Investment Thesis

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had been totally out of favor since the summer. Several reasons stand out for this. Firstly, tech generally has been out of favor in the last two months. Secondly, Zynga's near-term prospects had essentially dried up.

As you'll read in the analysis, Zynga had very little room left to maneuver given that its balance sheet was in a net debt position, and its revenue growth rates were starting to fizzle out.

Shareholders getting close to $8.50 right now in the market should look to take this opportunity. Here's why:

Investor Sentiment On the Run Up

Back in June, I wrote about Zynga that,

[...] it's difficult to make the case that the stock is dramatically undervalued. If we take its guided EBITDA figure, presently the stock is priced at close to 27x forward EBITDA. This is not a particularly attractive valuation for a company with unimpressive organic growth. Zynga share price seekingalpha.com (Source)

Including the acquisition price, investors are still down 4% since June, if we take the full $9.86 deal price. But even this price carries substantial risk and uncertainty, as the deal is not guaranteed to close, and the Take-Two (TTWO) share price itself may continue to sell-off.

Then, in October, I revisited Zynga and concluded with,

Zynga is priced at 12x next year's revenues. This isn't expensive by any stretch. seekingalpha.com (Source)

And while I recognize that even a monkey throwing darts can occasionally be right, I actually called this investment on both sides of the equation.

Consequently, I believe that I'm better positioned to make my own remarks than the Wedbush Securities analyst who believes that the deal is a ''bargain''.

Zynga's Revenue Growth Rates Fizzle Out

At first look, you see a company that's rapidly growing. In fact, up until Q3 2021, you see a company growing its top line by 40% y/y. Clearly, Zynga had a lot going for it, right? Yes and no.

Yes, Zynga was well-positioned in the mobile gaming industry. But the bulk of its recent growth had come from its large acquisition of Peak for $2.1 billion at the start of Q3 last year.

With that in mind, you can see that Zynga's guidance for 2022 was pointing to low double digits growth rates (see above).

And that's the problem right there, Zynga's growth strategy was too expensive. Every time they wanted to make a needle-moving acquisition it had to be increasingly large, costly, risky, and time-consuming.

Consequently, management highlights in the shareholder letter that going into 2022, after Q1 2022, when Zynga's paid out its earn-out commitments, it was going to look to leverage its cash flows by making further acquisitions.

Zynga Balance Sheet

The problem with this strategy is that its balance sheet wasn't that flexible. Zynga's balance sheet was already in a net debt position, thus its ability to be meaningfully further leveraged would be restricted.

Valuation - Why This Buyout Makes Sense

Consider this, from the acquisition with Zynga, Take-Two is going to squeeze out $500 million of synergies over time. But in actuality, only $100 million of synergies are expected over the next 2 years! Think about this.

Most companies struggle to forecast the next 12 months. By two years out, at $100 million, this is basically all the low-hanging fruit that Take-Two is going to be able to extract from Zynga.

For a company with a combined enterprise value substantially north of $20 billion, $100 million is a rounding error.

What's the Lesson Here?

The lesson here is twofold. Firstly, you should favor buying companies where management has a lot of skin in the game.

As you can see above, out of approximately 1.1 billion shares outstanding that Zynga had, CEO Frank Gibeau held less than 1% of the company's stock. Yes, there were options given away each year, but the CEO's actual skin in the game here was minimal.

Secondly, if you opt not to buy into companies that have a lot of skin in the game, make sure that you extremely price sensitive when averaging into your position.

The Bottom Line

Given that I was able to have a fairly close grasp on the fair value of this business over time, I believe I can reasonably declare that Zynga investors are getting a fair price on this deal.

Ultimately, as you can see from $100 million of synergies to be found over the next two years, there's simply not too much to salvage from this situation. And while I recognize that not everyone will be content with the value of this deal, particularly shareholders that bought into the stock prior to the Q2 2021 results, these things happen. Don't take it personally. Take the trading share price for Zynga and go. Good luck & happy investing.