the world.

Business Description

Nestlé is a Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate that was founded in 1905 by the merger of the “Anglo-Swiss Milk Company” and “Farine Lactee Henri Nestlé”. While the latter company was founded in 1867 by Henri Nestlé, the “Anglo-Swiss Milk Company” was founded in 1866. In fiscal 2020, Nestlé generated CHF 84.3 billion in sales and the company has about 273,000 employees in 376 factories right now.

While Nestlé is selling its products all over the world, it is generating 26% of its revenue from beverages (including coffee) and about 17% of revenue stems from “PetCare”. And an additional 14% of revenue stems from “Nutrition & Health Sciences” and from “Prepared Dishes & Cooking Aids”.

And when looking not only at the results of one year but at the performance of the last decade, we can see that revenue was more or less stagnating in the last ten years. And while free cash flow almost doubled between 2011 and 2012, free cash flow was also rather stagnant in the last few years. Earnings per share increased with a CAGR of 4.21% between 2011 and 2020, but we are seeing huge fluctuations in the last ten years.

And when looking at even longer timeframes than just the last ten years, we can see that the last decade might have been an outlier for Nestlé (at least when looking at earnings per share since 1985). In past decades, Nestlé could increase its bottom line with a solid pace and only in the last ten years, the 10-year EPS CAGR was rather close to zero (or even negative).

During the last 35 years, Nestlé could grow its earnings per share with a CAGR of 6.34%, and between 2000 and 2011, the 10-year EPS CAGR was even higher.

Growth Rates

The interesting question right now is, if Nestlé can return to previous growth rates and if the last few years were just an outlier. At least when looking at Nestlé’s own mid-term outlook, the company is expecting sustained mid-single-digit organic sales growth. And combined with continued moderate underlying trading operating profit margin improvements, we should expect earnings per share to increase in the mid or even high-single-digits in the years to come. Hence, a growth rate of 6% to 7% (as it was in the last 35 years on average) might seem realistic – at least according to management.

In the next few years, Nestlé will also grow its bottom line by saving costs, which will result in better margins and higher earnings per share. And in the past few years, Nestlé already lowered its costs (CHF 2.8 billion lower in 2020 compared to 2016), which was achieved by closing factories, standardizing raw material specifications, or reducing head office costs.

One way to grow in the years to come is by its digital initiatives. Nestlé has three strategic priorities: direct access to consumers at scale, channel-less commerce, and always-on analytics. And Nestlé is expecting 25% of total sales to stem from online sales in 2025 (compared to 12.8% in 2020) with the driving markets being the United States, Europe, and China. By selling products directly to consumers, Nestlé can not only improve its margins but also gather data on shopping habits.

But I am skeptical if Nestlé can grow with a rather high rate. And while reducing costs and improving margins is certainly contributing to bottom line growth, we also need to see top line growth and during the last decade, revenue could not really grow. I know this is partly due to some major disposals – like the sale of Nestlé Skin Care for CHF 10.2 billion in 2019 or the sale of Nestlé Waters North America brand for $4.3 billion in March 2021. Very recently, Nestlé also trimmed its stake in L’Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCF) (OTCPK:LRLCY) by 22.26 million shares and is now holding 20.1% of outstanding shares. On the other hand, Nestlé also made several acquisitions in the last few years and could not really grow its top line and hence I am a bit skeptical about the mid-single-digit organic sales growth target.

Wide Economic Moat

But for a company to be a good long-term investment, high growth rates are not so decisive. Much more important is stability and consistency and a wide economic moat. And Nestlé has a wide economic moat which is based on its brand name. And while Nestlé itself is on the 62nd spot of the list of most valuable brands in the world (according to Interbrand), the company owns several other well-known and valuable brand names – like Nespresso, Purina, or S. Pellegrino. And especially Nescafe is worth mentioning as the brand is actually on spot 40 on the list of most valuable brands in the world. Right now, Nestlé has 31 brands which are generating annual sales of CHF 1 billion or higher.

And a brand name is creating a competitive advantage for a company when it is reducing the search costs for its customers. By recognizing a brand, I know I can trust the product and be sure I will get a similar quality as in the past and a similar product. A brand name is reducing the complexity for the customer when making a buying decision. I certainly don’t subscribe to the theory of the rational human being that is making rational decisions, but individuals certainly put some thought into every buying decision and when different options (of products or services) are available, we must reach a decision based on some factors (like price, quality, or availability of the product). The brand name is reducing the complexity of comparing many different products and reaching a buying decision based on many factors. The customer is deciding only according to one factor, the brand name, which is reducing the decision process (that can be extremely complex) to its simplest form.

Aside from reducing the search costs, a brand name could also increase the willingness to pay a high price. When a brand is increasing the willingness to pay, psychological and sociological factors come into play. We are especially talking about products we are not only using at home but mostly in public places – cars, handbags, watches, or clothes. Publicity and other people recognizing the brand is important as the brand creates positional value for the company, but especially for those people using the products. These brands are signaling success, wealth, or some other valuable attribute for the person using or possessing the branded product. The brand is helping the individual to position itself within a social group. These brands usually go for scarcity and exclusivity because only a limited number of people can use or possess it to create positional value. And when only a limited number of people should own it, it must be expensive. If I buy a luxury product nobody has ever heard of or if I buy a luxury product and only use it at home with nobody else to see it, it doesn’t create positional value.

And although companies like LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF) (OTCPK:LVMUY) as well as Hermès International SCA (OTCPK:HESAF) (OTCPK:HESAY) are clearly playing in a different price league and are able to generate the feeling of exclusivity much better, brands like Nespresso go in a similar direction and people are certainly willing to pay a higher price for Nespresso than for “normal” coffee.

And the existence of an economic moat is also underlined by the extremely stable margins of Nestlé during the last decade. Since 2011, the company’s gross margin fluctuated in a narrow range between 47% and 51%, and the operating margin fluctuated in a range between 15.5% and 17.5% in the last ten years. And while it would be great if margins can improve over time, a stable margin is indicating high levels of stability and consistency as well as pricing power.

Nestlé has not only very stable margins, but it is also reporting rather high return on invested capital. Aside from 2017, RoIC was above 10% in every single year since 2011 and the average RoIC was 12.49% during the last 10 years. And while question marks about the growth potential remain, we can at least expect stability due to the wide economic moat.

Dividend and Share Buybacks

Nestlé could also be interesting for dividend investors as Nestlé is one of the few dividend aristocrats in Europe. Since 1995, the company is increasing the dividend every single year (and Nestlé is paying a dividend at least since 1959). In fiscal 2020, Nestlé paid a dividend of CHF 2.75 and when taking the current share price, we get a dividend yield 2.2%. In the last ten years, Nestlé increased the dividend with a CAGR of 4%. When using the earnings per share from fiscal 2020, we get a payout ratio of 64.1% for Nestlé, which seems to be rather high but in line with past payout ratios.

(Source: Author’s work)

Additionally, Nestlé used share buybacks in the last few years and decreased the number of outstanding shares from 3,205 million in 2011 to 2,815 million right now. In December 2021, the company announced a new share buyback program:

The Nestlé Board of Directors has decided to replace the existing share buyback program with a new plan which is expected to commence on January 3, 2022. Under this new program Nestlé plans to repurchase CHF 20 billion of its shares over the period 2022 to 2024. The company expects to buy around CHF 10 billion of shares in the first twelve months. The new program is subject to the necessary regulatory approvals.

When using the current market capitalization of CHF 344 billion and assuming that Nestlé will spend CHF 10 billion on share buybacks in the first year, Nestlé can decrease the number of outstanding shares about 3% in 2022 (and about 6% until 2024).

Intrinsic Value Calculation

The major problem in case of Nestlé is its rather high valuation. Right now, Nestlé is trading for a price-earnings ratio of 29.23, which is above the 10-year average of 24.44. And although Nestlé has been trading for higher P/E ratios in the last few years (P/E ratio was as high as 37 in 2018), the stock seems to be rather overvalued. And when looking at the price-to-free-cash-flow ratio, Nestlé seems to be even more expensive. Right now, Nestlé is trading for 36.66 times free cash flow, which is close to the highest P/FCF ratio during the last decade of 38.33 (which was marked recently). And Nestlé is clearly trading above the 10-year average of 25.38.

And aside from simple valuation metrics, we can also calculate an intrinsic value by using a discount cash flow calculation. As basis, we can use the free cash flow of the last four quarters (which was CHF 9,446 million). Additionally, we can assume that Nestlé will grow with a similar pace as in the last 35 years and according to its own mid-term targets (see above). Let’s be optimistic and assume 8% growth for the next decade – and 6% growth from year 11 till perpetuity (as always when dealing with companies having a wide economic moat). This would lead to an intrinsic value of CHF 96.66.

And we can make the case that the free cash flow of the last four quarters is not a great basis. When using the average free cash flow of the last five years instead (CHF 10,451 million) and all other assumptions being the same, we get an intrinsic value of CHF 106.94. But considering that Nestlé is currently trading for CHF 125, the stock is overvalued.

Conclusion

Without much doubt, Nestlé is a solid business, which existed for over 150 years and has a wide economic moat around its business. And although Nestlé is also market leader, there might certainly be better picks right now. The problem: Even if we assume that Nestlé will be able to grow with a high pace in the years to come, the stock is still overvalued. And considering the performance of the past decade, I remain skeptical if Nestlé can grow earnings per share in the high-single-digits in the years to come.